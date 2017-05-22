What Had Happened Was: 5/22/17

Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrates a three point basket by guard Avery Bradley (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against Cleveland Cavaliers in game three of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena.

GAME. BLOUSES.

A shooter’s roll is a shooter’s roll, even when said shooter is playing on another team’s home court. In this case, Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley got to play hero, delivering the game-winning bucket during Sunday night’s come-from-behind 111-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, just two days after the Celtics were beaten by 44 points at home.

Oh, it was a dramatic shooter’s roll too. It wasn’t just a hit-the-back-iron-and-roll-in kind of deal either. No, this shot had to go in with style and look sexy if it was going to entertain the idea of going through the bottom of the net.

With just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 108, Avery’s shot pin-balled against the front of the rim, spinning into the air and landing on the back iron with a little more backspin until it finally spilled into the hoop with just 0.1 seconds left on the game clock. Comeback complete.

Bradley ended the game with 20 points on 3-of-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line, and fellow guard Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.

FOR THE WIN! 🍀🍀🍀 Avery Bradley gets the roll on the three & @celtics take Game 3, 111-108. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HJepKRafrH — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2017

@AminESPN When you realize you gotta beat the Warriors with KD after losing to the Celtics without Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/t7K2wmVGhg — Brandon, B.S. (@BillMonty_) May 22, 2017

Cavs Fans typing up excuses on why the lost to the Celtics with no IT pic.twitter.com/weYoZDb3j9 — NBA Be Like (@NBABeLike) May 22, 2017

BLESSINGS

5 years ago I was involved in a roll over car accident that left me paralyzed from the shoulders down. This is my progress today.. ♿️🚶🏾 pic.twitter.com/gMY131Lrik — Tyler Wesley (@T_Wes44) May 21, 2017

A mom who battled breast cancer twice graduates college with her daughter. https://t.co/IURB6rO4mR pic.twitter.com/nL8JRe8lju — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) May 22, 2017

Myron Rolle, who left the NFL early to become a neurosurgeon, graduated from medical school today. Congrats, @MyronRolle! pic.twitter.com/7JLPusxBSq — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 21, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

BREAKING NEWS: A Bowie State Univ. student was killed in a "random, unprovoked" attack on the campus of UMd. https://t.co/fDbDVV1Kio — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) May 20, 2017

@UMPD @FBI #Breaking Family spokesperson: Richard Collins identified as Bowie State University student stabbed to death at UMD on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/x62Rxedh3N — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@ABC7Annalysa) May 21, 2017

@UMPD @FBI @ABC7News @NewsChannel8 [More] Collins was scheduled to graduate on Tuesday 5/23. He was just commissioned into the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/ejAzT7GlE8 — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@ABC7Annalysa) May 21, 2017

@UMPD @FBI @ABC7News @NewsChannel8 UMPD Chief: Suspect said to the victim 'step to the left if you know what's good for you', before stabbing Richard Collins. pic.twitter.com/zcxG2DxZWM — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@ABC7Annalysa) May 21, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Black congressman who wants to impeach Trump now receiving lynching threats.

Comedic actress Sasheer Zamata isn’t returning to Saturday Night Live.

How GoldLink built a monument to Go-Go in a changing Washington D.C.

Colin Kaepernick’s jersey will be displayed at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. THERE’S ONLY ONE CHOICE

Can we all agree on something for once?

Dots gotta go 😂 https://t.co/rcAnliQRmm — DE (@TwatchDre) May 20, 2017

2. UNAPPRECIATIVE

me as a jealous dad pic.twitter.com/Fx5ljEACdn — yung sensitive thug (@6PAPl) May 17, 2017

3. JUST IMAGINE

imagine having this many cameras on you and not having to worry about looking bad at any angle bc you're rihanna pic.twitter.com/GfsfzLkvvn — april 🌺 (@PASSlONSFRUIT) May 19, 2017

ICYMI

Turkey cancels passport of OKC Thunder's Enes Kanter bc he criticized its president. He was detained in Romania. https://t.co/ylxDg8eSmB — Hailey Branson-Potts (@haileybranson) May 20, 2017

I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

All good baby!

Gonna give press conference tomorrow in NY.

Got lots of things to say with lots of crazy stories.

Be ready!!!

Ohhh Yeeahhh pic.twitter.com/CXktUXk2PS — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

Well!!

Hello

The most beautiful country in the world.

The United States Of America 🇺🇸 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FBPurW17AT — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 21, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

This role reversal photo series from Chris Buck of O Magazine really makes you think. pic.twitter.com/9gnSF4hCjA — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 20, 2017