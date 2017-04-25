What Had Happened Was: 4/25/17

Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) goes in for a basket as Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (14) defends during the first half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Atlanta.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After a slow start Monday night, alleged crybaby Paul Millsap fueled the Atlanta Hawks in the second half with 19 points to help lead the team to a 111-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Hawks center Dwight Howard showed his first signs of life in the series with a double-double in the first half, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds. In order to tie the series at 2-2, the Hawks needed seven players to score in double figures.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal recovered from his lackluster Game 3 performance to post 32 points, while fellow guard John Wall continued his postseason dominance with 22 points and 10 assists. Forward Markieff Morris scored nine points on 3-of-10 shooting.

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

✊🏿 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Nastase does himself no favours once again as he wonders aloud about the colour of Serena Williams' unborn childhttps://t.co/mixjSogXib — Russell Fuller (@russellcfuller) April 21, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

The history behind New Orleans’ long fight to remove its Confederate monuments.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor is the Supreme Court’s fiercest critic of how the law handles police brutality.

Man who died of thirst in Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke’s jail had water cut off for a week.

College grad has best response to stepdad who said he’d never finish.

See what critics are calling the “coolest superhero movie.” The producer of Get Out brings you Sleight.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. FRIENDS WHO SCAM TOGETHER

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — k (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

A picture for the history books pic.twitter.com/OgxAGZMn4Z — ash (@blaquepink) April 18, 2017

2. NO LIE, NO LIE

John Wall has a message for all the girlfriends out there: pic.twitter.com/8TlkzzUNkH — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) April 23, 2017

3. Y’ALL CAN’T EVEN GET ON THE FLOOR

Westbrook on the Rockets' bench laughing at Roberson as he missed free throws: pic.twitter.com/lan4oQ7f1s — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 24, 2017

ICYMI

We investigated the death of Darryl Rudolph. Darryl was shot from an adjacent room when a coworker was moving a firearm off of a shelf. pic.twitter.com/tURZMZ7Zcw — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 24, 2017

Travis Rudolph, draft prospect known for his kindness to an autistic boy, lost his father in an accidental shooting https://t.co/YnifRTSGm3 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 24, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

So I walked in the classroom and found this letter on the desk that one of my kids wrote me and… I tried so hard not tear up pic.twitter.com/QTbQ6kZ2bH — . (@mainey_maine) April 24, 2017