What Had Happened Was: 4/20/17

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets goes up for a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 19, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Russell Westbrook went “Super Saiyan 3” on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, but his historic effort in Game 2 of the series still couldn’t help the Oklahoma City Thunder steal a game in Houston.

In a 115-111 loss, Westbrook recorded the highest-scoring triple-double in playoff history, finishing with 51 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, his sixth in postseason play and his 43rd this season. The star guard passed Oscar Robertson’s record for the most triple-doubles in a regular season on April 9.

James Harden, his former Thunder teammate, scored 35 points to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference playoff series. Houston fell behind by as many as 15 points and was forced to make a furious comeback to steal the game from the Thunder.

The Rockets beat the Thunder despite Russell Westbrook's 50-point triple-double, which was the first in playoff history (via @EliasSports). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2017

BLESSINGS

Twenty-three-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, announced via Williams’ Snapchat on Wednesday morning that the American tennis star is 20 weeks’ pregnant with the couple’s first child. Ohanian, a Reddit co-founder, and Williams, who won the Australian Open back in January while a few weeks’ pregnant, got engaged in December 2016.

In winning the Australian Open, the 35-year-old broke Steffi Graf’s modern-era Grand Slam record. Williams defeated her older sister and fellow tennis star, Venus.

Here’s how folks reacted to the news:

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won her 23rd grand slam tournament at the Australian Open. And did not drop ONE SET. Let that sink in. — 23RENA (@noelleharmony) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams is 20 weeks pregnant. Not many newborns can claim to have won the Australian Open as an embryo. — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams won a grand slam while she was pregnant so every man should probably shut up about everything forever. — Travon Free (@Travon) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams is expecting! The GOAT took to Snapchat to announce that she is 20 weeks pregnant. (via @serenawilliams/Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/7O9ub0VWVK — espnW (@espnW) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Maria Sharapova's birthday and will return to world number one on Monday. Gosh I love tennis — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 19, 2017

How the rest of the tennis world responded when they heard Serena was pregnant & they wouldn't have to compete against her for a minute. pic.twitter.com/9T0PyqiXxe — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 19, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

The suicide of former Patriot Aaron Hernandez comes on the same day of Patriots' scheduled visit at White House to meet with POTUS. — Linsey Davis (@LinseyDavis) April 19, 2017

Thought immediately of DJ Hernandez and this piece: Aaron Hernandez’s brother retraces NFL star's path to murder https://t.co/8JDpD6OUJF — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) April 19, 2017

Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots player, was found hanged in prison. He was serving a life sentence. https://t.co/KOWghVH9Mi — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 19, 2017

News broke about Hernandez like a few minutes ago and y'all already have whole YouTube conspiracies. At least brush your teeth first. — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) April 19, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Miami state senator calls black senator “f—ing a–h—,” “b—-” and “girl” — and then drops the N-word.

Viral video of police beating results in the officers’ firing.

Nigerian women are revamping the economy and the environment by turning plastic trash into colorful bags.

Military mission to pursue African warlord Kony is declared over, though he remains at large.

Barkley Hendricks, painting pioneer and champion of black portraiture, dead at 72.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WE CAN’T REPEAT WHAT HE SAID

2. NOT TODAY

What we not finna do is bring Barack and Michelle in this nonsense https://t.co/hzFagwuXcR — Widny Bazile (@Callmetopboss) April 19, 2017

T.I. And Tiny done, NOW MELO AND LALA?

Damn what's next? Barack and Michelle?? pic.twitter.com/uCb5Zy4G11 — Darius (@dariusherron1) April 18, 2017

3. WE’RE JUST ACQUAINTANCES

"Honestly, he More Chris Paul friend than my friend" pic.twitter.com/0Nb8DqLSIz — June Come Soon (@MusBeNyce) April 18, 2017

ICYMI

Here's the full list of players who skipped the Patriots' White House ceremony. pic.twitter.com/jAxI8KqLh4 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 19, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

So I was walking around and overheard someone singing Location and this is what happened afterwards pic.twitter.com/xY6ufBmHyV — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) April 19, 2017