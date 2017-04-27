What Had Happened Was: 4/27/17

P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators and Ryan Reaves #75 of the St. Louis Blues battle for the puck in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs and had two assists to lead his team to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

Teammate Vernon Fiddler found the back of the net with 5:05 remaining to give Nashville a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference second round.

P.K. Subban is the first defenseman in Predators history to have 3 points in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/nDitSXG6NF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 27, 2017

PK Subban now has more goals in the second round than the entire Montreal Canadiens team. Incredible. #StanleyCup — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 27, 2017

"It's not about big contracts. It's not about individual awards. It's about winning the #StanleyCup."

–@PredsNHL defenseman PK Subban pic.twitter.com/A73jrwDqMf — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 27, 2017

BLESSINGS

Today in 1995 Friday opens in theaters "Clawd have mercy. The Lord is my shepherd. He know what I want. Scuse me brother" RIP Bernie Mac! pic.twitter.com/aR4fjDYgoL — Steven James (@TheLaunchMag) April 26, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

New from @highline: When trauma surgeons experience gunshot victims. A graphic but important piece https://t.co/GA5zNTV5I9 —@lpolgreen — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 26, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

According to a new study, country music is the genre that mentions drugs the most. Hip-hop mentions drugs the least.

Twenty-two-year-old woman dies after being rear-ended by a drunken off-duty NYPD cop.

Viola Davis on why she’s telling her daughter to stop apologizing: “We need to step into our power.”

L.A. riots 25th anniversary exhibit opens at the California African-American museum.

This 11-year-old noticed there were no books about African-American culture at his school, so he started a book club.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. NAILED IT

Man, I heard Apple was making a car… I wonder if it'll have Windows… pic.twitter.com/TPIMIzgcEi — Yung Renzel (@RichardM_B) April 25, 2017

2. BACK AND HE’S BETTER

3. I GOT YOU TEE’D UP THIS TIME

Me recreating an argument I had 6 hours ago with new and better points pic.twitter.com/8mtIVQTyxT — ❔ (@anisasx) April 23, 2017

ICYMI

PICTURE-PERFECT

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the #LARiots that erupted April 29, 1992. Join us as we reflect on this historic moment. #LA92 pic.twitter.com/FrRUTwpxa5 — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) April 26, 2017