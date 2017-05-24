What Had Happened Was: 5/24/17

Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers twerks while celebrating after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 12, 2016 in Landover, Maryland.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Ding, dong, the No Fun League is dead! Well, sorta. On Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed in a statement that the league has relaxed some of its rules surrounding player celebrations.

The good: The football may be used as a prop, plus celebrations on the ground and group celebrations are now allowed. The bad: Well, excessive celebrations, weapons, and violent and offensive gestures — as well as sexually suggestive acts — are still banned.

Last year, the league flagged and fined 26 players for excessive celebrations, which was unpopular not only with players but also with fans and coaches. Unless, of course, you’re Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, who somehow believes this sends a bad message to kids, even though he just drafted Joe Mixon, who punched a woman in the face, onto his team.

Can’t please everyone, though.

The NFL expected to allow new TD celebrations, including group celebrations, snow angels and more https://t.co/eC6sy22HG5 pic.twitter.com/ZfAphiwlCw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 23, 2017

Prolonged acts, miming weapons, offensive gestures, sexually suggestive stuff still expected to be banned. That includes twerking. Sorry, AB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 23, 2017

This was one of the main plays that convinced the NFL to relax its celebration rules. Beckham and Cruz both fined $24k last year pic.twitter.com/px3BEE8ILV — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) May 23, 2017

NFL will relax celebration rules, allowing players to use the football as a prop & celebrate in groups once again. https://t.co/lPBf8oLon5 pic.twitter.com/kO9zFMON54 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2017

BLESSINGS

The official "Mask Off" remix with Kendrick is here https://t.co/ch5dxNMmA7 pic.twitter.com/MOVUVspP8F — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 23, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Richard Collins III's graduation gown draped over front row chairs at Bowie State University ceremony. He was murdered Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dq7CsBzpLl — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) May 23, 2017

What appears to be family members of Richard Collins III were escorted into the stadium and given seats on the floor. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/qWLD33gYu4 — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) May 23, 2017

Richard Collins III is posthumously awarded his degree in Business Administration. His family accepted the honor. pic.twitter.com/qKSqkh97XF — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) May 23, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Bresha Meadows accepts plea deal. Sentence includes jail time and six months at a mental health facility.

Black man will spend six years in prison despite jury finding him not guilty.

Tom Joyner, aka the “Fly Jock,” will end his morning radio show run in Chicago.

Nike signs Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $25 million contract, most lucrative shoe deal ever for an NFL player.

Kelly Marie Tran is the first Asian woman to appear on the front-page cover of Vanity Fair.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. BOY, IF YOU DON’T GET

"you got a man?" "yo man don't let you have no friends?" "at lease give me a smile.." pic.twitter.com/r44d2hQqwU — 7 GOD (@iiBreakNecks) May 22, 2017

2. SO, Y’ALL HIRING OR?

"hey just following up" -unemployed millennial proverb — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) May 22, 2017

3. YOU DO WHAT YOU WANT WHEN YOU POPPIN’

South Korea's Kim Moo-sung arriving like an absolute boss pic.twitter.com/NNSEXzjii4 — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) May 23, 2017

ICYMI

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

'We had to pull nails out of children's faces': Steve, a homeless man who was sleeping near #Manchester Arena, rushed to help young victims pic.twitter.com/dyxzZpal0Q — ITV News (@itvnews) May 23, 2017

How amazing is social media pic.twitter.com/7IoycnAjGZ — k (@wtvrkatelyn) May 22, 2017

"We can react in anger. Or we can react by doing" – powerful interview with blood donor Ian in Manchester pic.twitter.com/SA02U3uYoK — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) May 23, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

YOU KNOW WHAT pic.twitter.com/lW12QfZZbD — daggone villain (@meagnacarta) May 22, 2017