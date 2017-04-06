Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/6/17
After missing 18 games since the All-Star Game, and finding his Toronto Raptors down 20 points at the half, Kyle Lowry kicked it into overdrive on Wednesday night, dropping 27 points and finishing with 10 assists as the Raptors rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons, 105-102.
Lowry, who’s been recovering from a wrist injury since Feb. 19, helped put Toronto a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, and Cory Joseph also contributed 15 for the Raptors.
The Pistons are now three games behind Chicago, Indiana and Miami, and half a game behind Charlotte, and in 11th place in the conference with four games remaining.
Audio reveals North Miami cop knew autistic man had toy before he shot unarmed therapist Charles Kinsey.
Tupac Shakur in Baltimore: Friends, teachers remember the birth of an artist.
Unarmed. Not wearing a seat belt. Running away. Police are more likely to shoot if you’re black.
Drivers in minority areas pay more for insurance. Companies say it’s because of “higher risk.”
The brutal murder of Emmett Till has been burned into history. But what about the fate of his father, Louis Till?
