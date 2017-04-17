What Had Happened Was: 4/17/17

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics observes a moment of silence dedicated to his sister Chyna Thomas, who was killed in a car accident on April 15, 2017, before Game One of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 16, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points, including 23 in the second half, and Bobby Portis poured in 19 to help lead the eighth-seeded Chicago Bulls over the top-seeded Boston Celtics, 106-102, on Sunday night. The Bulls survived a late rally by an emotional Isaiah Thomas, who was playing the day after his 22-year-old sister, Chyna Thomas, was killed in a single-car accident.

Thomas was in tears before the game but continued to play through his grief. Every time he made a play, the fans gave him a deafening round of applause and chanted, “M-V-P!”

Thomas led the Celtics with 33 points, while Al Horford chipped in 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Boston.

BLESSINGS

lmao Rihanna noticing she was being recorded by a fan at Coachella and deciding to join in 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/6MH3BVNoHC — 🍒 (@fentyy) April 15, 2017

Lady request Lyft and attempts to put her friend who is intoxicated/unconscious in my vehicle by herself. #SexualAssaultAwareness. #Safety pic.twitter.com/vzOqdalZpX — Tro'juan Henderson (@Trojuan_) April 13, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

On this day, 70 years ago, Jackie Robinson made his MLB debut and broke the color barrier. #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/wUOO2tsX4k — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 15, 2017

The one who made it possible for everyone to #PlayBall. #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/6zk2IDL5AS — Play Ball (@PlayBall) April 15, 2017

Jackie Robinson changed our game forever. A true American hero pic.twitter.com/uLmaaVGPZ5 — Baseball Lifestyle™ (@BsbLifestyle__) April 16, 2017

Reckon with the real Jackie Robinson. Whitewashing not allowed. #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/Dh1ycT1BAL — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) April 15, 2017

All MLB players will wear No. 42 today, but only 7% will be African-American — 70 yrs after Jackie Robinson's debut. https://t.co/TOdLGBec8n — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2017

i send the same passage every jackie robinson day. still relevant. sadly, it might always be. pic.twitter.com/Nn3F4MsBkF — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) April 15, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Fate of The Furious is the biggest opening for a black director ever.

New stunning video surfaces of a black man beaten by a Georgia officer.

Shaquille O’Neal to pay for funeral of boy who accidentally shot himself on Instagram.

Get ready for rapper Tyler The Creator’s fresh new take for Bill Nye Saves the World.

On April 14, HBO presented 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film by rapper J. Cole.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. Y’ALL FOUL

2. FLICK OF THE WRIST

Nusret Gokce, Turkish social media star, casts his vote in Turkey constitutional referendum with typical flair pic.twitter.com/P41kneJd4X — Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 16, 2017

3. NAILED IT

ICYMI

NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister killed in Federal Way I-5 accident https://t.co/wUVFRQhejy — KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) April 15, 2017

We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas. The thoughts & prayers of the entire organization are with Isaiah & his family. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 16, 2017

Isaiah Thomas sent the TD Garden into a frenzy pic.twitter.com/8Hsc9YbVyx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2017

Isaiah Thomas fighting through emotions before Game 1 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NDXlCGNuqJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

Don't ever forget the greatest Presidential Easter fit of all time. pic.twitter.com/uteiWLi3HP — sous vide shawty. (@shandy21) April 16, 2017

Easter Fresh pic.twitter.com/YC7jgnaDEy — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) April 16, 2017

One year ago tonight, Prince played his final concert in Atlanta. In four decades of concerts, his voice never, never faltered. pic.twitter.com/wQVCRB8aqh — Anil Dash (@anildash) April 14, 2017