What Had Happened Was: 5/27/17

Tiger Woods o f the USA on the 9th green during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

GAME. BLOUSES.

On Monday, the life of “Caublinasian” — note the three different spellings below — finally ended after the release of a police report citing famed golfer Tiger Woods for driving under the influence. Woods has essentially been trying to make “fetch” happen for years in regards to calling himself anything other than black. The mixture of Caucasian, black, Native American and Asian has been Woods’ go-to answer about his racial background for years.

Who knew it would take a police report for the truth of the matter — that Woods is blackity, black, black, black — to come out? Obviously, blackness is not a universal concept — that’s a post for another day — but Earl Woods, Tiger’s father, was straight-up black, so how Tiger avoided the one-drop rule that other African-Americans have been dealing with since the 18th century has been eluding folks since he made the distinction 20 years ago.

Tiger Woods arrested on charges of driving under the influence in Jupiter, Florida, @ABC News confirms. https://t.co/ObO7WVPE01 pic.twitter.com/2NwMPxFiZR — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2017

I hope the caublinasian delegation is rallying around Tiger Woods during this difficult time. — king crissle (@crissles) May 29, 2017

Tiger spent all those years insisting he was "Caniblasian"

But when they arrest your ass…

You BLACK pic.twitter.com/dVRskxcFYI — This Is Rochelle (@RR416) May 29, 2017

A quick reminder that the police are not trying to hear that Cablinasian talk pic.twitter.com/ZKLzWVKMay — J.A. Adande (@jadande) May 29, 2017

BLESSINGS

.@RSherman_25 continues to do things the RIGHT way. This is a great story that goes way beyond football! – https://t.co/w25VIRbo4O @RTDNEWS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 28, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

This is the guy who stood up for a sister who was being threatened by a racist neo nazi. https://t.co/MkJ8zg5P2U — Ali dawah (@AliDawow) May 29, 2017

Friends of Micah Fletcher, who survived knife attack on MAX train Friday , posted this on a gofundme site to raise money for his recovery: pic.twitter.com/FL2trDw0hX — Maxine Bernstein (@maxoregonian) May 29, 2017

Friends of the third man who was stabbed—the only survivor—are raising money for his medical bills. https://t.co/3z21NO7ODN — Corey Pein (@coreypein) May 27, 2017

Taliesin Meche, 2016 graduate of Reed College, was murdered yesterday while defending strangers from racist abuse. A role model and a hero. pic.twitter.com/H2lZCsxkyA — Angus Johnston🐝‏ (@studentactivism) May 27, 2017

God this is hard to read https://t.co/xHLM5msy44 pic.twitter.com/aM3fS7TXN2 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 29, 2017

Rick Best was an Army veteran, father of 4. He died defending teens from a racist tirade. Hero of the highest order. https://t.co/G8YHXxyp5f pic.twitter.com/L8dX0jP7IG — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 28, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Texas lawmaker responded to protests over an anti-immigrant law by calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Former Denver Post sportswriter issues apology after facing backlash for Indianapolis 500 tweet.

Gucci Mane calls past year the best of his life.

People in Flint, Michigan, still can’t drink the water without filters. It’s been more than 1,000 days.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. DEVIL IN A READ SUIT, BOY YOU A KILLA

He left the message on his jacket. His jacket is red. YO HE LEFT THE MESSAGE ON READ https://t.co/owvGwLUrse — Sweet Tee💅🏽 (@_tylarbre) May 29, 2017

Yeah I got your message. But I left it on my jacket 📌 pic.twitter.com/mabQ2K65aE — ©. (@CalebjThomas_) May 28, 2017

2. QTNA

Video: Kelis Speaks On Her Transition From Musician To Chef https://t.co/9HMC5bp6D7 pic.twitter.com/4RIp4C8mcE — DistinctHype (@DistinctHype) May 26, 2017

3. Y’ALL MIND IF I WILD OUT?

"Y'all don't know nothing 'bout this here boyyy." – Me in 2055 pic.twitter.com/sXuuxGRWfM — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 30, 2017

ICYMI

90 years ago today, President Trump's father was arrested at a KKK rally in Queens. https://t.co/Ig74bykm7f pic.twitter.com/WSr0LCTyC0 — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 29, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

⚡️ “Takuma Sato is the first Japanese racer to win the Indy 500”https://t.co/gljFUdprrD — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 28, 2017