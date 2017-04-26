Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/26/17
On Tuesday, Derek Jeter and his business partner, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, won the auction for the Miami Marlins. The group, led by Bush, won exclusive negotiating rights with a $1.3 billion bid.
At age 42, and only three years removed from his playing days with the New York Yankees, Jeter would join an impressive fraternity of African-Americans to have had ownership of a Major League Baseball team if his group receives at least a 75 percent approval vote from the other major league owners.
Former Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson was part of a group that bought the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, and Paxton Baker, president of BET Event Productions and executive vice president and general manager of BET Digital Networks, as a founding partner of Lerner Enterprises, was part of a group that bought the Washington Nationals in 2006.
In 2014, FiveThirtyEight did a piece, based on University of Central Florida administrator Richard Lapchick’s studies, on the lack of diversity in ownership among the three biggest sports leagues: the National Football League, National Basketball Association and MLB. As of October 2013, there was only black principal owner of a team.
Nineteen-year-old Sasha Ariel Alston hopes her new book will inspire black girls to code.
Beyoncé launches Formation Scholars on Lemonade anniversary, sending kids to school now.
Suicide of an Uber engineer: Widow blames job stress, racism.
Told to “go back to Mexico,” Indianapolis students of color go on to win state robotics competition.
