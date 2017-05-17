What Had Happened Was: 5/17/17

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, JaVale McGee and Stephen Curry, from left, celebrate from the bench in the closing minutes of the team’s 136-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

GAME. BLOUSES.

What could possibly explain interim Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown being late for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals?

Could it have been a bad omen? Possibly a touch of Murphy’s Law? What about some karma for San Antonio Spurs forward (and MVP candidate) Kawhi Leonard going down with an injury two nights prior? The universe doesn’t like ugly, you know.

Well, it wasn’t exactly any of that — and it really didn’t affect the outcome of the game, as the Warriors worked the Spurs like a 9-to-5 in a 136-100 victory. As Brown was trying to enter the Oracle Arena facility, he was pulled over by five police officers in front of the Spurs team bus. When Brown finally conceded to the officers, he received a call from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who was dying of laughter (I know, I can’t even imagine) while watching the situation play out.

Warriors acting coach Mike Brown tells story of being pulled over by police at Oracle Arena gate to make room for a laughing Spurs team bus. pic.twitter.com/8vdpXSLTSw — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 16, 2017

Mike Brown was almost arrested on his way to arena thanks to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. He tells the story pic.twitter.com/Bvf59BkMbs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017

BLESSINGS

Congratulations to Cahree Myrick, @BaltCitySchools student who just won the National Chess Championship pic.twitter.com/zTZBeNsNwE — Alec Ross (@AlecJRoss) May 15, 2017

J.R. Smith and his wife bought Mother's Day flowers for every mom with a baby in intensive care.https://t.co/J4EozhMYvZ — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 16, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

When you fina walk past a group of women in yo romper so you gotta pretend to be on the phone pic.twitter.com/5Qj9AIuiuU — BigBallerBrand© (@iAM_RodWill) May 16, 2017

Me in the dressing room trying on rompers. pic.twitter.com/jjvg9UugTS — Vernie Mack (@VernieMack) May 16, 2017

My timeline is purely rompers and russia — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 16, 2017

when you put on your romper & your girl tells you that you not going out the house like that pic.twitter.com/p1iEuHKA4J — KERRY LONA. 🕹 (@LonaTheDon) May 16, 2017

When ya girl tries to make you tie a shirt around the waist of ya romper before you leave. pic.twitter.com/b64H3rUHdS — Potna Shango (@MyPotnaB) May 16, 2017

"I'm on hypnotiq. Exotic. This romper on my body." pic.twitter.com/iwMx06AMrj — #LetMyPeopleGLO (@MichellCClark) May 16, 2017

When you meet up with your Lady & ya got on the same Romper pic.twitter.com/anGjtJ7aen — Handsome 🇯🇲 (@HairlineGod) May 16, 2017

"GO GET HER BRUH ! SHE FEELING THAT FLORAL LOOK ON YA ROMPER, LOOKING MAD POETIC DAWG. YOU A FLOWER CHILD, BEAUTIFUL CHILD YOU IN THE ZONE!" pic.twitter.com/3lHIzMb7tg — jerin. (@jaystuntin_) May 16, 2017

Me in the fitting room trying on the Men's Rompers for the Gram pic.twitter.com/MtowRTVBGl — Nah, You Good. (@uglynewyork) May 16, 2017

"Aye blue romper 🗣"

"Oh you got a girlfriend?"

"She don't let you have friends??" — Hood Bae (@hyphynextdoor) May 16, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

The ACLU has now weighed in on a Malden school’s policy on hair extensions.

Edward Crawford, pictured in iconic photo of Ferguson unrest, got a hero’s send-off.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones donates $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Jordan Peele teams with Bad Robot for HBO drama series.

A story of slavery in modern America.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. LET’S GET MARRIED

A few days ago I experienced the happiest day in my life. Not to boast but I would argue that this is the GREATEST PROPOSAL OF ALL TIME!!!! pic.twitter.com/DzC0FyIO2h — duey_vee (@youngdrip) May 16, 2017

2. QUOTH THE RAVEN, ‘NOTHING MORE.’

Do you have a minute to talk about our Lord and savior Edgar Allan Poe? pic.twitter.com/t43y3xaKJ3 — Persian Rose (@PersianRose1) May 15, 2016

3. HE MILLY ROCK ON EVERY BLOCK

Me vs mosquitos all summer long pic.twitter.com/KSdO0ASpGY — … (@ktgonkt) May 16, 2017

ICYMI

On this day in 1983: Michael Jackson does the moonwalk for the first time during 'Motown 25' television special pic.twitter.com/bwCRESaYyT — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) May 16, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Noah Russell Westbrook

7lbs 5oz

20inch long pic.twitter.com/JRImZCW7iU — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) May 16, 2017