Up Next

What Had Happened Was

What Had Happened Was: 5/8/17

Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.

Up Next From Sports

    Kyle Lowry stands way off to the side during one of the final Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 2nd round action of NBA playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Raptors are swept 4-0 in games with a loss today 109-102. Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry had to watch his team get swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday night, losing 109-102 to the reigning NBA champs. Even though Lowry did not suit up, a late scratch because of an ankle injury, he was a hot topic all over social media.

    Lowry’s outfit had him being compared with a host of other celebrities and actors. So even though the All-Star guard couldn’t offer his team anything on the court, he at least gave fans a good laugh while testing their pop culture knowledge.

    BLESSINGS

    SOCIAL STATUS

    FOR THE CULTURE

    Calvin Buari spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, won’t be freed until Monday because of office hours.

    Murder charges have been filed against the officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

    Ebony cutting a third of its staff, moving editorial operations from Chicago to Los Angeles.

    Marissa Alexander talks about how Florida’s “stand your ground” law was applied in George Zimmerman’s case and hers.

    Puerto Rico will close 184 public schools amid severe economic crisis.

    TOP THREE TWEETS

    1. WHEN WILL MY REFLECTION SHOW WHO I AM INSIDE?

    2. I GOT A SNICKERS, WE’RE ALL GOOD

    3. YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US

    ICYMI

    PICTURE-PERFECT

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

    This Story Tagged: 2017 NBA Playoffs Cleveland Cavaliers Kyle Lowry Toronto Raptors What Had Happened Was