What Had Happened Was: 4/5/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
Thanks to Kawhi Leonard’s 32 points and 12 rebounds, the San Antonio Spurs survived an overtime contest against the Memphis Grizzlies to extend the team’s winning streak to three games. San Antonio had to rally in the final moments of regulation Tuesday night but were able to win decisively in overtime, 95-89.
LaMarcus Aldridge, en route to scoring 15 points, made the game-tying basket with 1.6 seconds left, and Pau Gasol also contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds. Memphis played without star point guard Mike Conley, who injured his eye but was able to score 19 points before leaving the game. He also had six assists.
It is more likely than not that these two teams will see each other again next week in the first round of the playoffs.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris wants you to know about the gender wage gap on Equal Pay Day.
A Chicago cop was accused of framing at least 51 people for murder — here’s the tale of the fight to bring justice.
Gov. Rick Scott is punishing Florida’s first black elected prosecutor because she won’t seek death penalty.
Black women and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students are at higher risk of sexual assault.
NYPD infiltrated Black Lives Matter protests, obtained text messages, emails show.
TOP THREE TWEETS
