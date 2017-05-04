What Had Happened Was: 5/4/17

Adam Jones #10 of the Baltimore Orioles walks back to the dugout after fouling out during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Two days after Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones called out a Boston Red Sox fan who threw a bag of peanuts at him and other fans who called him the N-word, Red Sox officials announced Wednesday night that they had permanently banned a fan from Fenway Park who used racist language toward another fan in a separate incident on Tuesday.

“I’m here to send a message loud and clear that the treatment of others that you’ve been reading about here lately is unacceptable,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said.

The offender has not been identified, but the team said the person was ejected and has been informed they are “no longer welcome at Fenway Park.”

As for Monday’s original incident, the Red Sox organization, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker have all apologized to Jones.

The Red Sox have permanently banned a fan from Fenway Park for using a racial slur toward another fan. https://t.co/COPR6J9Ewz pic.twitter.com/R4tWqk3WUB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2017

BLESSINGS

Most powerful video you'll see today. Wait till the end. So many tears 😰 pic.twitter.com/mE7Y8q9x1K — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 3, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

American Univ. releases video of person suspected of leaving bananas fashioned into nooses on campus in "hate crime" https://t.co/wtlu8c3kY7 pic.twitter.com/izSDw7a9Sa — ABC News (@ABC) May 3, 2017

Sandra Sterling describes what fed officials told her Salamoni did before shooting Alton: "He put a gun to his head & said I'll kill you." pic.twitter.com/lhh2VKqBpA — Bryn Stole (@brynstole) May 3, 2017

Alton Sterling's son: "I think of my daddy every night I go to sleep" https://t.co/alpwEjLw0D https://t.co/VmAp3d3nA9 — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2017

This boy is 14 years old. Officer Steve Shaulis, near Pittsburgh, chokes him for no reason then knocks his front tooth out, then arrests him pic.twitter.com/tcyJHGpoWT — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 3, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

New York Public Library’s staff shared their favorite children’s books featuring families of color.

Flint, Michigan, puts 8,000 people on notice for foreclosure for unpaid water bills.

This 16-year-old boxer just won the right to wear her hijab in the ring.

Dontae Thompson’s journey from inmate to Florida A&M University alumnus is an inspiration.

Today was 15-year-old Bresha Meadows’ 279th day behind bars.

Meet the Democrat who wants to be America’s first black female governor.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. FIRST OF THEIR NAME

Lord Offset and Lady Cardi of House Migos accompanied by his cousin Lord Quavo of House Migos Warden of North Atlanta https://t.co/ayUVDZDT1b — Unibrow Killa🇺🇸 (@KillaKam1947) May 2, 2017

2. I DONE TOLD YOU

This is how I'm going to be waiting for my kids when they sneak out to a party I told them not to go to. pic.twitter.com/pw6NlhHuE7 — owilli (@owilliams_) May 2, 2017

3. SEE, WHAT YOU’RE NOT FINNA TO DO

when he tells you to chill pic.twitter.com/ofb4RrRZnf — quinta b. (@quintabrunson) May 3, 2017

ICYMI

Brandon Roy reportedly shot while shielding kids from gunfire outside grandmother's home. https://t.co/5qWBuQ3Ihl pic.twitter.com/u9cQJJVTXE — Complex (@Complex) May 3, 2017

Kawhi tonight: -Shot 81% from the field

-Career-high 8 assists

-Held the Rockets to 1-of-8 FG as the primary defender 😮 pic.twitter.com/Mei7IUqY4c — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 4, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Here's your first look at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park. It will include a museum, library, and forum. pic.twitter.com/iUtbB55Woa — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 3, 2017

Former Pres. Obama says presidential center in Chicago will take 4 years to build but “the programming we intend to start this year.” pic.twitter.com/PxtO5s42BY — ABC News (@ABC) May 3, 2017