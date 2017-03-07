Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/7/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
The West Virginia women’s basketball team just won its first Big 12 championship. Sophomore guard Tynice Martin, the tournament’s most outstanding player, finished the game with 32 points to lead the Mountaineers to a 77-66 victory over No. 2 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game on Monday night.
This was West Virginia’s first conference tourney win in 28 years — the previous title came in 1989 when the team won the Atlantic 10 championship.
Martin received help from Teana Muldrow, who poured in 15 points. The Mountaineers’ path to the championship wasn’t easy, as West Virginia had to beat Oklahoma and Texas, both top 25 teams. Baylor had won the past six consecutive Big 12 tournaments.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Gold Star father Khizr Khan cancels speech in Toronto after being told his “travel privileges are being reviewed.”
Missed the PBS premiere of the Maya Angelou documentary And Still I Rise? Watch it online.
“Economic terrorism” bill would toughen penalties on protesters who block roads, damage property.
Only 1 in 10 black students graduate from Detroit’s Wayne State University in six years.
Get Out has already grossed $75.9 million on a $4.5 million budget.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. PUT SOME RESPECK ON HER NAME
2. BACK TO THE FUTURE
3. UH, YOU SURE, BEN?