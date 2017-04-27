Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/27/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup playoffs and had two assists to lead his team to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night.
Teammate Vernon Fiddler found the back of the net with 5:05 remaining to give Nashville a 1-0 series lead in the Western Conference second round.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
According to a new study, country music is the genre that mentions drugs the most. Hip-hop mentions drugs the least.
Twenty-two-year-old woman dies after being rear-ended by a drunken off-duty NYPD cop.
Viola Davis on why she’s telling her daughter to stop apologizing: “We need to step into our power.”
L.A. riots 25th anniversary exhibit opens at the California African-American museum.
This 11-year-old noticed there were no books about African-American culture at his school, so he started a book club.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. NAILED IT
2. BACK AND HE’S BETTER
3. I GOT YOU TEE’D UP THIS TIME