What Had Happened Was: 4/10/17

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) fight for the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Atlanta. The Hawks won in overtime 126-125.

A jump ball turned into a collision of bodies all throwing themselves toward the ball as it wiggled and squirmed its way out of each player’s grasp. With mere seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap was able to collect the ball along the baseline, gather it up and then put up a rainbow of a shot that held in the air as if time had stopped.

When it came down it touched nothing but net, and Millsap celebrated fervently — the Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers were going to overtime after the former overcame a 26-point deficit by outscoring the latter 44-18 in the fourth quarter.

Overtime ensued, and Millsap, who scored 22 points, gave Atlanta its first lead of the game when he connected on a shot from way downtown, and the Hawks were able to hold on for an exciting 126-125 win on Sunday.

Kyrie Irving dropped 45 points, and LeBron James, who fouled out in overtime, had a triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 21 points as Atlanta beat the Cavs for the second time in three days. That means Cleveland has now moved into a tie with Boston for first place in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, although if both teams end up with the same record, Cleveland will earn the top seed by winning the season series between the two.

Chicago student gets accepted into 23 historically black colleges and universities; offered $300K in scholarships. https://t.co/FpmzdY95QU pic.twitter.com/XS6GN231Yq — ABC News (@ABC) April 7, 2017

Statement from Thabo Sefolosha on NYPD case: "A substantial portion of my settlement will be donated to Gideon’s Promise." pic.twitter.com/JWGwSx645C — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 7, 2017

A black delivery man in Manhattan says a butcher gave him a noose as a “gift” and said he would help him use it.

Social media has turned Rep. Maxine Waters into one of the biggest stars in American politics.

Marvel has a new gay Latina superhero.

The percussive spectacle of stepping.

Annie Legnini recycles items to make portraits showcasing the multicultural experience of the Bronx.

This little kid did NOT hold back when he found out he was getting a new sibling 😂 pic.twitter.com/fbuorlgqnh — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 7, 2017

30 mins apart pic.twitter.com/5ITGTIQqhb — Ryan Pauley (@rypauley) April 9, 2017

when you're closing apps and accidentally close the music pic.twitter.com/xVa6wJ5Qwm — ALLURE✨ (@StripesAllure) April 8, 2017

S/o Dr. Sharae Meredith, who is the 1st black female PhD grad in Aerospace Engineering from Penn State. She went to Tuskegee for undergrad pic.twitter.com/LX1YJwEZ4l — HBCU Buzz (@HBCUBuzz) April 9, 2017

The more faces you look at in this picture, the better it gets. Pick a winner 📸 pic.twitter.com/3keCR7kFur — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 10, 2017