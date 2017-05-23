Up Next

What Had Happened Was: 5/23/17

    Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs address the crowd after the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on MAY 22, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    While nothing has been confirmed, Monday night felt like the swan song for longtime San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili as the seconds were winding down in his team’s series-ending loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Even though the Argentinian has maintained he wouldn’t think about retiring or coming back another year until the conclusion of this season, fans, teammates, journalists and other NBA players took the time after the Spurs’ 129-115 home loss to reflect on all that Ginobili has given to the game.

    It was only right that San Antonio’s lone lead Monday night came on the opening possession when Ginobili, who started the game, made a left-handed scoop shot. Three quarters later, the crowd poured it on thick for the 39-year-old with chants of “Manu! Manu!”

    “An amazing competitor, even more fun playing against him,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said of Ginobili, who finished with 15 points, seven assists and three steals. “He was phenomenal this series.”

