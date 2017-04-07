Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 4/7/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
The Washington Wizards’ and Toronto Raptors’ battle for third place in the Eastern Conference is going down to the wire. On Thursday night, Bradley Beal dropped 25 points, including the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 49 seconds remaining, to give the Wizards a 106-103 win over the New York Knicks. After Washington’s win, it now has an identical record with Toronto (48-31), but the Raptors own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Wizards now have a seven-game winning streak at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, who are one loss away from their third consecutive 50-loss season. Washington, on the other hand, is trying to win 50 games for the first time since 1978-79, back when they were still named the Bullets.
John Wall contributed 24 points and eight assists, and Marcin Gortat scored 16 on 7-of-7 shooting from the field. Carmelo Anthony put up 23 points for New York.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Gabourey Sidibe writes about working as a $15-an-hour phone sex operator.
For poor black boys, having a black teacher for one year decreases the risk of dropping out by nearly 40 percent.
Black cowboys and cowgirls at Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, America’s ONLY touring black rodeo competition.
Here are five things to know about veteran journalist April Ryan.
Syrian father loses his 9-month-old twins, his wife and scores of other relatives to suspected chemical attack.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. ALL THE SCOUTS BE JOCKIN’
2. YOU ALMOST HAD IT
3. WHAT GOES AROUND, COMES AROUND