Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/19/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
After scoring only four points and missing all six of his 3-point attempts in Saturday’s Game 1 loss, Kyle Lowry played with a vengeance in Game 2 on Tuesday night. The Toronto Raptors guard dropped 22 points, including the jumper that sealed the 106-100 victory with 10 seconds to play. The Raptors will travel to Milwaukee with the series tied, 1-1.
DeMar DeRozan put up 23 points and Serge Ibaka scored 13 of his 16 in the second half. Toronto is 5-1 in Game 2s on its home court.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton and Greg Monroe contributed 20 and 18 points, respectively.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special is the company’s most-watched of all time.
Meet the family of potential NBA lottery pick and former Washington star Markelle Fultz.
Slaughter of the Osage, betrayal of the Sioux: How Standing Rock is connected to a series of brutal century-old murders.
A bookstore for and by people of color is headed to D.C.
First protected DREAMer is deported under President Trump.
We’re losing tens of thousands of black teachers. Here’s why that’s bad for everyone.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. WHAT KIND OF MAGIC?
2. OH, TRUE?
3. THESE PHOTOS WON’T TAKE THEMSELVES, GENTS