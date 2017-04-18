What Had Happened Was: 4/18/17

Jose Sanchez, of San Antonio, carries the United States flag across the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Boston.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez, a retired Marine who lost the lower part of his left leg when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2011, was easily one of the biggest heroes of the 2017 Boston Marathon.

Fitted with a Semper Fi Fund shirt, Sanchez ran all 26.2 miles on a prosthetic leg and carried a large American flag adorned with signatures from fellow comrades and friends.

Sanchez participated in the Boston Marathon last year and also in the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, D.C. He finished Monday’s race in 5 hours, 46 minutes and 13 seconds.

“I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can’t do something,” Sanchez told Runner’s World. He completed the race as a charity member for the Semper Fi Fund, which supports wounded veterans, Runner’s World reported.

Why We Love Sports Today: Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez ran the entire Boston Marathon hoisting the American flag. https://t.co/NyAcs1NdSa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2017

Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez, a Marine who lost a leg in Afghanistan, finished today’s Boston Marathon carrying an American flag #Respect 🇺🇸💯 pic.twitter.com/M3ez8jnR3n — Coach Zach Emerson (@CoachZem) April 18, 2017

Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Sanchez ran the Boston Marathon while carrying an American flag after being injured in Afghanistan. (via @MereGorman) pic.twitter.com/J4KecFB7oO — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) April 17, 2017

BLESSINGS

Handing out blessing baskets to the homeless in Chicago is how I'm spending Easter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9NEESa7Km — IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) April 16, 2017

this couple had THREE sets of twins & a lil girl 😳😍 pic.twitter.com/ohGENWUi60 — 😈🖖🏾👅 (@__wadeee) April 15, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

The forgotten story of how an African slave became the first black samurai https://t.co/CNtxIJZink pic.twitter.com/1i3LGW0yZ3 — New York Post (@nypost) April 17, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Heraa Hashmi, a 19-year-old Muslim, made a spreadsheet of the more than 5,000 times Muslim groups had denounced terrorism.

ICE arrests of noncriminals double under President Donald Trump.

Marine surprised with magical tea party photo shoot with his 4-year-old daughter: “He would do anything for Ashley.”

Henrietta Lacks’ cells made these breakthroughs possible.

Violet Moss-Brown, 117, is now the world’s oldest woman.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. YOU. HAVE. ONE. JOB.

I did. Next time… Put 👏 The 👏 Seat 👏 Down👏 https://t.co/CDWqFPoX39 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2017

Who moved the rim on D-Wade? pic.twitter.com/S58Dz24Fdb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 16, 2017

2. SAY IT FOR THE FOLKS IN THE BACK!

Y'all black churches are so funny 😂 the pastor said "we gone be here to 3:00" this old lady said "you gone be here by yourself" 😂😂🤦🏽‍♀️ — princessJ👑 (@Joneaaaa__) April 16, 2017

3. Y’ALL HAVE TO GET OUT MORE

Is there a funnier moment in television history than this snapshot of Teen Jeopardy? pic.twitter.com/3Urr66fssX — Jeff May (@heytherejeffro) April 17, 2017

ICYMI

I don't think I've ever interviewed a stronger family. Robert Godwin's family message to suspect- "We forgive you. Please turn yourself in" pic.twitter.com/ARY1sa0KA3 — Jessica Dill (@JessicaLynnDill) April 17, 2017

I just spoke with a man and woman who said the man killed in the FB live video was their 78 year old father @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Gpf3EUafLM — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) April 16, 2017

God bless you Mr Robert Godwin Sr #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/8xRNa8cwCE — Neil Skelton (@RealSkelton) April 17, 2017

I can't watch that video of my grandfather getting killed. that man is sick, please stop posting it. My grandfather was the 14th person. — samantha💙 (@0samyy) April 16, 2017

Actual photo of Steve Stephens, homicide suspect's, actual vehicle. Please call 9-1-1 if seen. Plate not yet available. pic.twitter.com/hn8a8nQEAP — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

.@ncatsuaggies students hold a prayer of support for fellow student, Ryan Godwin, whose grandfather was killed in #Cleveland @SpecNewsTriad pic.twitter.com/tg1wcwPpcK — Rilwan Balogun (@TheRilReport) April 17, 2017

Moment of silence from the Cavaliers in memory of slain Clevelander Robert Godwin Sr pic.twitter.com/r8XG6oZJNU — Joe Noga (@JoeNogaCLE) April 17, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

when ya mans come through to clean pic.twitter.com/6GnkGHNuoR — spread love (@mickjenkins) April 15, 2017

Barack Obama is an Instagram Husband pic.twitter.com/OouLr7bjT2 — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) April 16, 2017