What Had Happened Was: 4/12/17

Francisco Lindor #12 celebrates after scoring the game winning run off a double by Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians during the tenth inning against the Chicago White Sox during the Cleveland Indians home opening game at Progressive Field on April 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the White Sox 2-1 in the 10th inning.

Michael Brantley is back and he’s better, folks.

The Cleveland Indians outfielder played in only 11 games last season because of two right shoulder surgeries. He had not played in Cleveland since May 10. But he returned in dramatic fashion Tuesday, doubling to score the game-winning run in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox.

Brantley sliced a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line, giving Francisco Lindor enough time to sprint from first base to home. That gave the Indians a 2-1 victory.

On a night when Cleveland celebrated its American League championship, Lindor, who was walked with two outs before Brantley brought him home, put the team on the board with a first-inning home run.

Cleveland led the majors with 11 walk-off wins last season.

The magic hasn't gone anywhere: Michael Brantley walks it off for the @Indians like he never left!

What a great moment for Michael Brantley after missing almost all of the 2016 season.

COME THRU, BLACK PULITZER PRIZE WINNERS. Poetry — Tyehimba Jess Criticism — Hilton Als Drama — Lynn Nottage Fiction — Colson Whitehead — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) April 10, 2017

Karen Elaine Smith was shot & killed after her husband opened fire in her #SanBernardino classroom as she taught https://t.co/DRsgiPtii8 pic.twitter.com/JhXsU7Zowk — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) April 10, 2017

Black women are 3x more likely to be victims of DV than women of other races and more likely for the abuse to turn fatal. #YouOkSis https://t.co/6MOidj40wO — . (@AnitraOneillE) April 11, 2017

this is why victims of abuse are scared & hesitant to leave the relationship. this man killed her, himself & an innocent 8 year old boy. https://t.co/ycUqvb4csZ — nañi (@pettyblackgirI) April 11, 2017

Her name was Karen Smith & she was shot by her estranged husband in front of her students. We need to talk about guns and domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/3uWiibMwBb — UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) April 11, 2017

Karen Elaine Smith was shot by her husband while teaching. It’s disturbingly common for women to be murdered at work https://t.co/LAGZXpIDjl — Bryce Covert (@brycecovert) April 11, 2017

In light of Cedric Anderson and Karen Smith, I'd like us men to take some time for introspection today. What have we internalized? — y'all don't read (@anthoknees) April 11, 2017

Karen Smith, as many have noted, did the one thing folks tell women to do when they're with a violent man. She left. https://t.co/9PyBdnr1Ne — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 11, 2017

Lucknow in India had its first Pride Parade.

First look at Black Panther’s suit for the Black Panther movie.

The important conversation we should have surrounding the San Bernardino, California, school shooting.

Jonathan Martinez, the boy killed in the San Bernardino school shooting, had a rare disorder — and rare gifts.

These super rare photos show lesser-known black women activists of the 19th century.

