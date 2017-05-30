Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/27/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you
GAME. BLOUSES.
On Monday, the life of “Caublinasian” — note the three different spellings below — finally ended after the release of a police report citing famed golfer Tiger Woods for driving under the influence. Woods has essentially been trying to make “fetch” happen for years in regards to calling himself anything other than black. The mixture of Caucasian, black, Native American and Asian has been Woods’ go-to answer about his racial background for years.
Who knew it would take a police report for the truth of the matter — that Woods is blackity, black, black, black — to come out? Obviously, blackness is not a universal concept — that’s a post for another day — but Earl Woods, Tiger’s father, was straight-up black, so how Tiger avoided the one-drop rule that other African-Americans have been dealing with since the 18th century has been eluding folks since he made the distinction 20 years ago.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
Texas lawmaker responded to protests over an anti-immigrant law by calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
Former Denver Post sportswriter issues apology after facing backlash for Indianapolis 500 tweet.
Gucci Mane calls past year the best of his life.
People in Flint, Michigan, still can’t drink the water without filters. It’s been more than 1,000 days.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. DEVIL IN A READ SUIT, BOY YOU A KILLA
2. QTNA
3. Y’ALL MIND IF I WILD OUT?