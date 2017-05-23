What Had Happened Was: 5/23/17

Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs address the crowd after the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on MAY 22, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

GAME. BLOUSES.

While nothing has been confirmed, Monday night felt like the swan song for longtime San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili as the seconds were winding down in his team’s series-ending loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Even though the Argentinian has maintained he wouldn’t think about retiring or coming back another year until the conclusion of this season, fans, teammates, journalists and other NBA players took the time after the Spurs’ 129-115 home loss to reflect on all that Ginobili has given to the game.

It was only right that San Antonio’s lone lead Monday night came on the opening possession when Ginobili, who started the game, made a left-handed scoop shot. Three quarters later, the crowd poured it on thick for the 39-year-old with chants of “Manu! Manu!”

“An amazing competitor, even more fun playing against him,” Warriors forward Kevin Durant said of Ginobili, who finished with 15 points, seven assists and three steals. “He was phenomenal this series.”

HAHAH, Pop asks Manu if he wants to go back in after he checks out to standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/pxfyO5EMob — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 23, 2017

If this is it for Manu Ginobili, it's been a pleasure watching you euro-step, throw one-handed dimes, swat bats out of mid-air, & win titles — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) May 23, 2017

There might be 1 quarter left in Manu Ginobili's career. This makes me unhappy. — J.A. Adande (@jadande) May 23, 2017

Manu Ginobili is leaving it all on the court tonight, amazing effort. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Scj9r6Moxr — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 23, 2017

If this was the end for Manu Ginobili, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the great memories. #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/cxQbKBnknS — Patrick Quaife (@pquaife) May 23, 2017

One of the greatest competitors and champions the NBA has ever known. It's been a pleasure watching you play, @manuginobili. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) May 23, 2017

If Manu Ginobili retires, he'll do so as the all-time, on-court NetRtg king. pic.twitter.com/gZUmt4ryxz — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) May 23, 2017

Never forget the time Manu Ginobili killed a bat with his bare hand. pic.twitter.com/YzmKQ2eYnp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 23, 2017

