What Had Happened Was: 4/21/17
It is so good to be king! Or in this case, LeBron James, who managed to surpass Kobe Bryant on the all-time playoffs scoring list (5,669), the same night he single-handedly brought the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 26-point deficit against the Indiana Pacers.
Without Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love playing a single minute in the fourth quarter, James managed to lift the Cavaliers to a 119-114 victory, finishing the night with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, en route to Cleveland overcoming an NBA postseason record 25-point halftime deficit (the Cavaliers trailed by 26 points in the third quarter).
The Baltimore Bullets overcame a 21-point deficit against Philadelphia Warriors in 1948.
The Cavs now lead the series 3-0, and James now only trails Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list. With his 20th consecutive win in the first round, he also tied Magic Johnson, Michael Cooper and James Worthy for most consecutive first-round victories.
Patterns of death in the South still show the outlines of slavery.
Dame Dash announced that a Roc-A-Fella Records biopic is in the works.
Colin Kaepernick’s “willingness to take a position at personal cost is now part of our American story.”
Mentoring across social and demographic lines is good for the mentor and the mentored.
BET is set to begin production on a six-part TV series called Death Row Chronicles.
