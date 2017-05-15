What Had Happened Was: 5/15/17

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. The Warriors won 113-111.

GAME. BLOUSES.

After falling behind by as many as 25 points on Sunday, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 40 points in the third quarter to help the Warriors rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs, 113-111, and take Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The reigning two-time MVP hit a game-tying trey with 1:38 left in the fourth, was 7-of-16 from deep and went 14-of-26 from the field.

The Warriors overcame their largest halftime deficit ever in the postseason on a night when the big storyline was Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (26 points, eight rebounds) going down with an ankle injury that sidelined him in the third quarter. Taking a shot near the bench, Leonard initially came down on another teammate’s shoe, twisting his ankle. A few minutes later, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia slid under Leonard as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year descended from a shot. Golden State went on an 18-0 run immediately after Leonard left the game.

Kawhi Leonard on Zaza Pachulia: "Did he step under it? Like on purpose? No, he was contesting the shot. The shot clock was coming down." — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 14, 2017

Zaza Pachulia says of those who though the slid under Kawhi Leonard on purpose: "That's really stupid." pic.twitter.com/dKugk02Gkg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 14, 2017

Zaza Pachulia's foul on Kawhi Leonard has to be officially outlawed by the NBA. The "Jalen Rose underneath Kobe" should never be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/Fk7YtBTJUJ — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) May 15, 2017

BLESSINGS

Been expelled, prosecuted and locked up twice, had a kid too, and i'm still a graduate of the 158th class of Lincoln University of PA 👨🏾‍🎓🔸🔹 pic.twitter.com/22yaoM9FPa — سيكو الحقيقي (@thEEreal6icko) May 13, 2017

We been best friends since 7th grade. We decided to come to Mizzou together, and this weekend we will graduate together ✊🏾. pic.twitter.com/4X0LIlEB0z — Kody F. (@Kodeine_Kody) May 12, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

People showed up with torches at a park named after Robert E Lee in Virginia tonight to stand up for the Confederacyhttps://t.co/uMVcVSJAoD pic.twitter.com/uKCjCfvrAU — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) May 14, 2017

Apparently floppy white polos and khakis are the new uniform of white supremacy pic.twitter.com/agA1MgoalG — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) May 14, 2017

These are domestic terrorists. And remember, we showed up with cell phones and got tear gassed. https://t.co/Rf8aCc2R1G — deray mckesson (@deray) May 14, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Bill would spur study of why more black mothers die after childbirth.

Teen may have been alive shortly after being shot by police.

Activists are bailing out incarcerated black moms for Mother’s Day.

Louisiana can’t afford to pay for jailhouse lawyers, so inmates are just pleading guilty.

Family said they were booted off a JetBlue flight because of a fight over a birthday cake.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHAT’S UP, SIS?

if your mom has ever feed me, given me a ride somewhere, or let me stay in her house that's OUR mom so tell her i said happy mother's day pic.twitter.com/uu3Zq18sRQ — ㅤ (@tweetsfromshaun) May 14, 2017

2. Y’ALL AIN’T RIGHT

Interviewer: Why is your name Take Off? Quavo & Offset: "Cuz we always take him off the track" pic.twitter.com/zpwsaG0pyX — New Music 5/14/17 (@SamsonRulez) May 14, 2017

3. TAKE THAT, MOM

The art school i go to had a sidewalk chalk drawing contest pic.twitter.com/GW6xHgPPOW — 🌻 (@einnachen) May 12, 2017

ICYMI

Raven hating from outside the club again pic.twitter.com/THuCieNsCy — The Kitchenista (@MissAngelaDavis) May 13, 2017

Almost Mother's Day… Never forget when she braided his hair mid game pic.twitter.com/2oNz3uwbWI — victoria (@CountOnVic) May 12, 2017

Bus Driver Teresa Stroble of Duncan, SC saved 56 children from a burning school bus yesterday pic.twitter.com/mGPUkHFnDt — ment nelson (@mentnelson) May 12, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

When you and your celebrity look a like meet up 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eC5SP2UMGI — IcemanDev™ (@DevinTheGreat) May 14, 2017