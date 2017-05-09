What Had Happened Was: 5/9/17

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium on August 14, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For New York Yankees fans, the former “Captain” is returning to the Bronx, New York, this weekend to receive a commemorative plaque from the organization he spent 20 seasons with and to see his famous No. 2 jersey retired.

Derek Jeter, owner of The Players’ Tribune and potential future owner of the Miami Marlins, was the 1995 American League Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner and the franchise’s all-time leader in hits, doubles, stolen bases and games played. He helped the Yankees win five World Series from 1995 to 2014.

Jordan items for Derek Jeter's number being retired this Sunday pic.twitter.com/mdXLZd0mtD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 8, 2017

Derek Jeter Night is this week! The @Yankees legend’s No. 2 will be retired and his Monument Park plaque unveiled Sunday at The Stadium. pic.twitter.com/q3o2WQJLyB — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2017

Here is an early look at Derek Jeter's plaque for next weekend. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/ZbSeYUhI08 — JJ (@BarstoolJJ) May 6, 2017

"A guy like Derek Jeter is what's good about professional sports." "The Catch" remains one of the hallmark moments of Derek Jeter's career. pic.twitter.com/Ec4YmSZOKq — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 8, 2017

.@Yankees “Derek Jeter: Where fantasy becomes reality! Did you have any doubt?” The RE2PECT region’s No. 2 seed is unforgettable. #Jeet16 pic.twitter.com/WDBQ3M0esK — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2017

Ohio teacher fired for dragging preschooler down hallway https://t.co/2c2e6eb54z — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 8, 2017

This video of a baby having salon talk while brushing her mom’s hair will melt your heart.

There aren’t enough Asian-American spaces on the internet, so we created one.

Mississippi African-Americans besieged by illegal searches, American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit says.

Shaquille O’Neal says he’s planning to run for sheriff in 2020.

To remove Confederate statues, New Orleans needs a heavy crane. Every crane company in the area has received threats.

If I gotta sample Spongebob Ima make it look sexy pic.twitter.com/hyKr8BOWj2 — JonMakesBeats (@JonMakesBeats) May 8, 2017

My other personalities and I minding our business in our own little world pic.twitter.com/MXQmkgbCO4 — Alexander Luthor (@BlactimusPrime) May 4, 2017

Y'all : remy ma won that beef!

Nicki Minaj : im giving out tuition money!

Y'all : pic.twitter.com/wMpWB1JsF4 — Zé (@FATHERBONNET) May 7, 2017

Zendaya Performing Tyrone by Erykah Badu on Lip Sync Battle. 🙌🏽pic.twitter.com/UHRLbh8b05 — MotherNature (@MadamMelanin) May 8, 2017

Chance with no hat is a rare sight

RT FOR 10 YEARS OF GOODLUCK. pic.twitter.com/ZxsJRrL4G8 — ッs (@idkserg) May 7, 2017