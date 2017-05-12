What Had Happened Was: 5/12/17

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on as they tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs during Game Six of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at Toyota Center on May 11, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Happy trails to the conversation about whether or not Houston Rockets guard James Harden is the NBA’s MVP this season.

Oh, best believe that debate is dead and gone. Harden played only 36 minutes, fouled out and contributed just 10 points to the Rockets’ bottom line in the team’s 114-75 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

Did I mention that this was an elimination game … and the Spurs were playing without their own MVP candidate, Kawhi Leonard? Oh.

Got answers? Cause it doesn't look like James Harden and Mike D'Antoni do pic.twitter.com/deHUsOe96w — Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) May 12, 2017

Russ Westbrook in a season-ending loss: 47 pts, 11 rbs, 9 ast. James Harden in a season-ending loss: 10 pts, 3 rbs, 7 ast. Just sayin' — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 12, 2017

James Harden lost his last elimination game by 20+ while the other team's best player wasn't on the floor. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 12, 2017

The last time James Harden played more than 30 mins yet scored 10 or fewer points in the postseason: Game 4 of 2012 Finals with OKC — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 12, 2017

What a choke job by James Harden tonight, awful pic.twitter.com/SUyB3duLen — NBA Buckets (@NBA_Buckets) May 12, 2017

Even James Harden got in on the #BowWowChallenge … pic.twitter.com/74Cu3nmls8 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 12, 2017

You can't lay an egg in the Finals again if you never make it back. pic.twitter.com/GD2wl6dukf — Bradley Geiser (@therealbradg) May 12, 2017

James Harden's big game reputation will be under fire. Fouled out, 10 points, 3 boards, 7 dimes, 2-of-11 FG 2-of-9 3P 4-of-6 FT & a -28. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) May 12, 2017

This is my 42nd year at the Chronicle. This might be the worst playoff performance by a Houston team in the city's history. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) May 12, 2017

Daughter of immigrants. First to grad HS, full ride to my university & 1st gen college student. For my mommy in heaven, Feliz Día mama! 💐👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/HHqCPYaWLb — Marina Preciado (@oxminaox) May 11, 2017

A member of President Trump's cabinet yelled at a Navajo woman – for asking a question. pic.twitter.com/U87QSw64st — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 11, 2017

Exclusive: Howard University Refused To Help Suicidal Rape Victims, Explosive Lawsuit Claims https://t.co/xkh5oPh4Mn — Shani O. Hilton (@shani_o) May 11, 2017

Jay Z and Live Nation agree to 10-year, $200 million deal.

Open love letter to the Bethune-Cookman 2017 graduates from black faculty.

ABC cancels John Ridley’s critically acclaimed American Crime after three seasons.

Substitute teacher rips hijab off 8-year-old Bronx student’s head, gets fired.

Black academics make up only 13.6 percent of graduates with master’s degrees. #BlackandHooded strikes back at stereotypes.

Mom: and the dishes better be clean when I come back Me: aNd ThE DiSheS beTtEr Be CleA- pic.twitter.com/Q7evuwmuiF — DraBulé 🐰 (@biggabossben) May 9, 2017

College & GameStop ran by the same people https://t.co/W7yCJ67JME — Ant (@DAMNTHATSANT) May 10, 2017

I had to buy a $150.00 text book….. they gave me $38.00 when I sold it back #college — Yai $ (@YaiJenai) May 10, 2017

HS Students: "Help and RT so we don't have to take the final" College Students: "HeLp AnD Rt So wE dOn'T hAvE tO tAkE tHe FiNaL" pic.twitter.com/6BCKSzhElJ — G 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@ohyeahitsg) May 11, 2017

NEW BRYSON TILLER ALBUM ON THE WAY 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dez3fGEy7l — Genius (@Genius) May 11, 2017

bryson tiller ft young thug – get mine 🔥pic.twitter.com/vMVySpXOYf — erick (@ErickkOtieno) May 11, 2017

Watch it now: 'POWER' Season 4 new TRAILER look crazy! 😲 pic.twitter.com/Vh3T8atM5r — 50 Cent Daily (@50cent_daily) May 11, 2017