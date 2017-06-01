What Had Happened Was: 6/1/17

Mr Met comes out to sing take me out to the ballgame in the seventh inning during the Opening Day Major League Baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves on April 3, 2017, at Citi Field in Flushing, New York.

GAME. BLOUSES.

Life comes at you fast. In this case, just two years ago, the New York Mets were playing in the World Series, and now the team is apologizing for the team mascot flipping the bird at fans. During New York’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, Mr. Met — or more specifically, the person in the Mr. Met costume — appeared to have raised his middle finger toward the stands as he exited into the corridor.

Obviously, there was some backlash — the team issued a statement condemning the behavior — but then in a maneuver that so perfectly fits the team, fans and media started coming for the organization itself. That’s right, fans were tweeting about how the Mets (23-28) would apologize for that poor display by Mr. Met, but not for the poor product on the field; how it wasn’t the least offensive thing they had seen all season; and how the mascot doesn’t have a middle finger, a very astute observation.

A lose-lose for the Mets, but a win-win for folks on the internet.

Statement from the New York Mets. pic.twitter.com/bRVvqZoqg8 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 1, 2017

Mets' season has now reached "Mascot flipping off fans" stage pic.twitter.com/gMVYXZ4Woh — Jim Rome (@jimrome) June 1, 2017

This is definitely the type of story I went through four years of college for: Mr. Met flips the bird to a fan https://t.co/HJxOD8FU4r #Mets — Ryan Michael Lazo (@ByRyanLazo) June 1, 2017

The New York Mets Apologize for Mr. Met's One-Finger Salute, Even Though He Does Not Have a Middle Finger https://t.co/uN6Gjic83X — The Big Lead (@thebiglead) June 1, 2017

LMFAOOOOOO it was the only bright spot of this season pic.twitter.com/db8fBJZJzm — #ROCKTOBER (@DarkKnight__33) June 1, 2017

When Terry Collins mismanages the Mets bullpen every single game for a week straight pic.twitter.com/LVu6QXlRB2 — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 1, 2017

The @Mets just issued an apology for this, even though it’s the least offensive thing a Met has done all season. https://t.co/QvRLCoAMb6 — Robert Wuhl (@RobertWuhl) June 1, 2017

BLESSINGS

The last of 3 gifted tennis sisters, @brienne_minor is the 1st African-American woman to win @NCAA D-1 singles title https://t.co/qBIFjnzddP — Jerry Bembry (@Jerrybembry) May 31, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

"Hate in America, especially for an African American, is living every day," says LeBron James after racial slur spray-painted outside house. pic.twitter.com/KiCoK2nOXJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 31, 2017

Gate leading to LA home of LeBron James vandalized with a spray-painted racial slur https://t.co/42pXyUfm9u — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 31, 2017

Good reminder: even LeBron James, the most notbable black athlete in the world, ain't escaping racism. This is systemic not a few bad eggs. — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) May 31, 2017

not even lebron can rich himself out of someone scrawling a racial slur on his house. remember that, all you "it's really class" clowns. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) May 31, 2017

As LeBron deals with racial vandalism on his home, the NMAAHC discovers noose in history galleries. Fun times. https://t.co/tHXwjJn7Yq — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 31, 2017

A statement from our Founding Director Lonnie Bunch on the noose found in our history galleries today. pic.twitter.com/sFWVSaobhV — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 31, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

An ISIS bombing killed more than a dozen people, but you probably didn’t hear about it because it wasn’t in Europe.

President Donald Trump’s administration is quietly disbanding civil rights programs in many federal agencies.

New York Police Department sergeant charged with murder in shooting of elderly woman with mental illness.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHAT’S MY NAME?

Imagine jumping over the # 1 player in the country for an poster dunk just to be called JayZ nephew.

He has a name.

It's Beyoncé's Nephew https://t.co/Z9UQOrBtJu — BRine 🇺🇸 (@BASSicallyB) May 31, 2017

2. THE LIMIT DOES NOT EXIST

my dms so empty i didnt even know there was a limit https://t.co/4LUuHtcX4l — j. (@lifesotrill) May 30, 2017

i hate DM limit so much fam — maha (@wallahi) May 30, 2017

3. APPLE DIDN’T FALL FAR FROM THE TREE

Father daughter moment about a year ago. They're inseparable but fight like an old couple 😑🙄❤ pic.twitter.com/s86F0C4oC2 — Lotty✨ (@LottyBe_Chillin) May 30, 2017

ICYMI

The deadliest racial massacre in U.S. history began #otd in 1921, in the thriving Greenwood AA community of Tulsa, OK. #APeoplesJourney pic.twitter.com/05Gc1Zm9Pw — Smithsonian NMAAHC (@NMAAHC) May 31, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

I dunno what's more annoying.

Rihanna getting up to a size 8 and being labeled 'fat' or the people acting like 'fat' is insulting. https://t.co/SQgJm6QZtF — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) May 31, 2017

Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend? https://t.co/DnFdi9AZy3 pic.twitter.com/r6jed6wRiQ — Straight Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017