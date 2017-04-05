What Had Happened Was: 4/5/17

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs shoots the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the game on April 4, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Thanks to Kawhi Leonard’s 32 points and 12 rebounds, the San Antonio Spurs survived an overtime contest against the Memphis Grizzlies to extend the team’s winning streak to three games. San Antonio had to rally in the final moments of regulation Tuesday night but were able to win decisively in overtime, 95-89.

LaMarcus Aldridge, en route to scoring 15 points, made the game-tying basket with 1.6 seconds left, and Pau Gasol also contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds. Memphis played without star point guard Mike Conley, who injured his eye but was able to score 19 points before leaving the game. He also had six assists.

It is more likely than not that these two teams will see each other again next week in the first round of the playoffs.

New Jersey teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools: https://t.co/PzdspGI03W pic.twitter.com/BMxdlPrOwA — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) April 4, 2017

@FBI Here is a story about the FBI's relentless spying on MLK https://t.co/lp8aKz1skxhttps://t.co/zXK6922wNg — erin mccann (@mccanner) April 4, 2017

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed on this day 49 years ago. Rest in peace to an activist, inspiration and icon… pic.twitter.com/SOxrJQsbxd — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 4, 2017

"Now just wait one second officers. I have a Pepsi." pic.twitter.com/NW0sddKOOI — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 5, 2017

50 years ago today Dr King gave prescient Beyond Vietnam speech denouncing "giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism & militarism." pic.twitter.com/yL4YWAcleV — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) April 4, 2017

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris wants you to know about the gender wage gap on Equal Pay Day.

A Chicago cop was accused of framing at least 51 people for murder — here’s the tale of the fight to bring justice.

Gov. Rick Scott is punishing Florida’s first black elected prosecutor because she won’t seek death penalty.

Black women and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students are at higher risk of sexual assault.

NYPD infiltrated Black Lives Matter protests, obtained text messages, emails show.

IM SCREAMING WHAT IS SHE DOINGGGGG pic.twitter.com/BP3GZ3JWDB — griffin (@GRlFFERS) April 3, 2017

Kelly Rowland is gonna love this https://t.co/0cSM925aCb — Eden🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@Eedsmck) April 3, 2017

just announced that Excel 2018 will have stories pic.twitter.com/60ioGWopUI — Nait Jones (@NaithanJones) April 2, 2017

lance lays it up where he could've just dribbled it out. raptors took offense pic.twitter.com/9umCTKsWAw — nbaayy (@nbaayy) April 5, 2017

Beyoncé is celebrating her wedding anniversary to Jay Z with a new single #DieWithYou & playlist on @Tidal https://t.co/EO6AlMRcxb pic.twitter.com/CjcNSGCc1v — billboard hip-hop (@billboardhiphop) April 4, 2017

Russell Westbrook continues to join great company. 41 triple-doubles this season … and he's on his 2nd streak of 7 straight. pic.twitter.com/Q5LdGephyR — ESPN (@espn) April 5, 2017

Sweet memories. Happy Birthday Maya! pic.twitter.com/oU4aIVbkXj — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) April 4, 2017