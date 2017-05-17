Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/17/17
What could possibly explain interim Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown being late for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals?
Could it have been a bad omen? Possibly a touch of Murphy’s Law? What about some karma for San Antonio Spurs forward (and MVP candidate) Kawhi Leonard going down with an injury two nights prior? The universe doesn’t like ugly, you know.
Well, it wasn’t exactly any of that — and it really didn’t affect the outcome of the game, as the Warriors worked the Spurs like a 9-to-5 in a 136-100 victory. As Brown was trying to enter the Oracle Arena facility, he was pulled over by five police officers in front of the Spurs team bus. When Brown finally conceded to the officers, he received a call from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who was dying of laughter (I know, I can’t even imagine) while watching the situation play out.
The ACLU has now weighed in on a Malden school’s policy on hair extensions.
Edward Crawford, pictured in iconic photo of Ferguson unrest, got a hero’s send-off.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones donates $20,000 to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Jordan Peele teams with Bad Robot for HBO drama series.
A story of slavery in modern America.
