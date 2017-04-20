Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/20/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Russell Westbrook went “Super Saiyan 3” on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, but his historic effort in Game 2 of the series still couldn’t help the Oklahoma City Thunder steal a game in Houston.
In a 115-111 loss, Westbrook recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history, finishing with 51 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, his sixth in postseason play and his 43rd this season. The star guard passed Oscar Robertson’s record for the most triple-doubles in a regular season on April 9.
James Harden, his former Thunder teammate, scored 35 points to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference playoff series. Houston fell behind by as many as 15 points and was forced to make a furious comeback to steal the game from the Thunder.
BLESSINGS
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, announced via Williams’ Snapchat on Wednesday morning that the American tennis star is 20 weeks’ pregnant with the couple’s first child. Ohanian, a Reddit co-founder, and Williams, who won the Australian Open back in January while a few weeks’ pregnant, got engaged in December 2016.
In winning the Australian Open, the 35-year-old broke Steffi Graf’s modern-era Grand Slam record. Williams defeated her older sister and fellow tennis star, Venus.
Here’s how folks reacted to the news:
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Miami state senator calls black senator “f—ing a–h—,” “b—-” and “girl” — and then drops the N-word.
Viral video of police beating results in the officers’ firing.
Nigerian women are revamping the economy and the environment by turning plastic trash into colorful bags.
Military mission to pursue African warlord Kony is declared over, though he remains at large.
Barkley Hendricks, painting pioneer and champion of black portraiture, dead at 72.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. WE CAN’T REPEAT WHAT HE SAID
2. NOT TODAY
3. WE’RE JUST ACQUAINTANCES