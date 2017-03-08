What Had Happened Was: 3/8/17

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 7, 2017 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Going into Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki needed only 20 points to become the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. Not too daunting, right? Not at all. With 10:58 remaining in the second quarter, the 38-year-old reached the milestone on a classic Nowitzki fadeaway. The one-time NBA champion and longtime Maverick finished the game with 25 points.

Nowitzki joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone as the only players to score 30,000 career points. Bonus points: Nowitzki also helped the Mavericks beat the Lakers, 122-111, in Dallas to keep the team just two games shy of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Awww man 😪😭 Dirk Nowitzki’s longtime shooting coach Holger Geschwindner gets emotional during Dirk's special nightpic.twitter.com/gmpFbPu2PB — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) March 8, 2017

BASKETBALL IMMORTALITY! Dirk Nowitzki becomes 6th player in NBA history to record 30,000 points with this jumper 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/87fLndURK4 — Wobsell Perezbrook (@World_Wide_Wob) March 8, 2017

In June 2001, SI convinced Dirk, Mark Cuban and the Mavs to pose like cowboys. Here are the results: https://t.co/lEJwFoXs6W pic.twitter.com/xvW76DH62t — SI Vault (@si_vault) March 8, 2017

Dirk joins Karl Malone (Jazz) & Kobe Bryant (Lakers) as the only players in NBA history to score 30,000 career points for one franchise. https://t.co/Br5aaCMLMY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2017

30,000 for Dirk! Only six players have done that in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/4qdpy0mRIx — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2017

The @dallasmavs honor Dirk Nowitzki with a tribute video after his 30,000th career point. pic.twitter.com/ADgYjzuYxy — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) March 8, 2017

LeBron James steps away from the dinner table to congratulate Dirk Nowitzki (h/t @uninterrupted) #Dirk30K pic.twitter.com/2M0GozNGsA — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) March 8, 2017

30,000+ points in NBA with one franchise:

Karl Malone (Jazz)

Kobe Bryant (Lakers)

Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41)(Mavericks) pic.twitter.com/oDSYViPvnM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 8, 2017

BLESSINGS

Tennessee man who had his proposal plans derailed by car accident doesn't let his injuries prevent him from getting down on one knee. pic.twitter.com/AwhDyUKJSL — ABC News (@ABC) March 7, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Nike introduces new line of sports hijab for Muslim female athletes https://t.co/23icreh05I pic.twitter.com/ztZDIFeFtT — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2017

I'm so happy to be a Nike girl https://t.co/cYQ3WzqCrP — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) March 7, 2017

This is horrible! I've been successfully using hijab as an excuse to avoid running for years. 😭 https://t.co/zQzlS8zbpC — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 7, 2017

Nike has to cast @Jamaaad (the Muslim baller in this video) in their next Pro Hijab commercial. She's dope. https://t.co/UAlb9g5UD6 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 7, 2017

She got mad skills pic.twitter.com/sTUnixRIBe — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 25, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

A list of things Muslims have contributed to the world.

Only 2.7 percent of the 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S. have been convicted of felonies.

Syria’s children are mentally and emotionally shattered from years of war.

It’ll be years before Flint, Michigan, residents can drink their tap water without filters, according to Flint’s mayor.

Enslaved Africans do not count as immigrants.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T

A successful woman https://t.co/z3mlH3z5pO — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2017

What is a successful woman without a husband? — Doris Adu (@Miss_classy1) March 6, 2017

2. BETTER CHEW IT OVER WITH TWIX

Listening to your girl tell you how her coworker tried her today when it clearly sounds like your girl was the one in the wrong pic.twitter.com/A1zaoHEcCv — Idris Elbruh (@CapitalSS) March 7, 2017

3. WHAT HAVE I GOTTEN MYSELF INTO?

Ashad hasn't got any rest since being born, hardest working executive in the business 😂 he looking like "take me back to the womb" pic.twitter.com/LXfqAeyfBJ — Shai (@Shaimarion) March 6, 2017

ICYMI

This DC high school's entire senior class applies to college for first time https://t.co/UiUtcaZryB — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

This couple married for 37 years always dress in matching outfits. pic.twitter.com/vlqO1PUEFG — Mukovhe. (@iMukovhe) March 7, 2017