What Had Happened Was: 4/19/17

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots for a basket as Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) defends in the second half in game two of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After scoring only four points and missing all six of his 3-point attempts in Saturday’s Game 1 loss, Kyle Lowry played with a vengeance in Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Toronto Raptors guard dropped 22 points, including the jumper that sealed the 106-100 victory with 10 seconds to play. The Raptors will travel to Milwaukee with the series tied, 1-1.

DeMar DeRozan put up 23 points and Serge Ibaka scored 13 of his 16 in the second half. Toronto is 5-1 in Game 2s on its home court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton and Greg Monroe contributed 20 and 18 points, respectively.

It was close… But the Raptors beat the Bucks to level the series at 1-1. pic.twitter.com/68WiRCLnOf — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) April 19, 2017

BLESSINGS

We’re excited to announce that the legendary Tamika Catchings has joined Pacers Sports & Entertainment front office. https://t.co/XduSF4tQ1q — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 17, 2017

On this date in 1966, Bill Russell replaced Red Auerbach in Boston and became the first African-American head coach in any major pro sport. pic.twitter.com/mBWIX6m5SL — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

BREAKING: Cleveland Facebook murder suspect Steve Stephens has been found dead in Erie, PA after a brief pursuit, police say. pic.twitter.com/RKb0HvOhQX — ABC News (@ABC) April 18, 2017

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHAT KIND OF MAGIC?

This is why I'm not allowed out the house!! pic.twitter.com/7R9VZpSICG — Nads ❣ (@NaughtyNadi_) April 17, 2017

2. OH, TRUE?

"My mans trying talk to you he over there" pic.twitter.com/c3pxujB2vz — Nosa Isabor (@NosaIsabor) April 18, 2017

3. THESE PHOTOS WON’T TAKE THEMSELVES, GENTS

Barack and Jay Z just goes to show, no matter how big or powerful you are, your #1 job is to be your girl's groupie pic.twitter.com/4PkKR5HqQr — negroglyphics 🅴 (@humbIepride) April 17, 2017

ICYMI

Man races the subway in his wheelchair to make a really powerful point about step-free access — or lack thereof — in London’s Tube system pic.twitter.com/y6d44EiElK — Crystal Johnson (@Crystal1Johnson) April 18, 2017

Kendrick DNA video is a masterpiece. Don Cheadle rapping is my new favorite thing. pic.twitter.com/nYgJ6DGPtx — Travon Free (@Travon) April 18, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

She helped launch Stevie Wonder's Motown career and cowrote Uptight, My Cherie Amour & I Was Made to Love her. Rest in power Sylvia Moy pic.twitter.com/olDcs2Ghbw — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) April 18, 2017