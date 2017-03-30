Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/30/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
Two incoming Texas recruits saved the day as the East rallied from a 13-point deficit in the girls’ McDonald’s All American Game to beat the West, 80-74, in overtime on Wednesday.
Rellah Boothe (IMG Academy) and Chasity Patterson (North Shore) showcased a tag-team effort, flashes of what they’ll do for the Longhorns next season, to help get the East back into the game at the United Center in Chicago.
Boothe, who was named the game’s MVP, had 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while Patterson, the winner of the girls’ 3-point contest on Monday, chipped in with 14 points and a game-high six assists.
Although Patterson was the winner of the 3-point contest, it was Boothe who connected on back-to-back deep balls to help swing momentum back into the East’s favor.
“I knew they were going in,” said Boothe. “I had something telling me they were going in.”
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Poor black workers are logging more hours, but it’s not really helping their economic standing.
Black Harvard graduates have the same shot at a job call-back as white state college grads.
This year’s Rock & Roll Hall ceremony just added Pharrell, Alicia Keys, and a Prince tribute from Lenny Kravitz.
A Los Angeles man who served 20 years for an attempted murder and robbery he didn’t commit was freed Tuesday.
ProPublica wants to pay for students to go to the conventions of the National Association of Black Journalists, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Asian American Journalists Association or Native American Journalists Association.
