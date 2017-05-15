Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/15/17
After falling behind by as many as 25 points on Sunday, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 40 points in the third quarter to help the Warriors rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs, 113-111, and take Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The reigning two-time MVP hit a game-tying trey with 1:38 left in the fourth, was 7-of-16 from deep and went 14-of-26 from the field.
The Warriors overcame their largest halftime deficit ever in the postseason on a night when the big storyline was Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (26 points, eight rebounds) going down with an ankle injury that sidelined him in the third quarter. Taking a shot near the bench, Leonard initially came down on another teammate’s shoe, twisting his ankle. A few minutes later, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia slid under Leonard as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year descended from a shot. Golden State went on an 18-0 run immediately after Leonard left the game.
Bill would spur study of why more black mothers die after childbirth.
Teen may have been alive shortly after being shot by police.
Activists are bailing out incarcerated black moms for Mother’s Day.
Louisiana can’t afford to pay for jailhouse lawyers, so inmates are just pleading guilty.
Family said they were booted off a JetBlue flight because of a fight over a birthday cake.
