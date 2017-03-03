What Had Happened Was: 3/3/17

Comedian Dave Chappelle gives a surprise performance at the Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer at The Savoy Entertainment Center on January 16, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

GAME. BLOUSES.

North Carolina A&T, the only Division I program without a win over any other D-I program this season and losers of 28 games heading into Thursday night, beat North Carolina Central University, the top-ranked team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference … in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The 68-63 victory was only the third win for the Aggies this season and means no team in the country will finish without any conference victories.

The only team in the country without a conference win heading into tonight just got one … over the best team in their league. pic.twitter.com/j8gBO1GJ29 — SB Nation CBB (@SBNationCBB) March 3, 2017

BLESSINGS

Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xiSv0SVVDV — Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Happy 150th charter day to my illustrious alma mater, THEE Howard University! Oh Howard, we'll sing of thee. #HowardU150 #HUCharterDay pic.twitter.com/eYgxoNCleq — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) March 2, 2017

A century and a half ago today, a new era in U.S. and world higher education dawned with the stroke of a pen. Happy 150th birthday @HowardU — Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) March 2, 2017

Happy Charter Day to my beloved university, @HowardU. #HUCharterDay — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 2, 2017

@HowardU, known as the Mecca, was chartered by Congress on March 2nd 1867. Congrats on 150 years of breaking barriers #BlackHistoryForever pic.twitter.com/vejscPEO9P — The Root (@TheRoot) March 2, 2017

The greatest HBCU, The Mecca, THE Howard University is 150 pic.twitter.com/njh1q1qTfJ — Chantè (@BeTheZeitgeist) March 2, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Residents of Flint, Michigan, had to resume paying their full water bills Wednesday, causing outrage.

Detroit mayoral race heats up with another millennial candidate.

Teyana Taylor officially launches “Fade”-inspired workout program.

LEGO honors Hidden Figures‘ Katherine Johnson in its new “Women Of NASA” set.

Here is a statement from the 22-year-old Dreamer facing deportation after speaking to the media.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHICH ONE’S WHICH, NOT SURE

A 5 y/o boy wanted the same haircut as his friend…so that their teacher wouldn't be able to tell them apart!

>>https://t.co/vGsjVbriBm pic.twitter.com/kq5bAmgb4g — WMC Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) March 1, 2017

2. SUNKEN PLACE LOOK IN HER EYE

3. IT’S ALL MINE, I TELL YOU

Millennial employee: id really appreciate a liveable wage for my labor

Baby boomer employer: pic.twitter.com/tD4jM42H0q — Topshelf Tyson (@topshelftyson) March 2, 2017

ICYMI

There's always a story to tell about violence in New Orleans. When Will Smith was killed in 2016, only half was told https://t.co/Y8brwKj0oF pic.twitter.com/klyDYyIqkz — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) March 2, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

so we gone act like jordan peele aint flexing? pic.twitter.com/7pczYcYq1N — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) February 26, 2017