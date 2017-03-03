Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/3/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
North Carolina A&T, the only Division I program without a win over any other D-I program this season and losers of 28 games heading into Thursday night, beat North Carolina Central University, the top-ranked team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference … in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The 68-63 victory was only the third win for the Aggies this season and means no team in the country will finish without any conference victories.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Residents of Flint, Michigan, had to resume paying their full water bills Wednesday, causing outrage.
Detroit mayoral race heats up with another millennial candidate.
Teyana Taylor officially launches “Fade”-inspired workout program.
LEGO honors Hidden Figures‘ Katherine Johnson in its new “Women Of NASA” set.
Here is a statement from the 22-year-old Dreamer facing deportation after speaking to the media.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. WHICH ONE’S WHICH, NOT SURE
2. SUNKEN PLACE LOOK IN HER EYE
3. IT’S ALL MINE, I TELL YOU