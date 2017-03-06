Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/6/17
With slightly more than 12 minutes to play in its game against Vanderbilt, No. 12 Florida had a 12-point lead. The Gators, who had already lost in Gainesville, Florida, by two points to the Commodores earlier in the season, appeared ready to avenge the loss. Then, the team went cold, and in a stunning upset, Vanderbilt managed to come back and sweep its season series against Florida with a 73-71 victory.
A Riley LaChance layup gave the Commodores the lead for the rest of the game with 1:35 remaining in the second half. Vanderbilt finished the regular season winning five of its last six games, and helped contribute to two of the three losses the Gators suffered at the end of the regular season.
Veteran fighting deportation after two tours in Afghanistan.
A Tribe Called Quest’s Jarobi White and chef Marcus Samuelsson on cooking, hip-hop and Julia Child.
SXSW conference officials threaten to narc musicians out to immigration authorities if they play unauthorized gigs.
Thousands of immigrants claim they were forced into labor after being detained in U.S.
Michael K. Williams joins the cast of Han Solo.
1. THOUGHT THAT LITTLE AWARD WAS THE PRIORITY
2. KIDS DO THE DARNEDEST THINGS
3. NOT IN MY HOUSE!