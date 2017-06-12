Up Next
What Had Happened Was: 6/12/17
June 10 was the end of an era for one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, competed in his final race in his native Jamaica. Bolt won the 100 meters at the JN Racers Grand Prix race at Kingston’s National Stadium, finishing in a time of 10.03 seconds.
Bolt set the world record with a time of 9.58 at the world championships in 2009, and on June 10 he equaled the time of his first 100-meter race 10 years ago. The world’s fastest man said he will retire after the world championships in August in London.
Close to 30,000 spectators watched fireworks at the end of the “Tribute to a Legend” event. International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness were among those who attended.
“There are no words, from World Juniors, the support that I have been getting from Jamaica has been remarkable,” Bolt said afterward, according to The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica. “I could not have done this without my parents, my friends, my best friend, NJ. I want to thank Jamaica. I never expected this. It’s big to see everybody turn out. It shows that they appreciated what I did, and it was an honor for me.”
Black Panther trailer decoded: Secrets of the new Marvel movie.
A massive $150 million Hip Hop Hall of Fame museum is coming to Harlem, New York.
Puerto Ricans overwhelmingly voted to become the 51st state.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests teen hours before his prom.
Long after college, Divine Nine fraternities and sororities are a lifeline for black members.
