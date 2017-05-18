What Had Happened Was: 5/18/17

Toronto Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista (19) exchanges words with Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki (24) after hitting a home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Atlanta. The incident led to both benches and bullpens emptying onto the field for the second time of the game. Atlanta won 8-4.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Almost a year to the day after Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista got the left side of his face rearranged by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, the man they call Joey Bats was back at it again Wednesday night, this time against the Atlanta Braves. This time, instead of a slide, it was one of his famous bat flips — which runs counter to the unspoken rules of baseball — after hitting a home run in the eighth inning. The Blue Jays were still down at the time, 8-4, but Bautista is gonna do what he wants to do.

Well, several Braves players took exception, a pair of benches cleared, and after the game, that’s when the real fireworks flew.

Frankly, bat flipping is the closest thing baseball has to “posterizing” or stunting on someone. Basketball crowds go wild when a player rises up and ends another player’s (figurative) life on the court with a monster dunk, and don’t get me started about how football or hockey fans go crazy when one of theirs lays down the wood on an opponent. With baseball, as the Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper said last year, there’s none of that.

Joe Simpson (@Braves TV commentator) "Bautista may have remembered that right cross from Odor and decided he'd be best to keep running" pic.twitter.com/U545Gsxm49 — Blake Von Hagen (@blake_vonhagen) May 18, 2017

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! "Surprised he’s ready to fight again after last year" 🚨🚨 ERIC O'FLAHERTY ON JOSE BAUTISTA 🚨🚨 😱💀😱💀😱 pic.twitter.com/coaDkk16Hy — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 18, 2017

Don Sutton: "Jose Bautista has already finished second in one fight before so I don't know if he wants it again." — Demetrius (@fergoe) May 18, 2017

Jose Bautista has another bat flip tonight after a homer off #Braves O'Flaherty. Wonder if anyone on the #Braves can top Odor's right hook pic.twitter.com/rd3aXAOjNR — David W. Cash (@dwcashMLB) May 18, 2017

Bautista got the whole MLB league on strings lmfaoooo whatta god — Norman Powell (@JackissaThug) May 18, 2017

BLESSINGS

Another clip of the brass band playing at the removal of the Beauregard statue. pic.twitter.com/sTkLBhqBLy — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) May 17, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Today is the 63rd anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education. In 1954, the Supreme Court found segregated schools unconstitutional. pic.twitter.com/YBtlswkRdK — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 17, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Black family of seven lucky to be alive after arsonist burns down garage, paints swastika, racist slur on home.

Officer thought woman was stealing car she purchased; he pulled gun.

It’s the end of the road, gladiators. ABC confirms Scandal‘s Season 7 will be its last.

Anti-death penalty, Black Lives Matter-supporting civil rights attorney is going to be district attorney after primary win Tuesday.

One man traces his path from solitary confinement to magna cum laude.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. PUT SOME RESPEK ON THE ‘LIL’

First of all dont ever disrespect Lil Bow Wow. Yall can disrespect Bow Wow and Shad Moss. But LIL Bow Wow aint bothered no damn body https://t.co/KzxsAMrls6 — Quanmillio Sparks (@_LetMeRock) May 17, 2017

when you notice Lil Bow Wow was holding a Photoshop'd dog this whole time and realize the #BowWowChallenge is older than you thought pic.twitter.com/57dSzKwp0h — Black Jesus (@BullHunitProof) May 16, 2017

2. YOU AIN’T MESSIN’ WITH THEIR SWAG SURF

Howard University graduates swag surfed at their graduation ceremony. Like how can someone hate black people? We live baby! pic.twitter.com/3U0za9RFI5 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 17, 2017

3. I IS SMART, KIND AND BEAUTIFUL

"repeat after me: 'you're a proud, fearless peacock, and you're gonna do great today.' now go out there and be somebody!" pic.twitter.com/4cI5oE89ES — Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 17, 2017

ICYMI

Please everyone read this beautiful declaration of self from @solangeknowles :

https://t.co/S2pTMSPpHO — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) May 17, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Rihanna hyping Rihanna is the best thing ever. pic.twitter.com/8kdnsslNm3 — ㅤ (@taayanthony) May 16, 2017