What Had Happened Was: 5/12/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
Happy trails to the conversation about whether or not Houston Rockets guard James Harden is the NBA’s MVP this season.
Oh, best believe that debate is dead and gone. Harden played only 36 minutes, fouled out and contributed just 10 points to the Rockets’ bottom line in the team’s 114-75 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.
Did I mention that this was an elimination game … and the Spurs were playing without their own MVP candidate, Kawhi Leonard? Oh.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Jay Z and Live Nation agree to 10-year, $200 million deal.
Open love letter to the Bethune-Cookman 2017 graduates from black faculty.
ABC cancels John Ridley’s critically acclaimed American Crime after three seasons.
Substitute teacher rips hijab off 8-year-old Bronx student’s head, gets fired.
Black academics make up only 13.6 percent of graduates with master’s degrees. #BlackandHooded strikes back at stereotypes.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. I’M NOT YA LIL FRIEND
2. AIN’T NO SHAME, DO YA THING. JUST MAKE SURE YOU AHEAD OF THE GAME
3. Y’ALL BIG MAD OR LITTLE MAD?