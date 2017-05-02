What Had Happened Was: 5/2/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

She is Laeticia Amihere; hear her roar, and watch her soar through the air as she lays down this massive dunk while playing a spring basketball tournament at the Boo Williams Sports Complex in Hampton, Virginia. The Ontario, Canada, resident played a one-woman game, as she knocked the ball ahead of herself, scooped up the steal, took two long strides and finished a one-handed dunk.

Amihere is the third-ranked prospect in the Class of 2019, per ESPN. A 6-foot-3 junior at King’s Way Christian High School, keep an eye out for the Team Canada member moving forward.

Two more inmates had water cut off after dehydration death in the Milwaukee County Jail.

Ohio quadruplets accepted to Ivies have decided to attend Yale together.

Chicago prep school is sending its entire graduating class to college for eighth straight year.

Why it can be hard to date as a multiracial person.

Bobby Bonilla hasn’t played baseball since 2001, yet on July 1 every year, the Mets pay him over a million dollars.

First black teacher in Flint schools, Lois E. Holt, dies at 101.

