What Had Happened Was: 5/3/17

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with fans at the end the Celtics 129-119 overtime win over the Washington Wizards in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

GAME. BLOUSES.

No pain, no game (y’all see what I did there?) must have been the theme of the night for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. Forty-eight hours removed from losing a tooth and less than 24 hours removed from surgery on said tooth, Thomas hit the deck again in the team’s second game against the Washington Wizards … head and mouth first.

Clearly, the blow was ineffective, as Thomas went off for a playoff career-high 53 points in the Celtics’ 129-119 win over the visiting Wizards on Tuesday night. Boston now has a commanding 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The 5-foot-9 guard became just the fourth player in Celtics history to score 50 or more points in a postseason game. Washington’s John Wall finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds.

*Gets tooth knocked out of mouth 48 hours ago*

*Gets tooth fixed and replaced 24 hours ago* NOOOOOOOOO 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/sH4x7IkHOV — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) May 3, 2017

BLESSINGS

SOCIAL STATUS

American University finds bananas tied to nooses on campus in "crude" act of bigotry https://t.co/qz3SFqoGnT — TIME (@TIME) May 3, 2017

The first Black woman SG president is an AKA… then there's bananas hanging from nooses marked with AKA 🤔 unacceptable #TheRealAU — Genáe ✨ (@itsgenae) May 1, 2017

.@Othniel4Prez says @AmericanU Provost Scott Bass has committed to meeting with his fraternity and other black student leaders pic.twitter.com/oeTKDGuO0d — The Eagle (@TheEagleOnline) May 2, 2017

.@AmericanU holds town hall in response to May 1st hate crime, students march in protest of incident https://t.co/mNkNmsqu0T pic.twitter.com/Sv2eEMyhpU — The Eagle (@TheEagleOnline) May 2, 2017

Statement from @AmericanU Office of Campus Life on disturbing racist act reported on campus pic.twitter.com/L1i2ZkSs5M — Megan Yoder (@meg_yoder) May 1, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

“The government’s stated intention with the residential schools was to ‘remove the Indian from the child.’ ”

Balch Springs, Texas, Police Department fires officer Roy Oliver, who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards with rifle.

Justice Department will not charge Baton Rouge, Louisiana, officers in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling.

Former Flint, Michigan, emergency manager in a closed-door meeting: “My job did not include ensuring safe drinking water.”

Netflix’s Dear White People earns a rare 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael Slager pleads guilty in killing of unarmed, fleeing black man Walter Scott.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. PICK UP THE PHONE, BABY

Even a G gets left on read sometimes 😔 pic.twitter.com/Co1F9Vknog — Kenny G (@kennyg) May 2, 2017

2. BUSTED

3. IT’S A PARTY, IT’S A PARTY

in honor of met gala monday 2017 lets not forget this iconic video from last year's event pic.twitter.com/DPE5dsXjJm — pia (@cumfusing) May 1, 2017

ICYMI

Racism in the official USA:

7/4/1776-5/2/2017 https://t.co/8hp8vkiB8L — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) May 2, 2017

Red Sox fans giving Adam Jones a standing O as he steps to the plate is the equivalent to handing him a Pepsi btw. — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) May 2, 2017

tell you this, though: if folks were as passionate about fighting as they are saying "NOT ALL OF US," we might get something done. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) May 2, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

“Young black men don’t grow up thinking they’ll make it here. They should.” In 2015 just 38 UK students accepted to Cambridge were black. pic.twitter.com/KCnB4wm43g — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 2, 2017