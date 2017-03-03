Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 3/3/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Comedian Dave Chappelle gives a surprise performance at the Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer at The Savoy Entertainment Center on January 16, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
    Comedian Dave Chappelle gives a surprise performance at the Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer at The Savoy Entertainment Center on January 16, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
    Rhiannon Walker By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    North Carolina A&T, the only Division I program without a win over any other D-I program this season and losers of 28 games heading into Thursday night, beat North Carolina Central University, the top-ranked team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference … in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The 68-63 victory was only the third win for the Aggies this season and means no team in the country will finish without any conference victories.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Residents of Flint, Michigan, had to resume paying their full water bills Wednesday, causing outrage.

    Detroit mayoral race heats up with another millennial candidate.

    Teyana Taylor officially launches “Fade”-inspired workout program.

    LEGO honors Hidden Figures‘ Katherine Johnson in its new “Women Of NASA” set.

    Here is a statement from the 22-year-old Dreamer facing deportation after speaking to the media.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. WHICH ONE’S WHICH, NOT SURE

    2. SUNKEN PLACE LOOK IN HER EYE

    3. IT’S ALL MINE, I TELL YOU

    ICYMI

    PICTURE-PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: MEAC NCAAB North Carolina A&T North Carolina A&T State University North Carolina Central University What Had Happened Was