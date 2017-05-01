Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/1/17
You can’t handle “The Truth.” In all honesty, no one could. That was the kind of player future Hall of Famer Paul Pierce was.
At the beginning of the 2016-17 season, Pierce announced that he’d be retiring from the game at season’s end. As a result of the Utah Jazz eliminating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday night, his illustrious 20-year career came to a close. In that Sept. 26, 2016, announcement, he hinted at signing a ceremonial contract with the Celtics to officially retire.
Pierce, who won his lone NBA championship with former Celtics and current Clippers coach Doc Rivers in 2008, finishes 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 26,397 points, 15th in games played (1,343), 15th in minutes played (45,880) and 24th in field goals made (8,668). He is fourth in 3-pointers made (2,143) and eighth in made free throws (6,918).
College student turns graduation pictures into hip-hop album covers.
Thousands of immigrants who joined the U.S. military with promises of a fast track to citizenship are stuck in limbo.
On the Havasupai Indian Reservation, a failing school has sparked a battle against the government.
Bye, Felicia: New Lions quarterback Brad Kaaya’s mother played iconic Friday role.
Meet the 25-year-old Muslim-Jewish woman running for a district office in Virginia.
