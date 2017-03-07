What Had Happened Was: 3/7/17

West Virginia guard Tynice Martin (5) shoots between Baylor guard Alexis Prince (12) and forward Nina Davis (13) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big 12 Conference tournament in Oklahoma City, Monday, March 6, 2017.

The West Virginia women’s basketball team just won its first Big 12 championship. Sophomore guard Tynice Martin, the tournament’s most outstanding player, finished the game with 32 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 77-66 victory over No. 2 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game on Monday night.

This was West Virginia’s first conference tourney win in 28 years — the previous title came in 1989 when the team won the Atlantic 10 championship.

Martin received help from Teana Muldrow, who poured in 15 points. The Mountaineers’ path to the championship wasn’t easy, as West Virginia had to beat Oklahoma and Texas, both top 25 teams. Baylor had won the past six consecutive Big 12 tournaments.

Their dream? Not be kidnapped, tortured, raped, forced to mate, work for another's gain, torn from family + culture. pic.twitter.com/lvpqUMGE2w — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson..please read or watch Roots, most immigrants come here VOLUNTARILY,cant't really say the same about the slaves..they were stolen — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) March 6, 2017

According to Ben Carson this was a Carnival Cruise pic.twitter.com/j7YIYdX5M1 — Kenyatta Williams (@RySingPhoenix2) March 7, 2017

This can't be real. Slaves were not & are not immigrants. 2017. https://t.co/8CuUvnR2Mf — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson: Slaves were immigrants who came here and worked really hard “for less” https://t.co/cLbJjLUViS — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson at HUD: “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less.” pic.twitter.com/VfH9YCbleM — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 6, 2017

NY Daily News' front page tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/u3ZPycbyWC — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2017

Gold Star father Khizr Khan cancels speech in Toronto after being told his “travel privileges are being reviewed.”

Missed the PBS premiere of the Maya Angelou documentary And Still I Rise? Watch it online.

“Economic terrorism” bill would toughen penalties on protesters who block roads, damage property.

Only 1 in 10 black students graduate from Detroit’s Wayne State University in six years.

Get Out has already grossed $75.9 million on a $4.5 million budget.

TODAY IS THE ONLY DAY YOU CAN RETWEET THIS pic.twitter.com/WHi0oxgcIs — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) March 6, 2017

Ben Carson: Slaves were immigrants who came to America to reach their dreams Ben Carson's great-grandmother: pic.twitter.com/6uuqxoCWCU — Its Shanahan's Fault (@_fortheloveofAj) March 6, 2017

.@chancetherapper is donating $1,000,000 to Chicago Public Schools pic.twitter.com/NHoQzzoC5M — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) March 6, 2017

Chance went from being suspended for 10 days to donating $1 million to that very same school district. Goals. pic.twitter.com/BQfrcWFpck — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 6, 2017

.@chancetherapper is also donating $10,000 to a different Chicago public school for every $100,000 raised for his not-for-profit. — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 6, 2017

When you realize that, by buying tix to @chancetherapper's upcoming tour, you just donated to public education in America. pic.twitter.com/Fk4UvKt92L — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) March 6, 2017

"That's a nice excuse you have there. Be a shame if someone…put a milli on it." pic.twitter.com/2u7k2ERSEp — Austin Vesely (@AustinVesely) March 6, 2017

❤ Thank you, @glamourmag, for helping me discuss my postpartum depression with your readers. https://t.co/zIxKDWGuTt — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 6, 2017