What Had Happened Was: 5/22/17
A shooter’s roll is a shooter’s roll, even when said shooter is playing on another team’s home court. In this case, Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley got to play hero, delivering the game-winning bucket during Sunday night’s come-from-behind 111-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, just two days after the Celtics were beaten by 44 points at home.
Oh, it was a dramatic shooter’s roll too. It wasn’t just a hit-the-back-iron-and-roll-in kind of deal either. No, this shot had to go in with style and look sexy if it was going to entertain the idea of going through the bottom of the net.
With just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 108, Avery’s shot pin-balled against the front of the rim, spinning into the air and landing on the back iron with a little more backspin until it finally spilled into the hoop with just 0.1 seconds left on the game clock. Comeback complete.
Bradley ended the game with 20 points on 3-of-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line, and fellow guard Marcus Smart led the Celtics with 27 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Black congressman who wants to impeach Trump now receiving lynching threats.
Comedic actress Sasheer Zamata isn’t returning to Saturday Night Live.
How GoldLink built a monument to Go-Go in a changing Washington D.C.
Colin Kaepernick’s jersey will be displayed at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
