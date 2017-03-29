Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/29/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
The Miami Heat have now moved into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, thanks to a last-second tip-in by center Hassan Whiteside in the Heat’s 97-96 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
Whiteside, who scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds, had to scale Mount Andre Drummond to tip in a missed jumper by Goran Dragic with just 0.4 second remaining in the contest. Dragic finished the game with 28 points.
With the victory, Miami leads the ninth-placed Chicago Bulls by a game and the tenth-placed Pistons by 2 1/2. Detroit lost its fifth straight and eighth in nine games.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Documents expose problems with government finding that death of man some say was “boiled” to death was an accident.
Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about Washington, D.C.’s, missing teens.
Why Selena, the Queen of Tejano, is my bicultural role model.
Only about 20 percent of the faculty at Kentucky State, a historically black college, are black.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. HOP, SKIP AND A JUMP AWAY
2. DOES NOT COMPUTE
3. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED