What Had Happened Was: 4/17/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Jimmy Butler scored 30 points, including 23 in the second half, and Bobby Portis poured in 19 to help lead the eighth-seeded Chicago Bulls over the top-seeded Boston Celtics, 106-102, on Sunday night. The Bulls survived a late rally by an emotional Isaiah Thomas, who was playing the day after his 22-year-old sister, Chyna Thomas, was killed in a single-car accident.
Thomas was in tears before the game but continued to play through his grief. Every time he made a play, the fans gave him a deafening round of applause and chanted, “M-V-P!”
Thomas led the Celtics with 33 points, while Al Horford chipped in 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Boston.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Fate of The Furious is the biggest opening for a black director ever.
New stunning video surfaces of a black man beaten by a Georgia officer.
Shaquille O’Neal to pay for funeral of boy who accidentally shot himself on Instagram.
Get ready for rapper Tyler The Creator’s fresh new take for Bill Nye Saves the World.
On April 14, HBO presented 4 Your Eyez Only, A Dreamville Film by rapper J. Cole.
TOP THREE TWEETS
