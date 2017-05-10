What Had Happened Was: 5/10/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

They say time heals all wounds, but it’s been almost five years since Ray Allen bolted the Boston Celtics for South Beach, and we still haven’t heard the end of it.

No, it’s not the media taking someone’s quote out of context. Instead, it’s actual members of the 2008 Boston Celtics championship team going all in about how hurt they were when Allen decided to join the rival Miami Heat in 2012.

On Monday night, several members of that team — Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen “Big Baby” Davis — gathered to further explain why the team isn’t inviting Allen back for the cookout.

Reasons included:

1. Allen needs to reach out. Remember when Allen walked over to the Celtics bench to dap up KG and KG didn’t acknowledge him? We do, and there are GIFs, so no worries.

2. It was like a bad breakup. Cry us a river, build a bridge and get over it.

3. And loyalty. I feel like we heard this ad nauseam last summer when Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City.

Well, Allen fired back on Facebook before saying he got hacked. Rightttttttttt.

So the Celtics really didn't invite Ray Allen to the cookout. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 9, 2017

“It was more than basketball for us… It felt like a sour breakup.” Pierce, KG, Rondo, Big Baby & Perk share their thoughts on Ray Allen. pic.twitter.com/8JYRWmxm0i — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 9, 2017

"Keep my name out ya mouth," Ray Allen said while polishing his two championship rings. pic.twitter.com/VAeEA0Pl6b — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) May 9, 2017

"Most people will never really get to know the real you. But they’ll know your work." https://t.co/K48F52IbdI — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 9, 2017

"Hey, it's a business…unless it's an aging Ray Allen leaving to join a team we don't like without clearing it with us first." — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) May 9, 2017

Is KG really gon keep acting like Ray Allen doesn't exist? — Trip Lee (@TripLee) May 9, 2017

never forget when naomi campbell, beverly peele, and tyra banks SNAPPED for vogue in the 90's. pic.twitter.com/nle6RLN1SG — bianca (@couturefacon) May 9, 2017

Bow Wow on IG vs Bow Wow in real life 😂 pic.twitter.com/5fZsv3zApg — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 9, 2017

Yo this is Nappy Boy Radio live, with your boy T-Pain, we love rap music⁰Listen, uh we got a caller on line one, caller what's your problem? https://t.co/ng7FciZXu0 — Jonathan (@JonRichard) May 9, 2017

mcdonald's: "our ice cream machine broke"

me: "oUR eyeZ kreeM muhSheen broKe" pic.twitter.com/8UY4aOzo40 — ⚡️blackstepfather ⚡️ (@zephaniiiah) May 8, 2017

I've been alive for 24 years and my first time seeing this video is in 2017 on twitter. what a time. https://t.co/b64RgIrNcw — jodz 👾🇦🇬 (@jodyizm) May 9, 2017

17. Cha Cha Slide by Mr. C The Slide Man (a classic) pic.twitter.com/l9d9QPSxkB — phony braxton 🍒 (@mortalslut) May 8, 2017

CHRISSY TEIGEN AND JOHN LEGEND REALLY DID THAT pic.twitter.com/mTtnza9V3s — Mer (@MarvelSpideys) May 7, 2017

“This represents more than a kiss." Ashton Sanders on winning Best Kiss for @moonlightmov at #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/dRoOhLgv8g — Matt Wilstein (@TheMattWilstein) May 8, 2017

'Moonlight' stars Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome win Best Kiss: "This is for the others. The misfits." #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/QtOKQAxb3J — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2017