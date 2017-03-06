What Had Happened Was: 3/6/17

Florida guard Canyon Barry (24) leaves the court as Vanderbilt’s Riley LaChance (13) and Jeff Roberson (11) celebrate after Vanderbilt upset Florida 73-71 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

GAME. BLOUSES.

With slightly more than 12 minutes to play in its game against Vanderbilt, No. 12 Florida had a 12-point lead. The Gators, who had already lost in Gainesville, Florida, by two points to the Commodores earlier in the season, appeared ready to avenge the loss. Then, the team went cold, and in a stunning upset, Vanderbilt managed to come back and sweep its season series against Florida with a 73-71 victory.

A Riley LaChance layup gave the Commodores the lead for the rest of the game with 1:35 remaining in the second half. Vanderbilt finished the regular season winning five of its last six games, and helped contribute to two of the three losses the Gators suffered at the end of the regular season.

Vanderbilt defeats Florida at Memorial Gym on Senior Night! #MemorialMagic pic.twitter.com/HzhqtduKhV — VandyMBB (@VandyMBB) March 4, 2017

Commodores will be the 7 seed in the SEC Tournament and will play Texas A&M on Thursday at 6 pm CT. #AnchorDown — VandyMBB (@VandyMBB) March 5, 2017

BLESSINGS

Watch: Hundreds of Black Fathers take their daughters to Daddy-Daughter Dance https://t.co/Cm3Yay2eQ2 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 5, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

.@chancetherapper not very happy about his meeting w/ @GovRauner on public schools. "Do your job…give a history of how we ended up here." pic.twitter.com/W3geRrpfDL — #AllofUs (@TimeForAllofUs) March 3, 2017

Chicago Public Schools and I did not lose today. Please don't let that become the narrative. Monday morning I'll have a plan. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 3, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Veteran fighting deportation after two tours in Afghanistan.

A Tribe Called Quest’s Jarobi White and chef Marcus Samuelsson on cooking, hip-hop and Julia Child.

SXSW conference officials threaten to narc musicians out to immigration authorities if they play unauthorized gigs.

Thousands of immigrants claim they were forced into labor after being detained in U.S.

Michael K. Williams joins the cast of Han Solo.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. THOUGHT THAT LITTLE AWARD WAS THE PRIORITY

That's because black parents don't care about "your little oscar" https://t.co/YQhEZejxdm — jae (@Jae_Boogiee) March 3, 2017

The Young Stars Of 'Moonlight' Head Back To School After Oscar Win https://t.co/og3wk9sc20 pic.twitter.com/lmszORj5xb — ESSENCE (@Essence) March 2, 2017

2. KIDS DO THE DARNEDEST THINGS

Only at Atlanta elementary schools do they celebrate 21 Savage for Dr. Seuss's birthday. 😂😂👌 @SNWRNR pic.twitter.com/rIpKbdLlvo — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 4, 2017

3. NOT IN MY HOUSE!

