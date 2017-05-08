What Had Happened Was: 5/8/17

Kyle Lowry stands way off to the side during one of the final Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers in 2nd round action of NBA playoffs at Air Canada Centre. Raptors are swept 4-0 in games with a loss today 109-102.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry had to watch his team get swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals Sunday night, losing 109-102 to the reigning NBA champs. Even though Lowry did not suit up, a late scratch because of an ankle injury, he was a hot topic all over social media.

Lowry’s outfit had him being compared with a host of other celebrities and actors. So even though the All-Star guard couldn’t offer his team anything on the court, he at least gave fans a good laugh while testing their pop culture knowledge.

Kyle Lowry dressed like his record label undershipped his R&B album debut but the streets love it — Bojan BossDonavic (@Mariannoo) May 7, 2017

Crazy how Kyle Lowry's look from today's game resembles all of these references 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ywcw30NLAf — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 7, 2017

Kyle Lowry in Training Day 😭 pic.twitter.com/O8dKGyT3Mp — Legends (@LegendsofCH) May 7, 2017

Kyle Korver came to crush the Raptors. Kyle Lowry came to offer his condolences pic.twitter.com/bg0NNUiRp8 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 7, 2017

BLESSINGS

YOU GUYS. While we were all out drinking and partying on Saturday night @NICKIMINAJ was paying people's student loans just bc they asked 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/RFx23FmJRY — Militia Etheridge (@MaryEmilyOHara) May 7, 2017

Minaj offered to pay more than $20,000 in student loans for a dozen of her Twitter followers. https://t.co/A9oskEsgRK — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) May 7, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Black student confronts teacher who insists he can use the word "nigger", because it has became “a commoditized word.” pic.twitter.com/isD3tN5q4y — Traynesha Cole 🌐 (@TrayneshaCole) May 6, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Calvin Buari spent 22 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit, won’t be freed until Monday because of office hours.

Murder charges have been filed against the officer who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

Ebony cutting a third of its staff, moving editorial operations from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Marissa Alexander talks about how Florida’s “stand your ground” law was applied in George Zimmerman’s case and hers.

Puerto Rico will close 184 public schools amid severe economic crisis.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHEN WILL MY REFLECTION SHOW WHO I AM INSIDE?

When after that 10th retake of a snap when you just accept you're ugly pic.twitter.com/QSwns3NIOE — Kay (@KaylarWill) May 6, 2017

2. I GOT A SNICKERS, WE’RE ALL GOOD

Me coming back to the group chat after having a meltdown https://t.co/RFMxeEuodS — M✨ (@LayDaye) May 6, 2017

Hey y’all — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 5, 2017

3. YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US

Lmfao Diddy with the smooth crop tho pic.twitter.com/wiZGicbOeX — Essie Michelle (@ess_lovaa) May 6, 2017

ICYMI

PICTURE-PERFECT

28 years ago today, this happened. And then this happened: https://t.co/j9Iiyciv2d pic.twitter.com/eRXHNaZrQS — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 7, 2017