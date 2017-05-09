What Had Happened Was: 5/9/17

Up Next

    Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium on August 14, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Rich Schultz/Getty Images
    For New York Yankees fans, the former “Captain” is returning to the Bronx, New York, this weekend to receive a commemorative plaque from the organization he spent 20 seasons with and to see his famous No. 2 jersey retired.

    Derek Jeter, owner of The Players’ Tribune and potential future owner of the Miami Marlins, was the 1995 American League Rookie of the Year, a 14-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove winner and the franchise’s all-time leader in hits, doubles, stolen bases and games played. He helped the Yankees win five World Series from 1995 to 2014.

    This video of a baby having salon talk while brushing her mom’s hair will melt your heart.

    There aren’t enough Asian-American spaces on the internet, so we created one.

    Mississippi African-Americans besieged by illegal searches, American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit says.

    Shaquille O’Neal says he’s planning to run for sheriff in 2020.

    To remove Confederate statues, New Orleans needs a heavy crane. Every crane company in the area has received threats.

