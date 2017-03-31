Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/31/17
For the second straight game, Chicago Bulls power forward Nikola Mirotic scored 28 points, tying a career-high, and made six 3-pointers en route to a 99-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the victory, the Bulls swept the season series (4-0) against the Cavs for the first time since the 2011-12 season and also moved within a game of eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
On a night in which LeBron James scored 26 points to move past Shaquille O’Neal into seventh place on the all-time scoring list (28,599), Cleveland lost a season-high third straight game — its 10th of the month (6-10 record for March) — and dropped a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for first place in the East. Jimmy Butler chipped in for 25 for the Bulls, Rajon Rondo had 15 assists, and Robin Lopez finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
This law school created a criminal justice class based on The Wire.
Crime Mob is reuniting for its first album in 10 years.
A black officer with the New York Police Department has been reprimanded for tweeting “Black Lives Matter” from her personal Twitter.
Violence against African students in India is rising.
Beyoncé being welcomed and honored in New Zealand with the “Haka.”
TOP THREE TWEETS
