What Had Happened Was: 5/3/17
No pain, no game (y’all see what I did there?) must have been the theme of the night for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. Forty-eight hours removed from losing a tooth and less than 24 hours removed from surgery on said tooth, Thomas hit the deck again in the team’s second game against the Washington Wizards … head and mouth first.
Clearly, the blow was ineffective, as Thomas went off for a playoff career-high 53 points in the Celtics’ 129-119 win over the visiting Wizards on Tuesday night. Boston now has a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The 5-foot-9 guard became just the fourth player in Celtics history to score 50 or more points in a postseason game. Washington’s John Wall finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds.
“The government’s stated intention with the residential schools was to ‘remove the Indian from the child.’ ”
Balch Springs, Texas, Police Department fires officer Roy Oliver, who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards with rifle.
Justice Department will not charge Baton Rouge, Louisiana, officers in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling.
Former Flint, Michigan, emergency manager in a closed-door meeting: “My job did not include ensuring safe drinking water.”
Netflix’s Dear White People earns a rare 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
Michael Slager pleads guilty in killing of unarmed, fleeing black man Walter Scott.
