What Had Happened Was: 5/19/17
On Monday, former Cleveland Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins got one step closer to actualizing his dreams of becoming an NFL general manager. The 31-year-old’s quest for his master’s degree in sports management from Columbia’s School of Professional Studies began in the spring of 2015, and initially, Hawkins would travel from Tampa, Florida, to New York City once a week to complete his coursework. This spring, however, he decided to move to Los Angeles so he could intern with LeBron James’ business partner, Maverick Carter.
That required Hawkins to leave his wife and three children in the dead of the morning to catch a 6 a.m. flight from Los Angeles to New York for classes, and then turn around for an 11 p.m. flight out of New York back to the West Coast.
It took 12 classes to gain the degree, but when it was all said and done, Hawkins walked across the stage with the same GPA score as his shuttle time — a 4.0.
The NAACP and others have concerns over the NCAA hosting a championship event in Mississippi, but Ole Miss and the NCAA aren’t fazed.
Nearly 200 pets have permanent homes thanks to Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson.
Wrongfully incarcerated artist finished grad school wearing an orange jumpsuit.
Detroit’s only Muslim-led free clinic energized by political environment, flooded with volunteers.
