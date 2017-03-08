What Had Happened Was: 3/8/17

Up Next
Going into Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki needed only 20 points to become the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points. Not too daunting, right? Not at all. With 10:58 remaining in the second quarter, the 38-year-old reached the milestone on a classic Nowitzki fadeaway. The one-time NBA champion and longtime Maverick finished the game with 25 points.
Nowitzki joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone as the only players to score 30,000 career points. Bonus points: Nowitzki also helped the Mavericks beat the Lakers, 122-111, in Dallas to keep the team just two games shy of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
A list of things Muslims have contributed to the world.
Only 2.7 percent of the 11 million undocumented people living in the U.S. have been convicted of felonies.
Syria’s children are mentally and emotionally shattered from years of war.
It’ll be years before Flint, Michigan, residents can drink their tap water without filters, according to Flint’s mayor.
Enslaved Africans do not count as immigrants.
