What Had Happened Was: 4/13/17
For the first time in almost a decade (2007-08), the Boston Celtics hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Before the Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks, 112-94, on Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Toronto Raptors, 98-83.
The Cavs’ fourth consecutive loss gave Boston home-court advantage in the East.
Gerald Green scored 10 of his 18 points during a 25-2 fourth-quarter run for the Celtics, and Isaiah Thomas scored 10 of the first half’s final 16 points, including eight straight, after being held scoreless until that outburst. The Bucks rested players because their sixth seed was not affected by the outcome.
Thomas finished with 13 points and eight assists.
North Miami Police officer faces criminal charges in shooting of unarmed caretaker.
Don Cheadle to depict Wall Street’s first black millionaire in new film.
Eighty-seven-year-old woman visits the National Museum of African American History and Culture — to see the “slave cabin” she was born in.
First Muslim woman in U.S. history to serve on the bench was found dead in the Hudson River.
This 10-year-old said social media made her more confident after being bullied for her dark skin.
Florida prosecutor sues Gov. Rick Scott for taking her off death penalty cases.
