Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 3/31/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    The Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic (44) waves to fans after a 99-93 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center in Chicago on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    For the second straight game, Chicago Bulls power forward Nikola Mirotic scored 28 points, tying a career-high, and made six 3-pointers en route to a 99-93 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the victory, the Bulls swept the season series (4-0) against the Cavs for the first time since the 2011-12 season and also moved within a game of eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

    On a night in which LeBron James scored 26 points to move past Shaquille O’Neal into seventh place on the all-time scoring list (28,599), Cleveland lost a season-high third straight game — its 10th of the month (6-10 record for March) — and dropped a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for first place in the East. Jimmy Butler chipped in for 25 for the Bulls, Rajon Rondo had 15 assists, and Robin Lopez finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

     

    This law school created a criminal justice class based on The Wire.

    Crime Mob is reuniting for its first album in 10 years.

    A black officer with the New York Police Department has been reprimanded for tweeting “Black Lives Matter” from her personal Twitter.

    Violence against African students in India is rising.

    Beyoncé being welcomed and honored in New Zealand with the “Haka.”

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. HE GOT THE RIGHT TEMPERATURE

    2. A VICIOUS CYCLE

    3. THOUGHT, THOUGHT

    ICYMI

    PICTURE PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Jimmy Butler LeBron James NBA View All Nikola Mitotic Rajon Rondo What Had Happened Was