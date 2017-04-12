Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/12/17
Michael Brantley is back and he’s better, folks.
The Cleveland Indians outfielder played in only 11 games last season because of two right shoulder surgeries. He had not played in Cleveland since May 10. But he returned in dramatic fashion Tuesday, doubling to score the game-winning run in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox.
Brantley sliced a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line, giving Francisco Lindor enough time to sprint from first base to home. That gave the Indians a 2-1 victory.
On a night when Cleveland celebrated its American League championship, Lindor, who was walked with two outs before Brantley brought him home, put the team on the board with a first-inning home run.
Cleveland led the majors with 11 walk-off wins last season.
Lucknow in India had its first Pride Parade.
First look at Black Panther’s suit for the Black Panther movie.
The important conversation we should have surrounding the San Bernardino, California, school shooting.
Jonathan Martinez, the boy killed in the San Bernardino school shooting, had a rare disorder — and rare gifts.
These super rare photos show lesser-known black women activists of the 19th century.
