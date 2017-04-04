What Had Happened Was: 4/4/17

Former Associate head coach Patrick Ewing of the Charlotte Hornets looks on from the bench against the Toronto Raptors during NBA game action at Air Canada Centre on March 29, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Patrick Ewing is finally going to be a head coach. After being passed over for opportunities by the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings and only being offered an interview for the New York Knicks’ D-League job a few years back, the former NBA No. 1 overall pick’s patience paid off big time on Monday afternoon.

“Patrick was never underestimated as a player, but he’s always underestimated as a coach and a person,” former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy told the New York Daily News. “He has all the qualities you need as a coach and person to get the job done.”

Georgetown, led by Ewing at center and coach John Thompson Jr., won its lone national championship in 1984. The Hall of Famer, who coached 15 years as an assistant in the NBA, signed on with the Hoyas after the school relinquished ties to former coach John Thompson III two weeks ago.

The 54-year-old is the most hallowed player in Georgetown’s history and went to three national championship games from 1982-85.

“My four years at Georgetown were the best of my life,” Ewing, who has served as the associate head coach of the Charlotte Hornets since 2013, said in a statement released by Georgetown. “Georgetown is my home and it is a great honor for me to return to my alma mater and serve as the next head coach. I have been preparing to be a head coach for many years and can’t wait to return to the Hilltop.”

Breaking: Georgetown will hire Patrick Ewing as its next men's basketball coach, according to ESPN and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/2mxblc8YiZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2017

🎉We couldn't be happier for you, Patrick Ewing! Thank you for all of your hard work, and best of luck with the @GeorgetownHoyas! #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/4miafethjV — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 3, 2017

Thrilled for Patrick Ewing, hired as Georgetown's new head coach. Patrick is a very smart, hard working coach that has put his time in. pic.twitter.com/aXhNrCRuLP — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 3, 2017

No. 1 recruit Patrick Ewing put Georgetown on the map when he stepped foot on campus as a freshman. https://t.co/eXdj9XKaGD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 3, 2017

I Am So Happy That My Man The Great New York Knickerbocker Patrick Ewing Has Gotten A Head… https://t.co/tVGALVsyo9 — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) April 3, 2017

#GetOut just beat The Blair Witch Project as the highest-grossing directorial debut for an original screenplay. https://t.co/0k5nYkXLXR — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) April 2, 2017

NYC Today. #PeoplesMonday for #DeborahDanner, a 66-year-old woman shot & killed by NYPD in her own home last year: pic.twitter.com/DzWex5f1ln — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) April 3, 2017

Here’s how New York City corrections could change after Rikers Island shuts down.

There is a supply of diverse workers in tech, so why is Silicon Valley so lacking in diversity?

What America’s cult of success hates to admit: Race and class can shape not just the path to realizing ambitions, but even whether we recognize our right to have them.

In deep-blue Los Angeles, a fight for the future of Latino politics.

Mark Jimmerson died in an Oklahoma County jail — one day after his mom tried to save his life.

She got 2 degrees, drives a Lexus & makes six figures. She also has no time for boys who color with Rose Art crayons instead of Crayola. https://t.co/vr4h8Nz50f — Juiceika✨ (@jessjiles) April 1, 2017

When your niece decide she wanna apply some pressure on the peasant toddlers in the sandbox🙃😎 pic.twitter.com/Cz1PQ7XPeN — Jaaaaa😎 (@TheLifeof_Ja) April 1, 2017

This is the picuture I have been waiting on for like 3 years. COME ON NATURAL. pic.twitter.com/HF8AYpsciB — gif sommelier (@meagnacarta) April 2, 2017

SHE WENT ALL THE WAY OFF pic.twitter.com/BV4ZrbbqGk — jessica (@lauraswolverine) April 1, 2017

Theodor Michael is one of the many Black people who lived in Germany during the Nazi era.

via @dwnews pic.twitter.com/nfF7EadULk — Jeliya (@JeliyaMag) April 2, 2017

