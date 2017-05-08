Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/8/17
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry had to watch his team get swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday night, losing 109-102 to the reigning NBA champs. Even though Lowry did not suit up, a late scratch because of an ankle injury, he was a hot topic all over social media.
Lowry’s outfit had him being compared with a host of other celebrities and actors. So even though the All-Star guard couldn’t offer his team anything on the court, he at least gave fans a good laugh while testing their pop culture knowledge.
Calvin Buari spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, won’t be freed until Monday because of office hours.
Murder charges have been filed against the officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.
Ebony cutting a third of its staff, moving editorial operations from Chicago to Los Angeles.
Marissa Alexander talks about how Florida’s “stand your ground” law was applied in George Zimmerman’s case and hers.
Puerto Rico will close 184 public schools amid severe economic crisis.
1. WHEN WILL MY REFLECTION SHOW WHO I AM INSIDE?
2. I GOT A SNICKERS, WE’RE ALL GOOD
3. YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US