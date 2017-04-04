Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/4/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
Patrick Ewing is finally going to be a head coach. After being passed over for opportunities by the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings and only being offered an interview for the New York Knicks’ D-League job a few years back, the former NBA No. 1 overall pick’s patience paid off big time on Monday afternoon.
“Patrick was never underestimated as a player, but he’s always underestimated as a coach and a person,” former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy told the New York Daily News. “He has all the qualities you need as a coach and person to get the job done.”
Georgetown, led by Ewing at center and coach John Thompson Jr., won its lone national championship in 1984. The Hall of Famer, who coached 15 years as an assistant in the NBA, signed on with the Hoyas after the school relinquished ties to former coach John Thompson III two weeks ago.
The 54-year-old is the most hallowed player in Georgetown’s history and went to three national championship games from 1982-85.
“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life,” Ewing, who has served as the associate head coach of the Charlotte Hornets since 2013, said in a statement released by Georgetown. “Georgetown is my home and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.”
