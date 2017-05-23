Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/23/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
While nothing has been confirmed, Monday night felt like the swan song for longtime San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili as the seconds were winding down in his team’s series-ending loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Even though the Argentinian has maintained he wouldn’t think about retiring or coming back another year until the conclusion of this season, fans, teammates, journalists and other NBA players took the time after the Spurs’ 129-115 home loss to reflect on all that Ginobili has given to the game.
It was only right that San Antonio’s lone lead Monday night came on the opening possession when Ginobili, who started the game, made a left-handed scoop shot. Three quarters later, the crowd poured it on thick for the 39-year-old with chants of “Manu! Manu!”
“An amazing competitor, even more fun playing against him,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said of Ginobili, who finished with 15 points, seven assists and three steals. “He was phenomenal this series.”
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Meet the photographer who gave Michael Jordan his “wings.”
Supreme Court ruling wipes out Republican-drawn House districts in North Carolina.
University of Maryland students of color shared their experiences with racism at the school using #FearTheTurtle.
Bresha Meadows’ cousin says he also was abused by Jonathan Meadows.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. TWITTER FINGERS, TURN TO MOVIES
2. WHAT ABOUT YOU?
3. GRADUATES’ FAVORITE QUESTION