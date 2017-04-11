What Had Happened Was: 4/11/17

Hassan Whiteside #21 of the Miami Heat is seen after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 10, 2017 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The Miami Heat live another day to fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 124-121, on Monday night.

Tyler Johnson, en route to finishing with 24 points, scored the game’s final four points from the foul line, Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, while Josh Richardson, James Johnson and Goran Dragic contributed 19, 16 and 15 points, respectively, to stave off elimination.

Deron Williams led the Cavaliers with a season-high 35 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. That wasn’t enough for Cleveland, which fell to 0-7 this season when LeBron James (calf injury) doesn’t play. The Cavs also were without Kyrie Irving (knee injury) and Tristan Thompson (thumb injury).

The Cavaliers fell a game behind Boston for the top seed in the East. The Celtics can clinch No. 1 with a victory against Milwaukee in Wednesday’s regular-season finale.

BLESSINGS

Little Sister Beat Cancer 🙏🏾 & Stronger Then Ever 👶🏽 pic.twitter.com/zmXKAHXw6P — 1K🌐 (@DetroitDelon) April 9, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

A man was dragged off a United plane after the airline overbooked the flight https://t.co/dV32ArNKkA

(Video: @JayseDavid) pic.twitter.com/LcHQDAJQTi — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) April 10, 2017

The man was a doctor who had to see patients in the morning. Also, overbooking should be illegal. https://t.co/8enI5yXhvj — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 10, 2017

"Can't overbook your flights if no one wants to fly with you from now on." – @united pic.twitter.com/0yxwcjmWfa — X (@XLNB) April 10, 2017

United Airlines social media staff arriving at work today pic.twitter.com/Tu3fspxCSb — shauna (@goldengateblond) April 10, 2017

I see you're using the Hunger Games definition of "volunteer." Bold strategy, cotton. #United https://t.co/JsVZdWGUPr — Matthew Kopf (@matthew_kopf) April 10, 2017

Ironically, not enough seats in the conference room where United is having its crisis meeting. — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) April 10, 2017

This woman also refused to give up her seat on @united pic.twitter.com/lT67LeMxVE — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) April 10, 2017

United Airlines is pleased to announce new seating on all domestic flights- in addition to United First and Economy Plus we introduce…. pic.twitter.com/KQjPClU2d2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2017

"Why they drag that man outta his seat like that?!" pic.twitter.com/sR2bW772mM — Jon Blaze (@incrdblshort) April 10, 2017

United's CEO was just named "communicator of the year," and he used to work for Pepsi. You can't make this up.https://t.co/06B1o8K557 pic.twitter.com/W2ATBSrClW — The Comeback (@thecomeback) April 10, 2017

📈'Volunteer' means “someone who does something without being forced to do it.” https://t.co/qNAcMyplhZ — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 11, 2017

United CEO email to employees obtained by ABC's @Shahriar44R: "there are lessons we can learn from this experience" pic.twitter.com/N1TbohuRc3 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 10, 2017

Huh, never noticed these options on the United website until this morning pic.twitter.com/cP8LpIFEP1 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) April 10, 2017

1/ Latest statement from @United CEO blames passenger for refusing to give up the seat he purchased—so United crew members could fly instead pic.twitter.com/NaoSLqfjfy — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Edward Enninful has been named the new editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Thousands of strangers helped this teen track down his dad’s war buddy from 40 years ago.

Maryland alters high school sports rule, no longer requires waiver for religious head coverings.

New York just became the first state to make tuition free for middle-class students.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. MAYBE IT’S IN THE GENES

The fact both the baby and yo man got the same pose is the best part of this picture lol.

Behavior is genetic. https://t.co/xRLxAqDkuE — The "Si" in Siliyah (@BeigeTheGemini) April 9, 2017

2. ALL THE FOLLOWERS BE FLOCKIN’

i don't lose followers they lose me pic.twitter.com/Auds4ZTjKP — jen;; (@aIIonsycIara) April 8, 2017

3. MAN BUNS

Ludacris's CGI chest looks like those rolls i buy at 7/11 when i’m drunk pic.twitter.com/RqXXfhit4q — Ellie Sunakawa (@elliesunakawa) April 10, 2017

ICYMI

BREAKING: Judge again finds that Texas' strict voter ID law was intentionally crafted to discriminate against minorities. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2017

BREAKING: Dylann Roof pleads guilty to state murder charges in South Carolina church massacre, avoiding a second death sentence. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 10, 2017

1. Today was the 49th anniversary of the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/A6QYHdcZkH — Yashar (@yashar) April 10, 2017

2. WATCH: Here's how most of the country found out about Dr. King's assassination on April 4, 1968 – when Walter Cronkite announced it. pic.twitter.com/ZDabmCJ8cL — Yashar (@yashar) April 10, 2017

4. We must never forget that Mrs. King led a silent march for striking sanitation workers in Memphis, 3 days after her husband was killed. pic.twitter.com/oBZFixn4Bc — Yashar (@yashar) April 10, 2017

