What Had Happened Was: 4/14/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
A game that started with an anything-you-can-do-I-can-do-better pace slowed toward the late innings in the Miami Marlins’ game against the New York Mets. The result was a 16-inning contest, the longest in the five-year history of Marlins Park (five hours and 38 minutes), that went into the wee hours of Friday morning.
The visitors earned a 9-8 victory, as Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud had his career-best fourth hit, a leadoff home run in the top of the 16th inning. D’Arnaud tallied four RBIs to help New York win its fifth game in a row.
For the second time in three nights, Yoenis Cespedes had a multi-homer game. It was the longest game New York has played since it went 18 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 19, 2015, at Busch Stadium.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has announced that keeping Roberto Almodovar locked up is “no longer in the best interests of justice.” He is one of 51 people who have accused a Chicago detective of framing them for murder.
Fear Factor is coming back, this time with Ludacris hosting.
Chicago student Ariyana Davis gets into 23 historically black colleges, earns $300,000 in scholarships.
One woman has stirred the pot at Ben’s Chili Bowl for 40 years. Her name is Peaches.
Nine-year-old injured in San Bernardino, California, school shooting “recovering well.”
TOP THREE TWEETS
- REAL RECOGNIZE REAL
2. I CAN’T UNSEE THIS
3. QUITE THE DILEMMA INDEED