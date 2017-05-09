Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 5/9/17
Oh, you didn’t know? We got you.
GAME. BLOUSES.
O, Captain! My captain!
For New York Yankees fans, the former “Captain” is returning to the Bronx, New York, this weekend to receive a commemorative plaque from the organization he spent 20 seasons with and to see his famous No. 2 jersey retired.
Derek Jeter, owner of The Players’ Tribune and potential future owner of the Miami Marlins, was the 1995 American League Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner and the franchise’s all-time leader in hits, doubles, stolen bases and games played. He helped the Yankees win five World Series from 1995 to 2014.
BLESSINGS
SOCIAL STATUS
FOR THE CULTURE
This video of a baby having salon talk while brushing her mom’s hair will melt your heart.
There aren’t enough Asian-American spaces on the internet, so we created one.
Mississippi African-Americans besieged by illegal searches, American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit says.
Shaquille O’Neal says he’s planning to run for sheriff in 2020.
To remove Confederate statues, New Orleans needs a heavy crane. Every crane company in the area has received threats.
TOP THREE TWEETS
1. THIS IS FIRE
2. ME, MYSELF AND I FUNCTIONING
3. WHY YOU BRINGING UP THE PAST?