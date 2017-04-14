What Had Happened Was: 4/14/17

New York Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud (18) dives into third base safely in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

A game that started with an anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better pace slowed toward the late innings in the Miami Marlins’ game against the New York Mets. The result was a 16-inning contest, the longest in the five-year history of Marlins Park (five hours and 38 minutes), that went into the wee hours of Friday morning.

The visitors earned a 9-8 victory, as Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud had his career-best fourth hit, a leadoff home run in the top of the 16th inning. D’Arnaud tallied four RBIs to help New York win its fifth game in a row.

For the second time in three nights, Yoenis Cespedes had a multi-homer game. It was the longest game New York has played since it went 18 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 19, 2015, at Busch Stadium.

I keep reading Octavia Butler's note/notebook over & over. pic.twitter.com/FXqVKyzelC — deray mckesson (@deray) April 13, 2017

Body of US's first female Muslim judge found in Hudson river: report https://t.co/dTDC5aO2gp pic.twitter.com/WXBmLcqcjw — The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2017

Tragic news: Body of 1st Muslim judge appointed to New York's highest court found in Hudson River https://t.co/t8GUtZ4uSQ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 13, 2017

Say her name…she's Sheila Abdus-Salaam & she was INSTRUMENTAL in helping LGBT parents gain the same parenting rights as biological parents https://t.co/dPwVVxEG9w — ♡owen♡ (@xowenm) April 13, 2017

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that keeping Roberto Almodovar locked up is “no longer in the best interests of justice.” He is one of 51 people who have accused a Chicago detective of framing them for murder.

Fear Factor is coming back, this time with Ludacris hosting.

Chicago student Ariyana Davis gets into 23 historically black colleges, earns $300,000 in scholarships.

One woman has stirred the pot at Ben’s Chili Bowl for 40 years. Her name is Peaches.

Nine-year-old injured in San Bernardino, California, school shooting “recovering well.”

That beat made Jay get up out his chair. pic.twitter.com/kBk2PpNCB9 — Miranda Bailey (@CarpeDiem87_) April 12, 2017

When that new Kendrick is playing at the #EndOfTheWorldParty but you're also trying to keep an eye out for missile strikes. pic.twitter.com/Dm5fDZsrqw — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 13, 2017

“Remember where you come from. It ain’t right” Jags' Telvin Smith blasts players who charge for youth camps 🎥: https://t.co/5EuBQ6r7qd pic.twitter.com/fLIdgpZBco — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 14, 2017

