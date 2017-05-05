Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/5/17
Just before folks clocked out of work on the East Coast on Thursday, former UCLA guard Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand unveiled his new basketball shoe, the ZO2. The shoe design itself wasn’t what got folks on Twitter going, a la what happened with Stephen Curry; instead, it was the astronomical price.
Who Lonzo and father LaVar Ball’s target audience is remains to be seen, but the ZO2 Prime will cost $495 — or a credit card bill for a young adult. The flip-flops are above $200, which is the same amount of money I spend on groceries in a month. And last, but certainly not least, there are the limited-edition ZO2 WET Autographs, which come in at $995 a pop. This edition also comes with a key-locked glass box with a floor mirror, LED lights and the autograph of Lonzo.
Obviously, the timing of this release was strategic: The shoes were the Nos. 1 and 3 trending topics on Twitter. As the saying goes, any press is good press (in the eyes of LaVar Ball).
Fifty-nine years in prison for two convicted of shooting Hoop Dreams coach Shawn Harrington.
Police officer in Jordan Edwards shooting was ordered to anger management for past behavior.
Indiana teen Raven Osborne is graduating from college … before she gets her high school diploma.
How many police officers are “bad apples”? In Florida, 1 in 20.
Surveillance videos show police officer allegedly abusing high school students.
