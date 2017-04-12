What Had Happened Was: 4/12/17

Up Next

    Francisco Lindor #12 celebrates after scoring the game winning run off a double by Michael Brantley #23 of the Cleveland Indians during the tenth inning against the Chicago White Sox during the Cleveland Indians home opening game at Progressive Field on April 11, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the White Sox 2-1 in the 10th inning. Jason Miller/Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Michael Brantley is back and he’s better, folks.

    The Cleveland Indians outfielder played in only 11 games last season because of two right shoulder surgeries. He had not played in Cleveland since May 10. But he returned in dramatic fashion Tuesday, doubling to score the game-winning run in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox.

    Brantley sliced a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line, giving Francisco Lindor enough time to sprint from first base to home. That gave the Indians a 2-1 victory.

    On a night when Cleveland celebrated its American League championship, Lindor, who was walked with two outs before Brantley brought him home, put the team on the board with a first-inning home run.

    Cleveland led the majors with 11 walk-off wins last season.

    Lucknow in India had its first Pride Parade.

    First look at Black Panther's suit for the Black Panther movie.

    The important conversation we should have surrounding the San Bernardino, California, school shooting.

    Jonathan Martinez, the boy killed in the San Bernardino school shooting, had a rare disorder — and rare gifts.

    These super rare photos show lesser-known black women activists of the 19th century.

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

