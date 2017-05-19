What Had Happened Was: 5/19/17

Andrew Hawkins #16 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball during warm ups before the game against the Buffalo Bills on December 18, 2016 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Cleveland 33-13.

GAME. BLOUSES.

On Monday, former Cleveland Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins got one step closer to actualizing his dreams of becoming an NFL general manager. The 31-year-old’s quest for his master’s degree in sports management from Columbia’s School of Professional Studies began in the spring of 2015, and initially, Hawkins would travel from Tampa, Florida, to New York City once a week to complete his coursework. This spring, however, he decided to move to Los Angeles so he could intern with LeBron James’ business partner, Maverick Carter.

That required Hawkins to leave his wife and three children in the dead of the morning to catch a 6 a.m. flight from Los Angeles to New York for classes, and then turn around for an 11 p.m. flight out of New York back to the West Coast.

It took 12 classes to gain the degree, but when it was all said and done, Hawkins walked across the stage with the same GPA score as his shuttle time — a 4.0.

With a master’s in sports management, WR Andrew Hawkins is one step closer to realizing his dream of becoming a GM https://t.co/OYfkcSmRMq pic.twitter.com/WstRnHw4jd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 19, 2017

Andrew Hawkins found time in his busy NFL career to earn a Master's Degree from Columbia University. He graduated with a 4.0 GPA. pic.twitter.com/BWUufzLsXb — MissKeith Prevost (@VoteMisskeith) May 17, 2017

NFL wideout Andrew Hawkins receives Masters degree from Columbia (he traveled from LA to NYC every Monday to get it) https://t.co/KNESx2T0Se pic.twitter.com/XY12qfHrsj — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 18, 2017

Much respect to @Hawk on graduating from Columbia University. You're inspiring more ppl than you know man… https://t.co/9tLS99LPTZ — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) May 17, 2017

Andrew Hawkins: ✅ is an NFL wide receiver 🏈

✅ graduated from Columbia University 🎓

✅ earned a 4.0 📸: hawk / instagram pic.twitter.com/jtXsItkpnC — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 17, 2017

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

Thank you to all of our speakers and guests who donated their time to make #KnowYourRightsChicago a huge success!!! pic.twitter.com/kOMISM7DRZ — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 18, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

The NAACP and others have concerns over the NCAA hosting a championship event in Mississippi, but Ole Miss and the NCAA aren’t fazed.

Nearly 200 pets have permanent homes thanks to Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson.

Wrongfully incarcerated artist finished grad school wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Detroit’s only Muslim-led free clinic energized by political environment, flooded with volunteers.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. EXCUSE ME?

Me: is that my hoodie? Her: is that my romper? Me: pic.twitter.com/fL3yT7FtJq — Vance Amory 🇰🇳 (@Pharaoh_Munk) May 16, 2017

2. *COUNTS ON FINGERS*

i can't even afford to read this number https://t.co/fQU9BGcwlc — reggie (@1942bs) May 18, 2017

Today, the student debt crisis reached $1,457,460,238,256. — StudentDebtCrisis (@DebtCrisisOrg) May 18, 2017

3. TO BE STUPID AGAIN

To be young again pic.twitter.com/EvAIybkgYP — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 18, 2017

ICYMI

This is why we gotta appreciate black women… pic.twitter.com/BilPd3v1OO — El Capitan ✈️🇨🇲 (@ElCapitan3_) May 18, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Today is the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's 1st game at Wrigley Field. His granddaughter raised the "42" flag to commemorate. pic.twitter.com/3EuIfmDaHc — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 18, 2017