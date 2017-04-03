What Had Happened Was: 4/3/17

Up Next

    South Carolina Gamecocks forward A’ja Wilson (22) holds the trophy after South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 67-55 to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Is there any lead that could possibly do justice to the fact that Mississippi State, a year after losing to UConn by 60 in the most lopsided regional semifinal in NCAA tournament history, defeated the Huskies, 66-64, after the latter had gone 865 days without experiencing a loss?

    Would it have been better to start this story by talking about the hero, the ever-determined Bulldogs guard Morgan William, who lost her father three years ago and hit the game-winning jumper in overtime to propel the Bulldogs to the title game?

    She did drop 41 points, the most by an SEC player in the women’s tournament, in the Bulldogs’ upset of No. 1 seed Baylor, a game she dedicated to her father.

    Maybe the lead should include Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer coming up with the best coaching strategy — better than Notre Dame coach Digger Phelps’ game plan that thwarted UCLA’s 88-game winning streak in 1975 — to put a kibosh on UConn’s 111-game winning streak in the national semifinals March 31.

    Huskies coach Geno Auriemma broke out into a smile, and after the game he said he knew the shot was good as soon as he saw it leave William’s hands. Even though his team hasn’t lost since an overtime defeat to Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014, Auriemma could appreciate the way both teams left everything on the court and the way Mississippi State rose to the occasion.

    “I live for moments like this,” William told ESPN. “UConn, they’re an incredible team. For me to make that shot against them, it’s unbelievable. I’m still in shock right now. I wanted to take the shot. I wanted to take the shot, and I made it.”

    Schaefer consumed William in a bear hug, with former Mississippi State quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott embodying the kind of elation many felt after watching one of the greatest college basketball games ever.

    UConn rallied from a 16-point deficit, its biggest during its NCAA-record streak, to take a 59-56 lead in the fourth quarter. The teams were tied at 60 apiece when the Bulldogs had a chance to win it in regulation, but William’s shot was blocked by UConn’s Gabby Williams, sending the game into overtime.

    Rhiannon Walker

