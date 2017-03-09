Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 3/9/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Late in FC Barcelona’s second-leg, round-of-16 Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, the Catalan team’s chances of victory were as high as 100-1. When the New England Patriots fell behind the Atlanta Falcons, 28-3, in the third quarter of this year’s Super Bowl, the Patriots’ in-game odds of pulling off the comeback were 16-1, making Barcelona’s miraculous rise from the grave about six times more unlikely.
But that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday, when Barcelona overcame its 4-0 defeat in the first leg of the aggregate and rallied for a 6-1 victory in the second match for a final score of 6-5 to advance to the round of eight.
PSG didn’t even get on the scoreboard until striker Edinson Cavani found the back of the net in the 63rd minute, making it a 3-1 contest. When that happened, Barcelona had a 50-1 chance of winning the round. Barcelona then scored twice in the final seven minutes, and now the team moves on to the quarterfinals.
Transgender women of color are missing from the conversation about anti-trans prejudice.
No charges for officer who body slammed female student.
Josh Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal.
Patrick Mwalua drives over 70 kilometers, several times a week, to deliver water to Kenya’s thirsty animals.
