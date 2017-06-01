What Had Happened Was: 6/1/17

Up Next

    Mr Met comes out to sing take me out to the ballgame in the seventh inning during the Opening Day Major League Baseball game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves on April 3, 2017, at Citi Field in Flushing, New York. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
    By @InstantRHIplay

    GAME. BLOUSES.

    Life comes at you fast. In this case, just two years ago, the New York Mets were playing in the World Series, and now the team is apologizing for the team mascot flipping the bird at fans. During New York’s 7-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, Mr. Met — or more specifically, the person in the Mr. Met costume — appeared to have raised his middle finger toward the stands as he exited into the corridor.

    Obviously, there was some backlash — the team issued a statement condemning the behavior — but then in a maneuver that so perfectly fits the team, fans and media started coming for the organization itself. That’s right, fans were tweeting about how the Mets (23-28) would apologize for that poor display by Mr. Met, but not for the poor product on the field; how it wasn’t the least offensive thing they had seen all season; and how the mascot doesn’t have a middle finger, a very astute observation.

    A lose-lose for the Mets, but a win-win for folks on the internet.

    Rhiannon Walker is an associate editor at The Undefeated. She is a drinker of Sassy Cow Creamery chocolate milk, an owner of an extensive Disney VHS collection, and she might have a heart attack if Frank Ocean doesn't drop his second album.

