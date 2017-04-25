Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/25/17
After a slow start Monday night, alleged crybaby Paul Millsap fueled the Atlanta Hawks in the second half with 19 points to help lead the team to a 111-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Hawks center Dwight Howard showed his first signs of life in the series with a double-double in the first half, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds. In order to tie the series at 2-2, the Hawks needed seven players to score in double figures.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal recovered from his lackluster Game 3 performance to post 32 points, while fellow guard John Wall continued his postseason dominance with 22 points and 10 assists. Forward Markieff Morris scored nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.
The history behind New Orleans’ long fight to remove its Confederate monuments.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor is the Supreme Court’s fiercest critic of how the law handles police brutality.
Man who died of thirst in Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke’s jail had water cut off for a week.
College grad has best response to stepdad who said he’d never finish.
1. FRIENDS WHO SCAM TOGETHER
2. NO LIE, NO LIE
3. Y’ALL CAN’T EVEN GET ON THE FLOOR