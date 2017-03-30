What Had Happened Was: 3/30/17

McDonalds All-American East forward Rellah Boothe (30) reacts to scoring a basket during the 40th Annual McDonald’s High School All-American Game at the United Center.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Two incoming Texas recruits saved the day as the East rallied from a 13-point deficit in the girls’ McDonald’s All American Game to beat the West, 80-74, in overtime on Wednesday.

Rellah Boothe (IMG Academy) and Chasity Patterson (North Shore) showcased a tag-team effort, flashes of what they’ll do for the Longhorns next season, to help get the East back into the game at the United Center in Chicago.

Boothe, who was named the game’s MVP, had 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while Patterson, the winner of the girls’ 3-point contest on Monday, chipped in with 14 points and a game-high six assists.

Although Patterson was the winner of the 3-point contest, it was Boothe who connected on back-to-back deep balls to help swing momentum back into the East’s favor.

“I knew they were going in,” said Boothe. “I had something telling me they were going in.”

The girls put on a CLASSIC! Check out the highlights. 💯💯💯#McDAAG pic.twitter.com/bruwtR6CdS — All American Games (@McDAAG) March 30, 2017

Congratulations to @iamrellahboothe, who was named Most Valuable Player of the McDonald's All-American Game. pic.twitter.com/eNutu5d14c — Texas WBB (@TexasWBB) March 29, 2017

BLESSINGS

Wow! Never give up on your goals. pic.twitter.com/lSaPLTgTtI — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 29, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Now this is black girl magic! Lauren Puryear fed over 30,000 people for her 30th birthday with extreme couponing pic.twitter.com/nProOywu5C — 🍪 (@TeeXoXoEmm) March 29, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Poor black workers are logging more hours, but it’s not really helping their economic standing.

Black Harvard graduates have the same shot at a job call-back as white state college grads.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall ceremony just added Pharrell, Alicia Keys, and a Prince tribute from Lenny Kravitz.

A Los Angeles man who served 20 years for an attempted murder and robbery he didn’t commit was freed Tuesday.

ProPublica wants to pay for students to go to the conventions of the National Association of Black Journalists, National Association of Hispanic Journalists, Asian American Journalists Association or Native American Journalists Association.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. OH, MY GOD

*mask off comes on* friend: "pls don't do it" me: pic.twitter.com/A4OqtHzmfl — 7 GOD (@iiBreakNecks) March 28, 2017

2. LUDA GOT THE SHORT END OF THE STICK

Why Ludacris put himself in this situation lol pic.twitter.com/jMu5DwDoV8 — rom🎈 (@RomneyLewis) March 28, 2017

3. KEEPING UP WITH THE KHALEDS

Because there's no time to waste in this age of ASAHD, we took Sam to explore career options at John Hopkins University. pic.twitter.com/ZfKshuBcbw — DaddySam (@zebbook) March 29, 2017

ICYMI

A white man in South Africa threatened to hit a black woman in front of children. pic.twitter.com/hhUaXPGp4x — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 29, 2017

Russell Westbrook just dropped the most points in a triple-double in NBA history. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QYEqAFt83d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Forgotten tale of Japan's first black samurai bound for the big screen https://t.co/v4tiPtoJ3w pic.twitter.com/hXrVRR9pBN — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) March 29, 2017