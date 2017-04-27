What Had Happened Was: 4/27/17

Up Next

    P.K. Subban #76 of the Nashville Predators and Ryan Reaves #75 of the St. Louis Blues battle for the puck in Game One of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center on April 26, 2017 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images
    Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs and had two assists to lead his team to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.

    Teammate Vernon Fiddler found the back of the net with 5:05 remaining to give Nashville a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference second round.

    According to a new study, country music is the genre that mentions drugs the most. Hip-hop mentions drugs the least.

    Twenty-two-year-old woman dies after being rear-ended by a drunken off-duty NYPD cop.

    Viola Davis on why she’s telling her daughter to stop apologizing: “We need to step into our power.”

    L.A. riots 25th anniversary exhibit opens at the California African-American museum.

    This 11-year-old noticed there were no books about African-American culture at his school, so he started a book club.

