What Had Happened Was: 4/24/17

Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies is seen after hitting the game winning shot against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the FedEx Forum on April 22, 2017.

Marc Gasol may have hit the game-winning floater to tie the Memphis Grizzlies‘ series against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, but the most important actor in the game was guard Mike Conley, who scored a franchise postseason record 35 points. Conley’s efforts helped Memphis overcome Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard‘s personal postseason best of 43 points.

Leonard chipped away at the Grizzlies’ 10-point lead with 7:38 to go by scoring the final 16 points of regulation, and tied the game at 108 in overtime, before Gasol made the 12-footer with 0.7 seconds remaining to give Memphis the 110-108 win. The Grizzlies also avoided shooting themselves in the foot by committing a franchise postseason record 23 turnovers, which resulted in 31 Spurs points.

The series is now all knotted up at 2-2.

Kawhi Leonard 4th Quarter & OT: 24 points

4 rebounds

1 assist

2 steals

8/13 FG

5/6 3P

82.9 TS% — Preston Mott (@PrestonMottNBA) April 23, 2017

that scene in Mean Girls when the mama was mimicking her dancing w/ the girls on stage.This the black version LMFAO pic.twitter.com/C5muW6oW9S — 🐝Kennie G (@Mascotmy_tweets) April 22, 2017

A Chicago artist is under fire for plagiarizing a black woman’s artwork for his @MichelleObama mural. https://t.co/Wuq39bS7j4 pic.twitter.com/bv1aA2lusm — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) April 22, 2017

So @LeagueOfExtra what's up w/ you claiming Galile Mesfin's aka Thick_East_African_Girl on IG's painting as your own for that mural you did? pic.twitter.com/hYP5blhevF — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 22, 2017

Frank Ocean just released another new song.

New “oldest person in world,” Violet Mosse-Brown of Jamaica, is 117, and she explains the secret to her longevity.

Black employees allege Fox News executive made them “arm wrestle” white employees for their entertainment.

Crooked Media is getting ready to launch a podcast hosted by social activist Deray on activism, culture and social justice.

Director Ava DuVernay’s next film is about science and Earth.

Kendrick gave TMZ the TMZ treatment. 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/NTsqqBIwk3 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) April 22, 2017

Me at the job interview vs. Me 6 months into the job pic.twitter.com/Aj1darsRLe — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 21, 2017

When they singing off key at your funeral. pic.twitter.com/y5wQCHomzz — Nisan Joseph (@NisanJoseph) April 21, 2017

On this day in 1872, Charlotte E. Ray became the first Black woman to practice law in the United States. pic.twitter.com/ToR3NejUgy — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 23, 2017

On this date in 1989, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played his last NBA game. pic.twitter.com/GJvoilMOEX — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2017

Russell Westbrook is tired of hearing how Thunder struggle when he goes to the bench: "We're all one team… Don't split us up." pic.twitter.com/QIsfvLbdGq — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 23, 2017

Celebrate the life of Prince with us on Prince Night at the ballpark! https://t.co/sAXNNMUVhy #RIPPrince pic.twitter.com/gKCYqR4iav — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) April 21, 2017