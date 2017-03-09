What Had Happened Was: 3/9/17

Luis Suarez (L) and Javier Mascherano of Barcelona celebrate victory after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou on March 8, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona won by 6 goals to one to win 6-5 on aggregate.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Late in FC Barcelona’s second-leg, round-of-16 Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain, the Catalan team’s chances of victory were as high as 100-1. When the New England Patriots fell behind the Atlanta Falcons, 28-3, in the third quarter of this year’s Super Bowl, the Patriots’ in-game odds of pulling off the comeback were 16-1, making Barcelona’s miraculous rise from the grave about six times more unlikely.

But that’s exactly what happened on Wednesday, when Barcelona overcame its 4-0 defeat in the first leg of the aggregate and rallied for a 6-1 victory in the second match for a final score of 6-5 to advance to the round of eight.

PSG didn’t even get on the scoreboard until striker Edinson Cavani found the back of the net in the 63rd minute, making it a 3-1 contest. When that happened, Barcelona had a 50-1 chance of winning the round. Barcelona then scored twice in the final seven minutes, and now the team moves on to the quarterfinals.

History! Barcelona overcomes a 4-goal deficit to beat PSG in the greatest comeback ever in a Champions League knockout round. pic.twitter.com/14hmxROxXF — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2017

Sometimes you just say thanks for being there for something special and historic. Barcelona tonight was such a night. Hard to sleep. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) March 9, 2017

The night Lionel Messi and Barcelona came back from the dead. 😮 pic.twitter.com/4ekJJ4WSPe — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 9, 2017

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to ALL women. Here are my favorite transwomen slaying for the culture. ✨ pic.twitter.com/rKv9NKVQny — karlie flo$$. (@FUCCl) March 8, 2017

68 exquisite photos of women resisting around the world #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/VFyZGaTRTc pic.twitter.com/qlDLrot0bJ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 8, 2017

Wishing all women a happy #InternationalWomensDay, including women who are trans, indigenous, queer, poor, woc, fat, disabled, black + more. — Gloria 🇨🇩 (@hereweGLOagain) March 8, 2017

This Is What 100 Years Of Women’s Protest Looks Like In The US

https://t.co/zWUm9L2iB4 pic.twitter.com/qvRwaxY8kF — BuzzFeed LGBT (@BuzzFeedLGBT) March 8, 2017

This statue of a girl staring down a bull is calling attention to the gender gap https://t.co/5LjRALJrS4 pic.twitter.com/T9dt7yYKvl — World Economic Forum (@Davos) March 8, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Transgender women of color are missing from the conversation about anti-trans prejudice.

No charges for officer who body slammed female student.

Josh Ho-Sang scores first NHL goal.

Patrick Mwalua drives over 70 kilometers, several times a week, to deliver water to Kenya’s thirsty animals.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. ASKIN’ ALL THEM QUESTIONS

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/jCNhhyxv7U — Chris Burwell (@countchrisdo) March 7, 2017

2. I’LL MAKE A MAN OUT OF YOU

3. A PLATE A DAY KEEPS THE DOCTOR AWAY

30,000 points and a fresh plate before every game. Dirk a legend on and off the court pic.twitter.com/0jCQPT7iPd — #Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) March 8, 2017

ICYMI

PICTURE PERFECT

Flashback: In 1977, I stood with Coretta Scott King at the 1st National Women's Conference #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/Xr473DPyTX — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) March 8, 2017