What Had Happened Was: 5/26/17
GAME. BLOUSES.
You know a league’s playoffs have been boring when a conference championship is taking place and the analysts are openly discussing their desire to get back home to watch another league’s conference championship conclude.
But that’s exactly what happened on-air and on social media as the Cleveland Cavaliers waxed the floor with the top-seeded Boston Celtics, while the NHL’s Ottawa Senators and Pittsburgh Penguins actually gave sports fans the kind of conference title series they deserve.
The Golden State Warriors swept every single team they played en route to their third straight NBA Finals appearance, and had it not been for an aberration of a shot from Boston’s Avery Bradley in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Cavaliers would’ve accomplished the identical feat.
In the NHL, fans were treated by the success of a dark horse in the Nashville Predators, who reached their first conference championship and Stanley Cup Finals both in these same playoffs. In the Eastern Conference, the Penguins and Senators spoiled fans with a Game 7 that required more than one overtime to determine a winner.
Fans just wanna have fun and watch competitive games, which the NBA Finals should deliver after a rather predictable three-course meal leading up to it.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Hockey’s racial, generational and cultural divide won’t slow P.K. Subban.
“Racist” flyers urge Black Chicagoans to help deport Latino neighbors.
Single dad hosts class for men to learn to do their daughters’ hair.
An appeals court refused to reinstate Trump’s revised travel ban. The case will likely go to the Supreme Court.
Newly elected congressman Greg Gianforte on donating to suspected white nationalist: “I was unaware of some of his views.”
Manchester bomber was banned from mosque and reported by community multiple times. Authorities didn’t act.
