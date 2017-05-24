Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 5/24/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers twerks while celebrating after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 12, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. Rob Carr/Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Ding, dong, the No Fun League is dead! Well, sorta. On Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in a statement that the league has relaxed some of its rules surrounding player celebrations.

    The good: The football may be used as a prop, plus celebrations on the ground and group celebrations are now allowed. The bad: Well, excessive celebrations, weapons, and violent and offensive gestures — as well as sexually suggestive acts — are still banned.

    Last year, the league flagged and fined 26 players for excessive celebrations, which was unpopular not only with players but also with fans and coaches. Unless, of course, you’re Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, who somehow believes this sends a bad message to kids, even though he just drafted Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face, onto his team.

    Can’t please everyone, though.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Bresha Meadows accepts plea deal. Sentence includes jail time and six months at a mental health facility.

    Black man will spend six years in prison despite jury finding him not guilty.

    Tom Joyner, aka the “Fly Jock,” will end his morning radio show run in Chicago.

    Nike signs Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $25 million contract, most lucrative shoe deal ever for an NFL player.

    Kelly Marie Tran is the first Asian woman to appear on the front-page cover of Vanity Fair.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. BOY, IF YOU DON’T GET

    2. SO, Y’ALL HIRING OR?

    3. YOU DO WHAT YOU WANT WHEN YOU POPPIN’

    ICYMI

    PICTURE-PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: NFL What Had Happened Was