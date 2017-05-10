What Had Happened Was: 5/10/17

Up Next

    They say time heals all wounds, but it’s been almost five years since Ray Allen bolted the Boston Celtics for South Beach, and we still haven’t heard the end of it.

    No, it’s not the media taking someone’s quote out of context. Instead, it’s actual members of the 2008 Boston Celtics championship team going all in about how hurt they were when Allen decided to join the rival Miami Heat in 2012.

    On Monday night, several members of that team — Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen “Big Baby” Davis — gathered to further explain why the team isn’t inviting Allen back for the cookout.

    Reasons included:

    1. Allen needs to reach out. Remember when Allen walked over to the Celtics bench to dap up KG and KG didn’t acknowledge him? We do, and there are GIFs, so no worries.

    2. It was like a bad breakup. Cry us a river, build a bridge and get over it.

    3. And loyalty. I feel like we heard this ad nauseam last summer when Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City.

    Well, Allen fired back on Facebook before saying he got hacked. Rightttttttttt.

