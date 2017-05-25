What Had Happened Was: 5/25/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick made a trip to the Great Northwest on Wednesday, NFL Network reports, as the Seattle Seahawks continue to work through their options for a new backup for Russell Wilson.

It would also appear that several Seahawks players have gotten one step closer to speaking Kaepernick back into NFL existence.

Cliff Avril, Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett, Jeremy Lane and Richard Sherman expressed their support for Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem last season; during the offseason, Sherman and Bennett took it a step further, saying they thought the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller was being blackballed by NFL teams. Bennett told reporters that Seattle would be “the perfect place” for the QB.

Kaepernick completed 59.2 percent of his passes, averaged 6.8 yards per attempt and threw 16 touchdowns with just four interceptions in 12 games last season.

When asked about the backup position, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll offered Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III as players the team was exploring.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said during an interview on 710 ESPN Seattle. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

Free-agent quarterback Austin Davis was also reportedly having exploratory conversations with Seattle, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Back in March, Carroll said he believed Kaepernick could still be an effective quarterback.

“We’ve really seen him at his best, and we’ve seen him be a very difficult factor to deal with,” Carroll said. “The last couple of years, the offense has been changing, and they’ve had new coaches and all kinds of stuff. “I don’t think he’s found that level that he found when he was with Jim [Harbaugh, the 49ers’ former coach] that they were really on it. But it’s there to be had, and I think he’s a difficult guy to play against. We’ve always found that. We’ve given respect to that whenever we’ve had to play them.”

BLESSINGS

PATTTTIIII! Happy Birthday to one of the greatest @MsPattiPatti! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zKZFdFHQwZ — BET (@BET) May 24, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Outstanding high school junior Jahmir Smith has already been offered 33 full-ride scholarships https://t.co/H7Z0ykgHdJ — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 25, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Black-owned ice cream shops you should know.

Baltimore-area renters complain about a property owner they say is neglectful and litigious, who also happens to be the president’s son-in-law.

“White genocide in space”: Racist fans seethe at diversity in new Star Trek series.

Before Michael Sabbie died behind bars, private jail guards accused him of faking illness.

Taiwan’s Constitutional Court rules in favor of same-sex marriage, the first place in Asia to recognize such unions.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. AW, HE REALLY TRIED IT

My boyfriend brought me this thinking it was a flower but it's lettuce 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jLu7GKxWN9 — jay 🌹 (@JayJailyn) May 22, 2017

2. YES, COMPARTMENTALIZE LIKE A BOSS

THE FACT YOU PUT THE GREENS INNA SEPARATE CONTAINER SO THE JUICE WOULDNT TOUCH EVERYTHING ELSE ! WIFE HER UP !!! THIS IS IMPORTANT! https://t.co/IYSrKpCqa1 — birthday girl. 💘💰 (@j3rricka) May 23, 2017

Not the best cook but as long as I satisfy me and bae that's all that matters pic.twitter.com/RZVnDvXT3O — houston wig queen (@carrieebbyy) May 17, 2017

3. YOU RUN LIKE A GIRL!

I would've been proud as hell if my daughter crossed all those kids up. I woulda been yellin pic.twitter.com/FZTP2xwcS7 — Miles Morales (@theafro_samurai) May 23, 2017

ICYMI

6 years ago today Derrick Rose showed out against the Heat. #NBAplayoffs Song: Khrysis – Pardon You Instrumental pic.twitter.com/fMvnUcT6tj — Hoopmixtape.com (@Hoopmixtape) May 24, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

The video we all needed today. Special education teacher surprises her student with his graduation cap and gown. pic.twitter.com/0c4YMilQRS — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 24, 2017