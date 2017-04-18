Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/18/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez, a retired Marine who lost the lower part of his left leg when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2011, was easily one of the biggest heroes of the 2017 Boston Marathon.
Fitted with a Semper Fi Fund shirt, Sanchez ran all 26.2 miles on a prosthetic leg and carried a large American flag adorned with signatures from fellow comrades and friends.
Sanchez participated in the Boston Marathon last year and also in the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. He finished Monday’s race in 5 hours, 46 minutes and 13 seconds.
“I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can’t do something,” Sanchez told Runner’s World. He completed the race as a charity member for the Semper Fi Fund, which supports wounded veterans, Runner’s World reported.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Heraa Hashmi, a 19-year-old Muslim, made a spreadsheet of the more than 5,000 times Muslim groups had denounced terrorism.
ICE arrests of noncriminals double under President Donald Trump.
Marine surprised with magical tea party photo shoot with his 4-year-old daughter: “He would do anything for Ashley.”
Henrietta Lacks’ cells made these breakthroughs possible.
Violet Moss-Brown, 117, is now the world’s oldest woman.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. YOU. HAVE. ONE. JOB.
2. SAY IT FOR THE FOLKS IN THE BACK!
3. Y’ALL HAVE TO GET OUT MORE