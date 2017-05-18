Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/18/17
Almost a year to the day after Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista got the left side of his face rearranged by Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor, the man they call Joey Bats was back at it again Wednesday night, this time against the Atlanta Braves. This time, instead of a slide, it was one of his famous bat flips — which runs counter to the unspoken rules of baseball — after hitting a home run in the eighth inning. The Blue Jays were still down at the time, 8-4, but Bautista is gonna do what he wants to do.
Well, several Braves players took exception, a pair of benches cleared, and after the game, that’s when the real fireworks flew.
Frankly, bat flipping is the closest thing baseball has to “posterizing” or stunting on someone. Basketball crowds go wild when a player rises up and ends another player’s (figurative) life on the court with a monster dunk, and don’t get me started about how football or hockey fans go crazy when one of theirs lays down the wood on an opponent. With baseball, as the Washington Nationals’ Bryce Harper said last year, there’s none of that.
Black family of seven lucky to be alive after arsonist burns down garage, paints swastika, racist slur on home.
Officer thought woman was stealing car she purchased; he pulled gun.
It’s the end of the road, gladiators. ABC confirms Scandal‘s Season 7 will be its last.
Anti-death penalty, Black Lives Matter-supporting civil rights attorney is going to be district attorney after primary win Tuesday.
One man traces his path from solitary confinement to magna cum laude.
