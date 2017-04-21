Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 4/21/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball against the Indiana Pacers during Game Three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 20, 2017 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    It is so good to be king! Or in this case, LeBron James, who managed to surpass Kobe Bryant on the all-time playoffs scoring list (5,669), the same night he single-handedly brought the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 26-point deficit against the Indiana Pacers.

    Without Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love playing a single minute in the fourth quarter, James managed to lift the Cavaliers to a 119-114 victory, finishing the night with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, en route to Cleveland overcoming an NBA postseason record 25-point halftime deficit (the Cavaliers trailed by 26 points in the third quarter).

    The Baltimore Bullets overcame a 21-point deficit against Philadelphia Warriors in 1948.

    The Cavs now lead the series 3-0, and James now only trails Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. With his 20th consecutive win in the first round, he also tied Magic Johnson, Michael Cooper and James Worthy for most consecutive first-round victories.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Patterns of death in the South still show the outlines of slavery.

    Dame Dash announced that a Roc-A-Fella Records biopic is in the works.

    Colin Kaepernick’s “willingness to take a position at personal cost is now part of our American story.”

    Mentoring across social and demographic lines is good for the mentor and the mentored.

    BET is set to begin production on a six-part TV series called Death Row Chronicles.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. SOME HIGHBROW HUMOR

    2. IT’S NOT HER BIRTHDAY ANYMORE

    3. NO KIND OF FACE TIME

    ICYMI

    PICTURE-PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: 2017 NBA Playoffs Cleveland Cavaliers Indiana Pacers LeBron James NBA What Had Happened Was