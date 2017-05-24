Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/24/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Ding, dong, the No Fun League is dead! Well, sorta. On Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in a statement that the league has relaxed some of its rules surrounding player celebrations.
The good: The football may be used as a prop, plus celebrations on the ground and group celebrations are now allowed. The bad: Well, excessive celebrations, weapons, and violent and offensive gestures — as well as sexually suggestive acts — are still banned.
Last year, the league flagged and fined 26 players for excessive celebrations, which was unpopular not only with players but also with fans and coaches. Unless, of course, you’re Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, who somehow believes this sends a bad message to kids, even though he just drafted Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face, onto his team.
Can’t please everyone, though.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Bresha Meadows accepts plea deal. Sentence includes jail time and six months at a mental health facility.
Black man will spend six years in prison despite jury finding him not guilty.
Tom Joyner, aka the “Fly Jock,” will end his morning radio show run in Chicago.
Nike signs Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $25 million contract, most lucrative shoe deal ever for an NFL player.
Kelly Marie Tran is the first Asian woman to appear on the front-page cover of Vanity Fair.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. BOY, IF YOU DON’T GET
2. SO, Y’ALL HIRING OR?
3. YOU DO WHAT YOU WANT WHEN YOU POPPIN’