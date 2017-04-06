What Had Happened Was: 4/6/17

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After missing 18 games since the All-Star Game, and finding his Toronto Raptors down 20 points at the half, Kyle Lowry kicked it into overdrive on Wednesday night, dropping 27 points and finishing with 10 assists as the Raptors rallied to defeat the Detroit Pistons, 105-102.

Lowry, who’s been recovering from a wrist injury since Feb. 19, helped put Toronto a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter, and Cory Joseph also contributed 15 for the Raptors.

The Pistons are now three games behind Chicago, Indiana and Miami, and half a game behind Charlotte, and in 11th place in the conference with four games remaining.

BLESSINGS

The four Ohio Wade brothers admitted to the entering class at both Harvard and Yale. https://t.co/cSRmSLNSXG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 5, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Kendall Jenner gives a Pepsi to a cop and rids the world of -isms. Y'all can go somewhere with this tone-deaf, shallow and over-produced ad. pic.twitter.com/CEr4cAw3Ld — Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 4, 2017

Pepsi has announced that they're pulling the controversial Kendall Jenner ad: pic.twitter.com/45gUpuxI2P — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) April 5, 2017

"STOP GUYS! I have a Pepsi multi pack in my car!!" pic.twitter.com/0BamCseHUo — Ojuelepogba (@Chenyboi) April 5, 2017

Pepsi: We've done it. We've created the most tone-deaf ad of the week. Maybe the year!

Nivea: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/jdNfdvqjOg — Madison M. K. (@4evrmalone) April 5, 2017

That one Black Marketing intern at Pepsi coming into work this morning like… 🤷🏾‍♀️ Re: Kendall Jenner's Pepsi Ad pic.twitter.com/GAoLy4eAR2 — NUFF 💬 (@nuffsaidNY) April 5, 2017

Boycott Pepsi basically means just eating healthy pic.twitter.com/yVDAGjdcec — 🇩🇴Big Homie 🇩🇴 (@SouthSideGAClay) April 5, 2017

Pepsi ain't been right since they lit Michael Jackson's Jheri curl on fire. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 5, 2017

You should have seen the rejected Pepsi commercial. pic.twitter.com/1NR23KCuwk — Wallace Wylie (@WallaceWylie) April 4, 2017

if only she'd given them a pepsi pic.twitter.com/rVM8jkJrG4 — darkwing duck fan (@vmochama) April 4, 2017

"Aye…tell Jesse to get a 6-pack of Pepsi and bring it to Selma. I'll explain later…" pic.twitter.com/5VElyQqC0W — Suge Night Shyamalan (@B_Effin_G) April 5, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Audio reveals North Miami cop knew autistic man had toy before he shot unarmed therapist Charles Kinsey.

Tupac Shakur in Baltimore: Friends, teachers remember the birth of an artist.

Unarmed. Not wearing a seat belt. Running away. Police are more likely to shoot if you’re black.

Drivers in minority areas pay more for insurance. Companies say it’s because of “higher risk.”

The brutal murder of Emmett Till has been burned into history. But what about the fate of his father, Louis Till?

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. THAT’S MY PARTNER IN CRIME

2. I DO IT SO GOOD, I DON’T NEED NOBODY ELSE

Someone sign him please pic.twitter.com/3w0kz9mfmN — GRANDZADDY BRI (@BriHallOfficial) April 4, 2017

3. GAME OF TROLLS

Lance Stephenson is the greatest troll alive pic.twitter.com/CQaUHtxCzq — Jeff Hardy fan accou (@tryna_be_famous) April 5, 2017

Lance Stephenson: Dribble out the clock Born Ready: "Make Sportscenter" pic.twitter.com/SFt2ZgtWcr — Kip Smithers (@Nicktheegr8) April 5, 2017

ICYMI

Rahm's new HS graduation requirement.

Chicago will be the first city to implement it. pic.twitter.com/hPZvKnTB9j — Charles Preston FYI (@_CharlesPreston) April 5, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT