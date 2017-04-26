What Had Happened Was: 4/26/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

On Tuesday, Derek Jeter and his business partner, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, won the auction for the Miami Marlins. The group, led by Bush, won exclusive negotiating rights with a $1.3 billion bid.

At age 42, and only three years removed from his playing days with the New York Yankees, Jeter would join an impressive fraternity of African-Americans to have had ownership of a Major League Baseball team if his group receives at least a 75 percent approval vote from the other major league owners.

Former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson was part of a group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, and Paxton Baker, president of BET Event Productions and executive vice president and general manager of BET Digital Networks, as a founding partner of Lerner Enterprises, was part of a group that bought the Washington Nationals in 2006.

In 2014, FiveThirtyEight did a piece, based on University of Central Florida administrator Richard Lapchick’s studies, on the lack of diversity in ownership among the three biggest sports leagues: the National Football League, National Basketball Association and MLB. As of October 2013, there was only black principal owner of a team.

BLESSINGS

1.0 GPA my first 2 yrs & 2 yrs later graduating, grad school in the fall w/ a full time job. Not about the start, but the finish. #ButGod 💙🎓 pic.twitter.com/LUPOnTeSsW — #YRN (@sheskhrystal) April 24, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

The time when Rosie Perez called out the racism in the Latin community when a non-Black Latin 'comedian' compared Michelle Obama to an ape. pic.twitter.com/JKoa0Z9b0P — Ᏸecca🥀🕊 (@MJStarLover) April 23, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Nineteen-year-old Sasha Ariel Alston hopes her new book will inspire black girls to code.

Beyoncé launches Formation Scholars on Lemonade anniversary, sending kids to school now.

Suicide of an Uber engineer: Widow blames job stress, racism.

Told to “go back to Mexico,” Indianapolis students of color go on to win state robotics competition.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. LET’S LOOK AT THE BRIGHT SIDE

when your grades can't be saved but it's going to be summer soon pic.twitter.com/E1t4iHtDK6 — alex (@aIexsimon) April 25, 2017

2. ON THE PLAYGROUND IS WHERE HE SPENDS MOST OF HIS DAYS

They did a fresh prince theme for his 2nd birthday party 😭 pic.twitter.com/xEIV6zIkBP — depressed knicks fan (@kev_chillen) April 25, 2017

3. CARRIED HARDAWAY’S WHOLE LIFE

ICYMI

ISO Joe doing that thing he does.🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZUgA6gOZR0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 26, 2017

It's been 15 years since we lost #LeftEye. She was everything!!! Journalism side note: TLC is my fav group (not vocally but just overall) pic.twitter.com/rS5NtURYqM — Rea Davis (@IAmReaDavis) April 25, 2017

Remembering Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes (May 27, 1971 – April 25, 2002) pic.twitter.com/IDTOawR0p4 — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) April 25, 2017

One of Lisa #LeftEye Lopes dopest verses. Fifteen years she passed. True to her word, she was gonna shine. pic.twitter.com/XPSPaxR5rD — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) April 25, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Ella Fitzgerald, the "First Lady of Song," was born on this day in 1917. pic.twitter.com/jSaPOohn4C — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 25, 2017

101-year-old Indian woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games in New Zealand as the only competitor in the 100+ age category. pic.twitter.com/P8VYoTW9Bm — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2017