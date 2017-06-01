Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/1/17
Life comes at you fast. In this case, just two years ago, the New York Mets were playing in the World Series, and now the team is apologizing for the team mascot flipping the bird at fans. During New York’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, Mr. Met — or more specifically, the person in the Mr. Met costume — appeared to have raised his middle finger toward the stands as he exited into the corridor.
Obviously, there was some backlash — the team issued a statement condemning the behavior — but then in a maneuver that so perfectly fits the team, fans and media started coming for the organization itself. That’s right, fans were tweeting about how the Mets (23-28) would apologize for that poor display by Mr. Met, but not for the poor product on the field; how it wasn’t the least offensive thing they had seen all season; and how the mascot doesn’t have a middle finger, a very astute observation.
A lose-lose for the Mets, but a win-win for folks on the internet.
An ISIS bombing killed more than a dozen people, but you probably didn’t hear about it because it wasn’t in Europe.
President Donald Trump’s administration is quietly disbanding civil rights programs in many federal agencies.
New York Police Department sergeant charged with murder in shooting of elderly woman with mental illness.
TOP THREE TWEETS
