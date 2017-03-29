What Had Happened Was: 3/29/17

Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat celebrates his buzzer beating game winning basket with teammates in front of Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills on March 28, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The Miami Heat have now moved into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, thanks to a last-second tip-in by center Hassan Whiteside in the Heat’s 97-96 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

Whiteside, who scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds, had to scale Mount Andre Drummond to tip in a missed jumper by Goran Dragic with just 0.4 second remaining in the contest. Dragic finished the game with 28 points.

With the victory, Miami leads the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls by a game and the tenth-placed Pistons by 2 1/2. Detroit lost its fifth straight and eighth in nine games.

Whiteside for the win! pic.twitter.com/yLcPYzg53r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2017

Hassan Whiteside: first buzzer-beater by a Heat player since LeBron James had one in Game 1 of the 2013 Conference Finals vs the Pacers — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2017

BLESSINGS

The Dance Theatre of Harlem just put on the best impromptu airport show https://t.co/teY78bKYF8 pic.twitter.com/Gbt9ESr8gH — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 28, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Instead of rebutting her, Bill O'Reilly made a cheap racist remark about Maxine Waters' hair. He gotta go. #FireBill pic.twitter.com/etNc2GVxs9 — Sean Kent (@seankent) March 28, 2017

"Let me say this. I'm a STRONG Black woman. I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be undermined." – @MaxineWaters pic.twitter.com/sCWOUuAHsx — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2017

Here's Sean Spicer, telling April Ryan, a grown ass woman and seasoned journalist to "stop shaking your head again."pic.twitter.com/abnNs20rpB — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) March 28, 2017

WH reporter @AprilDRyan is a grown woman who has earned the respect of 3 POTUS. This administration has repeatedly been disrespectful to her pic.twitter.com/fw1xWDsyut — Yashar (@yashar) March 28, 2017

I came home and was told about this video! I just watched and Thank you @HillaryClinton!!!! https://t.co/bI1AcWuhg2 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 28, 2017

Midshipman Miles was the first African-American woman to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis in 1980. #BlackWomenAtWork pic.twitter.com/XW4v4J1Ly1 — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) March 28, 2017

News Director: When I first hired you Tyler I didn't expect you to be so verbose.

Me:

#BlackWomenAtWork pic.twitter.com/c4Xox5wlsi — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) March 28, 2017

#BlackWomenAtWork Asian man judge told me in court I "obviously had too much time on my hands because I have time to keep changing my hair" — Ashley Payne (@luvthispayne) March 28, 2017

If you have seen what #BlackWomenAtWork endure but won't stand up, 😒. We welcome accomplices who are willing to take the risk. — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) March 28, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. HOP, SKIP AND A JUMP AWAY

Surreal moment a kangaroo on a leash sprints down the street in Detroit https://t.co/zmO5rTZC6I pic.twitter.com/xpYgfqelEj — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 28, 2017

2. DOES NOT COMPUTE

I'm racking my brain, trying to think which rappers were killing the game in 1961 https://t.co/gmRXoNZVTv — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 27, 2017

Nicki Minaj is the first female rapper in 56 years to have four #1 singles on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart 👑 pic.twitter.com/fs6wDbbtz9 — Shady Nicki Facts (@ShadyNickiFacts) March 26, 2017

3. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

*Looks at GPA* *Looks at how much time we have left until the semester is over* pic.twitter.com/OiomNv2KPI — Victor Madu (@GOAT_vicc) March 28, 2017

ICYMI

These awesome motorcycle queens ride bikes in stilettos and pink mohawks. pic.twitter.com/ijcndu3G1l — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 28, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Went from homeless to graduating from my dream school. Auburn University. #bsn #bsnnurse pic.twitter.com/Lrbou3g9rt — jeremy phenix (@AboveTheRimIV) March 28, 2017