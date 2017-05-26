What Had Happened Was: 5/26/17

LeBron James #23 and Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate their victory after the game against the Boston Celtics during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 25, 2017 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

GAME. BLOUSES.

You know a league’s playoffs have been boring when a conference championship is taking place and the analysts are openly discussing their desire to get back home to watch another league’s conference championship conclude.

But that’s exactly what happened on-air and on social media as the Cleveland Cavaliers waxed the floor with the top-seeded Boston Celtics, while the NHL’s Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins actually gave sports fans the kind of conference title series they deserve.

The Golden State Warriors swept every single team they played en route to their third straight NBA Finals appearance, and had it not been for an aberration of a shot from Boston’s Avery Bradley in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Cavaliers would’ve accomplished the identical feat.

In the NHL, fans were treated by the success of a dark horse in the Nashville Predators, who reached their first conference championship and Stanley Cup Finals both in these same playoffs. In the Eastern Conference, the Penguins and Senators spoiled fans with a Game 7 that required more than one overtime to determine a winner.

Fans just wanna have fun and watch competitive games, which the NBA Finals should deliver after a rather predictable three-course meal leading up to it.

Charles Barkley: "I'm gonna sneak back to the hotel, watch the rest of the hockey game – it's 1-1 y'all – and I'm gonna pack up my stuff." 😂 pic.twitter.com/xddUsCaZY1 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 26, 2017

Long ago turned off the non-competitive Celtics v Cavs game to watch Sens vs. Pens thriller of a Game 7. — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) May 26, 2017

Only thing better than Game 7 is Game 7 OT. — Jim Rome (@jimrome) May 26, 2017

I'll say this about Senators-Penguins Next goal is huge. — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) May 26, 2017

This has to be a record for worst cumulative point differential for a higher-seeded team at home in a series, right? — J.A. Adande (@jadande) May 26, 2017

In 3 games in Boston in the conference finals, The Celtics had the lead for exactly zero seconds — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 26, 2017

63-year-old father receives college degree with his son https://t.co/4pV6C3rebE pic.twitter.com/mraXWsjS1P — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) May 25, 2017

You know what… that's impressive as hell. https://t.co/muE1jWkdgK — Rob Markman (@RobMarkman) May 25, 2017

Drake has been on the Billboard Hot 100 chart EVERY. SINGLE. WEEK… for EIGHT years straight https://t.co/Xm5ry5EemK pic.twitter.com/oBNNlZgw3z — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 25, 2017

"Are you illegal?" A policeman's question to an #undocumented Honduran who had just been run over by a car https://t.co/6yx5s71IMN pic.twitter.com/TfDk3lAzPd — Univision News (@UnivisionNews) May 24, 2017

Hockey’s racial, generational and cultural divide won’t slow P.K. Subban.

“Racist” flyers urge Black Chicagoans to help deport Latino neighbors.

Single dad hosts class for men to learn to do their daughters’ hair.

An appeals court refused to reinstate Trump’s revised travel ban. The case will likely go to the Supreme Court.

Newly elected congressman Greg Gianforte on donating to suspected white nationalist: “I was unaware of some of his views.”

Manchester bomber was banned from mosque and reported by community multiple times. Authorities didn’t act.

1. HOLD YOUR HORSES, SHEESH.

What we not finna do is rush summer https://t.co/9GLvv4M8Fm — ACE BOOG1E (@_DonCornelius) May 24, 2017

august wya? — March 23rd 🦄 (@xCDB___) May 24, 2017

2. JUST MAKE SURE YOU’RE AHEAD OF THE GAME

when you wanna ask ya moms for money you be in her room acting like you care about what she watching on tv like this… pic.twitter.com/nNj14qATTU — Chino (@TheOGPooh) May 25, 2017

3. MM, I SEENT YOU WITH YA LIL’ FRIEND

My sister graduated from Kindergarten today, she's been talking about this little boy all year. Guess that's her boyfriend 😂🙄💕 pic.twitter.com/X6PSd2SMjs — cutegirlgee (@oneliddoflacka) May 25, 2017

High School LeBron meets Wizards-era MJ. April 2003. pic.twitter.com/TWPyWgj22z — SI Vault (@si_vault) May 26, 2017

LeBron passes MJ for most postseason points in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/jS4UvKbvxq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2017

52 years ago today, one of the most iconic photos in sport: Ali vs Liston II, captured by the brilliant Neil Leifer pic.twitter.com/bLAAj8hybG — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) May 25, 2017