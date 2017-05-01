What Had Happened Was: 5/1/17

Paul Pierce #34 of the LA Clippers shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz during Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

GAME. BLOUSES.

You can’t handle “The Truth.” In all honesty, no one could. That was the kind of player future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was.

At the beginning of the 2016-17 season, Pierce announced that he’d be retiring from the game at season’s end. As a result of the Utah Jazz eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday night, his illustrious 20-year career came to a close. In that Sept. 26, 2016, announcement, he hinted at signing a ceremonial contract with the Celtics to officially retire.

Pierce, who won his lone NBA championship with former Celtics and current Clippers coach Doc Rivers in 2008, finishes 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 26,397 points, 15th in games played (1,343), 15th in minutes played (45,880) and 24th in field goals made (8,668). He is fourth in 3-pointers made (2,143) and eighth in made free throws (6,918).

And with that, one of the great careers in modern NBA history comes to an end. Props to soon to be HOFer @paulpierce34. He was The Truth. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) April 30, 2017

Farewell to The Truth. pic.twitter.com/VNRs5smjKf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2017

Thank you OG @paulpierce34 — Jared Sullinger (@Jared_Sully0) April 30, 2017

Born and raised in Inglewood, @PaulPierce34 returned home before the start of his final season. pic.twitter.com/GcvfnPlAqK — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 30, 2017

The final point of Paul Pierce's career. pic.twitter.com/VdZv8LPP4Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2017

THANKU TO ALL MY NBA BROTHERS AND SISTERS ASSOCIATED WITH THE GAME A GAME IVE LOVED MY WHOLE LIFE BUT NOW TEADY FOR A NEW CHAPTER STAY TUNED — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 1, 2017

Congrats to The Truth @paulpierce34 on ONE hell of a career! #FutureHOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 30, 2017

