What Had Happened Was: 5/15/17

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 14, 2017. The Warriors won 113-111. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
    After falling behind by as many as 25 points on Sunday, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 40 points in the third quarter to help the Warriors rally to beat the San Antonio Spurs, 113-111, and take Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. The reigning two-time MVP hit a game-tying trey with 1:38 left in the fourth, was 7-of-16 from deep and went 14-of-26 from the field.

    The Warriors overcame their largest halftime deficit ever in the postseason on a night when the big storyline was Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (26 points, eight rebounds) going down with an ankle injury that sidelined him in the third quarter. Taking a shot near the bench, Leonard initially came down on another teammate’s shoe, twisting his ankle. A few minutes later, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia slid under Leonard as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year descended from a shot. Golden State went on an 18-0 run immediately after Leonard left the game.

     

