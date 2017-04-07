What Had Happened Was: 4/7/17

John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards goes up for a dunk during a game against the New York Knicks on April 6, 2017 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

GAME. BLOUSES.

The Washington Wizards’ and Toronto Raptors’ battle for third place in the Eastern Conference is going down to the wire. On Thursday night, Bradley Beal dropped 25 points, including the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining, to give the Wizards a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks. After Washington’s win, it now has an identical record with Toronto (48-31), but the Raptors own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Wizards now have a seven-game winning streak at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, who are one loss away from their third consecutive 50-loss season. Washington, on the other hand, is trying to win 50 games for the first time since 1978-79, back when they were still named the Bullets.

John Wall contributed 24 points and eight assists, and Marcin Gortat scored 16 on 7-of-7 shooting from the field. Carmelo Anthony put up 23 points for New York.

Playing the Knicks? Perfect time to try out some new moves. pic.twitter.com/9q4Ip5ERwA — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) April 7, 2017

BREAKING: This is the first time the Wizards/Bullets and Capitals have won a division title in the same year. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) April 6, 2017

BLESSINGS

When you hear that signature Pharrell four-count start… 😩 😩 😩 pic.twitter.com/vI1e6ZfFja — Genius (@Genius) April 5, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

A real protester gives the mayor of Portland, Oregon a Pepsi during a city council meeting. It didn't end well. https://t.co/QdYtrmi6pW — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 6, 2017

"For your own safety, please do not do that." pic.twitter.com/oDMz3PGkqH — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 6, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Gabourey Sidibe writes about working as a $15-an-hour phone sex operator.

For poor black boys, having a black teacher for one year decreases the risk of dropping out by nearly 40 percent.

Black cowboys and cowgirls at Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, America’s ONLY touring black rodeo competition.

Here are five things to know about veteran journalist April Ryan.

Syrian father loses his 9-month-old twins, his wife and scores of other relatives to suspected chemical attack.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. ALL THE SCOUTS BE JOCKIN’

They fr about to give birth to a superhuman, like scouts gon be at the hospital talking bout "we've seen the ultrasounds, he has potential"😭 pic.twitter.com/jskfmGWG7L — Domo (@DomHamp) April 5, 2017

2. YOU ALMOST HAD IT

When you shoot your shot and she got a mans… pic.twitter.com/M4lZCLna95 — Ry (@JustRyCole) April 6, 2017

3. WHAT GOES AROUND, COMES AROUND

pharrell got fired from mcdonalds three times as a teen. years later he produced the “i'm lovin it” jingle HBD to a true hustler 🎈 pic.twitter.com/WpIzoKPIcR — Genius (@Genius) April 5, 2017

ICYMI

"You Can't Give In": My story on Monty Williams, the woman he loved, and the power of persistence https://t.co/uzmRTr6Dub — Chris Ballard (@SI_ChrisBallard) April 6, 2017

'You can’t win no championship with 3 white guys…foot speed is too slow' — LaVar Ball on UCLA's tourney outcome https://t.co/tDeWdplYOC pic.twitter.com/f0VAOdZ7zv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 7, 2017

PICTURE PERFECT

This mom gave birth to an almost 14 pound baby WITHOUT an epidural https://t.co/2AkMbUdiPY pic.twitter.com/BahUvqzSYf — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 6, 2017