What Had Happened Was: 5/16/17

Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, drives against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart during the third quarter of Game 7 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Boston.

GAME. BLOUSES.

For Washington, D.C., sports fans, the conference championship game eludes one of the major four professional teams again. It has been 19 years (Washington Capitals in 1998) since a D.C. franchise went to its league’s conference title round.

With the Washington Wizards’ 115-105 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night, D.C. sports fans will have to wait until September for another shot at the promised land. The Wizards forced Game 7 with a butts-glued-to-your-seat Game 6 in which All-Star guard John Wall hit the game-winning shot with 3.5 seconds remaining, but his 18 points (8-of-23 shooting) on Monday weren’t enough to advance to the conference finals.

Although Bradley Beal scored 38 points, and Wall and Otto Porter Jr. combined for an additional 38, Boston role player Kelly Olynyk poured in a game-changing 26 points, along with 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Last week the Capitals were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinals by the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second year in a row. After battling back from a 3-1 series deficit, the Caps then lost Game 7, 2-0, in the Verizon Center on May 10.

The Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 1 tips off Wednesday in Boston.

BLESSINGS

Cardi B got a BET Award nomination for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. pic.twitter.com/hM3pmw1CtR — Alamin Yohannes 🇪🇷 (@AlaminYohannes) May 15, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

BREAKING: #SCOTUS rejects appeal to reinstate NC's voter ID law lower court said targeted African Americans "with almost surgical precision" — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) May 15, 2017

NC’s voter-suppression law may have been too clearly racist for SCOTUS: https://t.co/p1GNm0nAcj pic.twitter.com/Agob3N709l — Slate (@Slate) May 15, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Sixty-eight years later, Florida lawmakers said they were “sorry” to the family members of the Groveland Boys.

Clifford Davis was denied admission to the University of Arkansas in 1948 because of racism. Seventy-one years later, he gets an honorary law degree.

Actor Hill Harper buys downtown Detroit coffee shop and home in Boston-Edison neighborhood.

Nicki Minaj is starting a charity to help pay off student loans.

Ninety-two-year-old Detroit artist Charles McGee’s latest project is 11 stories high.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. NOW WATCH ME WHIP

Lil Duval had his mom and grandma in the self driving tesla. This was their reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/kTxuM555MW — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) May 14, 2017

2. HANGING WITH YA LIL FRIEND

Your ex barber basically said "I seen ya lil haircut" 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/GB3pRyngQ1 — Thee-Uh-Dawr the 2nd (@theofletcherII) May 14, 2017

My "ex" barber texted me pic.twitter.com/ZrTyYAtvQA — Dr. J 🐵 (@Commandr_nchief) May 11, 2017

3. ‘SON, DO YOU KNOW WHY I’M STOPPING YOU FOR?’ CAUSE I’M YOUNG AND I’M BLACK

If I gotta get stopped by the cops, imma make it look sexy https://t.co/b4U1Gtldf9 — WiseGuy The Campaign (@WiseGuy_wes27) May 15, 2017

Kendrick Lamar got pulled over by the police in Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/hNUF8m8lXP — Rap-Hub (@RapHubDaily) May 14, 2017

ICYMI

Former MSU football players Matthew Eleweke, Mark Meyers create app to get college classmates studying together https://t.co/iHAKmm3PYg — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) May 15, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Im about to buy a plane ticket to Minnesota just to see @rcoxmaestro conduct the Minnesota Orchestra. This sounds amazing! #BlackHistoryYear pic.twitter.com/UI8qZcabPQ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 14, 2017