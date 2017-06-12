What Had Happened Was: 6/12/17

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts after winning 100m “Salute to a Legend ” race during the Racers Grand Prix at the national stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on June 10, 2017. Bolt partied with his devoted fans in an emotional farewell at the National Stadium on June 10 as he ran his final race on Jamaican soil. Bolt is retiring in August following the London World Championships.

GAME. BLOUSES.

June 10 was the end of an era for one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, competed in his final race in his native Jamaica. Bolt won the 100 meters at the JN Racers Grand Prix race at Kingston’s National Stadium, finishing in a time of 10.03 seconds.

Bolt set the world record with a time of 9.58 at the world championships in 2009, and on June 10 he equaled the time of his first 100-meter race 10 years ago. The world’s fastest man said he will retire after the world championships in August in London.

Close to 30,000 spectators watched fireworks at the end of the “Tribute to a Legend” event. International Association of Athletics Federations President Sebastian Coe and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness were among those who attended.

“There are no words, from World Juniors, the support that I have been getting from Jamaica has been remarkable,” Bolt said afterward, according to The Gleaner newspaper in Jamaica. “I could not have done this without my parents, my friends, my best friend, NJ. I want to thank Jamaica. I never expected this. It’s big to see everybody turn out. It shows that they appreciated what I did, and it was an honor for me.”

Usain Bolt says goodbye. His final 100m in Jamaica. (AFP) pic.twitter.com/1dfwqEWUUu — Joe Fleming (@ByJoeFleming) June 11, 2017

WATCH: Usain Bolt wins his final 100 meter race in Jamaica https://t.co/PMzwuLweJ2 pic.twitter.com/XcbVOaH7AS — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2017

Thank you Jamaica🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) June 11, 2017

Me getting ready to tell the next generation of Kids about the Legend Usain Bolt. pic.twitter.com/sTBcXR0dm4 — David J. Will ! (@KingDavidJWill) June 11, 2017

BLESSINGS

Diddy listening to songs from #Ctrl on Snapchat pic.twitter.com/fB9RMNH4ne — DAILY SZA (@DailySZA) June 11, 2017

The Obamas at Sasha's 16th Birthday Party pic.twitter.com/M6wX6z9d8x — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 11, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

Tied down by NCAA restrictions, Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez will forego their senior seasons at UNLV to pursue music: https://t.co/htTsDrus0e pic.twitter.com/9LCgufgbmi — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 9, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

Black Panther trailer decoded: Secrets of the new Marvel movie.

A massive $150 million Hip Hop Hall of Fame museum is coming to Harlem, New York.

Puerto Ricans overwhelmingly voted to become the 51st state.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests teen hours before his prom.

Long after college, Divine Nine fraternities and sororities are a lifeline for black members.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. WHAT’S GOOD, FAM?!

So we all just grew up the same huh. That's what y'all telling me…cause how the hell yall this accurate down to the scissors https://t.co/cXGwXEn358 — N KELLY (@BasedNas) June 11, 2017

every black household haaad to have this sauce/ miscellaneous drawer omg pic.twitter.com/bWN0OgjYJ6 — yana. (@ohitsbreee) June 11, 2017

2. ALL IN THE KOOL-AID, DON’T KNOW THE FLAVOR

delete this because we all know this is lacienega boulevardez and not damn penny https://t.co/TY7JyI0YSG — 💋 (@badgirljen_) June 10, 2017

Kevin Durant looks like Penny Proud when she joined the swim team pic.twitter.com/sPU6bm70WN — Evan Hebert (@EvanHebert) June 9, 2017

3. I GOT TOO MUCH SAUCE

If you were a sauce, what would you be? — Manuel (@AyeManuelF) May 31, 2017

ICYMI

Ice Cube checked Bill Maher on his show tonight. pic.twitter.com/mzmGH7iB43 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 10, 2017

We’re going dancing with Lord Stanley! Your Pittsburgh Penguins are the 2017 Stanley Cup Champions. pic.twitter.com/CXNamxnPk0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 12, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT