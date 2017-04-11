Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/11/17
The Miami Heat live another day to fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 124-121, on Monday night.
Tyler Johnson, en route to finishing with 24 points, scored the game’s final four points from the foul line, Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, while Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Goran Dragic contributed 19, 16 and 15 points, respectively, to stave off elimination.
Deron Williams led the Cavaliers with a season-high 35 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. That wasn’t enough for Cleveland, which fell to 0-7 this season when LeBron James (calf injury) doesn’t play. The Cavs also were without Kyrie Irving (knee injury) and Tristan Thompson (thumb injury).
The Cavaliers fell a game behind Boston for the top seed in the East. The Celtics can clinch No. 1 with a victory against Milwaukee in Wednesday’s regular-season finale.
Edward Enninful has been named the new editor-in-chief of British Vogue.
Thousands of strangers helped this teen track down his dad’s war buddy from 40 years ago.
Maryland alters high school sports rule, no longer requires waiver for religious head coverings.
New York just became the first state to make tuition free for middle-class students.
