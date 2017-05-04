Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/4/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
Two days after Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones called out a Boston Red Sox fan who threw a bag of peanuts at him and other fans who called him the N-word, Red Sox officials announced Wednesday night that they had permanently banned a fan from Fenway Park who used racist language toward another fan in a separate incident on Tuesday.
“I’m here to send a message loud and clear that the treatment of others that you’ve been reading about here lately is unacceptable,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said.
The offender has not been identified, but the team said the person was ejected and has been informed they are “no longer welcome at Fenway Park.”
As for Monday’s original incident, the Red Sox organization, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker have all apologized to Jones.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
New York Public Library’s staff shared their favorite children’s books featuring families of color.
Flint, Michigan, puts 8,000 people on notice for foreclosure for unpaid water bills.
This 16-year-old boxer just won the right to wear her hijab in the ring.
Dontae Thompson’s journey from inmate to Florida A&M University alumnus is an inspiration.
Today was 15-year-old Bresha Meadows’ 279th day behind bars.
Meet the Democrat who wants to be America’s first black female governor.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. FIRST OF THEIR NAME
2. I DONE TOLD YOU
3. SEE, WHAT YOU’RE NOT FINNA TO DO