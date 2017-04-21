What Had Happened Was: 4/21/17

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2017 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

GAME. BLOUSES.

It is so good to be king! Or in this case, LeBron James, who managed to surpass Kobe Bryant on the all-time playoffs scoring list (5,669), the same night he single-handedly brought the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 26-point deficit against the Indiana Pacers.

Without Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love playing a single minute in the fourth quarter, James managed to lift the Cavaliers to a 119-114 victory, finishing the night with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, en route to Cleveland overcoming an NBA postseason record 25-point halftime deficit (the Cavaliers trailed by 26 points in the third quarter).

The Baltimore Bullets overcame a 21-point deficit against Philadelphia Warriors in 1948.

The Cavs now lead the series 3-0, and James now only trails Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. With his 20th consecutive win in the first round, he also tied Magic Johnson, Michael Cooper and James Worthy for most consecutive first-round victories.

The Big Three became the Big One tonight. pic.twitter.com/KTnm3Hj8aw — ESPN (@espn) April 21, 2017

LeBron this postseason:

Game 1: A stat line only done 2x in playoffs.

Game 2: A stat line never done in the playoffs

Game 3: See above. pic.twitter.com/ybOhDoVXYf — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 21, 2017

28 pts, 6 rebs, 7 asts, 0 to. No Cav outside of LeBron has ever done that in a playoff game. LeBron just did that in the second HALF. — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) April 21, 2017

LeBron gets deep as he describes why @kendricklamar's new album DAMN. hits home. pic.twitter.com/fwi4c2kUia — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 21, 2017

Playoff LeBron has arrived. pic.twitter.com/voKW6UgbsY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 21, 2017

‘Atlanta,’ Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Named Peabody Award Winners https://t.co/P1sXw6wr8n — Variety (@Variety) April 20, 2017

Get to know the cast of 'Dear White People' https://t.co/QC1JxRG9tf via @rollingoutnews — Justin Simien (@JSim07) April 20, 2017

Patterns of death in the South still show the outlines of slavery.

Dame Dash announced that a Roc-A-Fella Records biopic is in the works.

Colin Kaepernick’s “willingness to take a position at personal cost is now part of our American story.”

Mentoring across social and demographic lines is good for the mentor and the mentored.

BET is set to begin production on a six-part TV series called Death Row Chronicles.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Maria Sharapova's birthday and will return to world number one on Monday. Gosh I love tennis — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 19, 2017

As soon as y'all put y'all phones down and enjoy each other's presence it will be. https://t.co/9NFt00LjP8 — Platini (@Platini_954) April 19, 2017

RIP Cuba Gooding Sr.: The "Everybody Plays the Fool" singer & dad to Oscar-winning actor has died at 72 https://t.co/QwwSsWB3t6 — billboard (@billboard) April 21, 2017

RIP to Cuba Gooding Sr. lead singer of 'The Main Ingredient' hit song 'Everybody Plays the Fool' father of Cuba Gooding Jr & Omar Gooding pic.twitter.com/2Cz0bQ3WV3 — Ave (@SebastianAvenue) April 21, 2017

