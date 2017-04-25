Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 4/25/17

    Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) goes in for a basket as Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) defends during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.
    GAME. BLOUSES.

    After a slow start Monday night, alleged crybaby Paul Millsap fueled the Atlanta Hawks in the second half with 19 points to help lead the team to a 111-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Hawks center Dwight Howard showed his first signs of life in the series with a double-double in the first half, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds. In order to tie the series at 2-2, the Hawks needed seven players to score in double figures.

    Wizards guard Bradley Beal recovered from his lackluster Game 3 performance to post 32 points, while fellow guard John Wall continued his postseason dominance with 22 points and 10 assists. Forward Markieff Morris scored nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: Atlanta Hawks Dwight Howard NBA Paul Millsap Washington Wizards WHHW