What Had Happened Was: 4/3/17

South Carolina Gamecocks forward A’ja Wilson (22) holds the trophy after South Carolina defeated Mississippi State 67-55 to win the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Is there any lead that could possibly do justice to the fact that Mississippi State, a year after losing to UConn by 60 in the most lopsided regional semifinal in NCAA tournament history, defeated the Huskies, 66-64, after the latter had gone 865 days without experiencing a loss?

Would it have been better to start this story by talking about the hero, the ever-determined Bulldogs guard Morgan William, who lost her father three years ago and hit the game-winning jumper in overtime to propel the Bulldogs to the title game?

She did drop 41 points, the most by an SEC player in the women’s tournament, in the Bulldogs’ upset of No. 1 seed Baylor, a game she dedicated to her father.

Maybe the lead should include Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer coming up with the best coaching strategy — better than Notre Dame coach Digger Phelps’ game plan that thwarted UCLA’s 88-game winning streak in 1975 — to put a kibosh on UConn’s 111-game winning streak in the national semifinals March 31.

Huskies coach Geno Auriemma broke out into a smile, and after the game he said he knew the shot was good as soon as he saw it leave William’s hands. Even though his team hasn’t lost since an overtime defeat to Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014, Auriemma could appreciate the way both teams left everything on the court and the way Mississippi State rose to the occasion.

“I live for moments like this,” William told ESPN. “UConn, they’re an incredible team. For me to make that shot against them, it’s unbelievable. I’m still in shock right now. I wanted to take the shot. I wanted to take the shot, and I made it.”

Schaefer consumed William in a bear hug, with former Mississippi State quarterback and current Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott embodying the kind of elation many felt after watching one of the greatest college basketball games ever.

Dak Prescott's reaction to the Mississippi State game-winner vs. UConn pic.twitter.com/YwZXSLLaIo — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 1, 2017

UConn rallied from a 16-point deficit, its biggest during its NCAA-record streak, to take a 59-56 lead in the fourth quarter. The teams were tied at 60 apiece when the Bulldogs had a chance to win it in regulation, but William’s shot was blocked by UConn’s Gabby Williams, sending the game into overtime.

Connecticut has played 3 OT games in the NCAA tournament. They are 0-3 in those games. https://t.co/2zrUfKyu1G — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2017

OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/EjUbJDSv62 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) April 1, 2017

UCONN media and Geno Auriemma's reaction to Morgan William's shot of glory. pic.twitter.com/mmCNDlpha0 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) April 1, 2017

OMG– don't EVER tell me women's sports are boring. What a game. — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) April 1, 2017

She scored 41 in the Elite 8 and dedicated it to her late dad. Tonight, she hit a buzzer-beater to stun UConn. Have a week, Morgan William. pic.twitter.com/w9UHvZDpll — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2017

Let's all take a moment and appreciate the streak we saw from UConn. We might never see anything like that in sports again. — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) April 1, 2017

