What Had Happened Was: 4/24/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Marc Gasol may have hit the game-winning floater to tie the Memphis Grizzlies‘ series against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, but the most important actor in the game was guard Mike Conley, who scored a franchise postseason record 35 points. Conley’s efforts helped Memphis overcome Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard‘s personal postseason best of 43 points.
Leonard chipped away at the Grizzlies’ 10-point lead with 7:38 to go by scoring the final 16 points of regulation, and tied the game at 108 in overtime, before Gasol made the 12-footer with 0.7 seconds remaining to give Memphis the 110-108 win. The Grizzlies also avoided shooting themselves in the foot by committing a franchise postseason record 23 turnovers, which resulted in 31 Spurs points.
The series is now all knotted up at 2-2.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Frank Ocean just released another new song.
New “oldest person in world,” Violet Mosse-Brown of Jamaica, is 117, and she explains the secret to her longevity.
Black employees allege Fox News executive made them “arm wrestle” white employees for their entertainment.
Crooked Media is getting ready to launch a podcast hosted by social activist Deray on activism, culture and social justice.
Director Ava DuVernay’s next film is about science and Earth.
TOP THREE TWEETS
