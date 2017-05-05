What Had Happened Was: 5/5/17

Big Baller Brand unveiled the new basketball shoe, the ZO2.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Just before folks clocked out of work on the East Coast on Thursday, former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand unveiled his new basketball shoe, the ZO2. The shoe design itself wasn’t what got folks on Twitter going, a la what happened with Stephen Curry; instead, it was the astronomical price.

Who Lonzo and father LaVar Ball’s target audience is remains to be seen, but the ZO2 Prime will cost $495 — or a credit card bill for a young adult. The flip-flops are above $200, which is the same amount of money I spend on groceries in a month. And last, but certainly not least, there are the limited-edition ZO2 WET Autographs, which come in at $995 a pop. This edition also comes with a key-locked glass box with a floor mirror, LED lights and the autograph of Lonzo.

Obviously, the timing of this release was strategic: The shoes were the Nos. 1 and 3 trending topics on Twitter. As the saying goes, any press is good press (in the eyes of LaVar Ball).

The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

Two years ago I interviewed high school star Lonzo Ball postgame. Now I can't afford even one pair of his shoes. Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/xT1QwCY1CS — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) May 4, 2017

Don't feel like paying $500 for some Kobe knock-offs? Just get these Kobe XIs for $98 with free shipping! https://t.co/IKqPcFehk2 pic.twitter.com/X9PGgyholx — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) May 4, 2017

Everyday strive to Be the lavar bell you needed when you were younger — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 5, 2017

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

When the shoe companies called up Lonzo Ball and told him what LaVar did: pic.twitter.com/9DlEkyuUYw — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 28, 2017

BLESSINGS

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: Atlanta – 100%

Dear White People – 100%

Insecure – 100%

Get Out – 99% Learn something, Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/9vYtzkTy1U — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) May 4, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

SB Nation has obtained the email sent to LSU student-athletes after the Alton Sterling decision went down. In full: https://t.co/1wjfHdoUPj — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) May 4, 2017

LSU emailed its athletes and told them not to react to the Alton Sterling news while wearing LSU clothing.https://t.co/uEGMyRKCCo pic.twitter.com/qunjqcTfAx — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 4, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Fifty-nine years in prison for two convicted of shooting Hoop Dreams coach Shawn Harrington.

Police officer in Jordan Edwards shooting was ordered to anger management for past behavior.

Indiana teen Raven Osborne is graduating from college … before she gets her high school diploma.

How many police officers are “bad apples”? In Florida, 1 in 20.

Surveillance videos show police officer allegedly abusing high school students.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. LET US FIND OUT, SIS

you got a iphone 9? https://t.co/iNL5yW9r29 — Starboy 🤦🏽‍♂️ (@kingggCjones) May 4, 2017

i love my nails 😍 pic.twitter.com/7zLDgle8Us — honey ✨ (@caitdawgg_) May 4, 2017

2. B TO THE OV

Barack A Fella Records https://t.co/w94lQYLqOb — RIP Rude Boy (@lacedberriez) May 4, 2017

Barack Obama's presidential library will have a recording studio where he will invite artists like @chancetherapper. https://t.co/xMR0OKx1yC pic.twitter.com/mfkXMYSXnv — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) May 3, 2017

3. YOU’RE REALLY ONTO SOMETHING THERE

Smartest Cheat Sheet ever. 😭📝 pic.twitter.com/YDQBxvJRnm — IG : CharniqG (@Lingua_Action) May 3, 2017

ICYMI

Cee-Lo hopped on Childish Gambino's "Redbone" track and came out with some hot fire. I'M SHOOK!!!! pic.twitter.com/hKxT47zZfs — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 3, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

imagine… a black Addams Family remake with Tasha Smith as Morticia pic.twitter.com/PR8bIpv0li — Richey Collazo🇵🇷 (@richeyXcollazo) May 2, 2017