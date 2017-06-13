What Had Happened Was: 6/13/17

GAME. BLOUSES.

Welcome to retirement, Michael Vick. In a ceremony hosted by the Atlanta Falcons, the 36-year-old, along with former Falcons wideout Roddy White, was officially retired by the organization. The former quarterback and wide receiver didn’t sign one-day contracts with the teams, but the event served the same symbolic purpose, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke openly about retiring their numbers soon and adding their names to the Ring of Honor.

Selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft, Vick played six seasons for the Falcons — earning three Pro Bowl trips and carrying Atlanta to the NFC Championship Game in 2004. Vick’s career incurred a two-year hiatus while he served prison time for his role in a dogfighting ring — in the decade since, Vick has done a ton of Humane Society work and is an advocate for animal rights.

After the conclusion of his indefinite suspension by the league, Vick spent three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, short careers with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers as a backup, and wasn’t on a roster in 2016.

"I played for a lot of great organizations…but this one right here was dear to my heart." – @MikeVick pic.twitter.com/EsVgd31Jjg — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 13, 2017

Congrats brother on your retirement from the place you knew as home. Appreciate all the love & support since day 1. #757 @MikeVick pic.twitter.com/ClX2MpMZmq — Tyrod Taylor (@TyrodTaylor) June 13, 2017

.@MikeVick is retiring as a Falcon today, and posted this 🔥 video on IG to say thanks pic.twitter.com/jNKciquwBd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 12, 2017

Mike Vick is the Allen Iverson of football. Ended his career without a ring, but was one of the most influential & electrifying to do it. ✊🏾 — Grown Azz Kid (@DaKidGowie) June 12, 2017

"I never thought this day would come. I really cherish the moments in Atlanta." — @MikeVick pic.twitter.com/5mvN6mTMzv — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 12, 2017

Falcons honor Mike Vick today. Team SOLD $6.5M he owed them for a fraction because they didn't believe he would pay it back. Paid it all! — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 12, 2017

With Michael Vick at his Falcons retirement ceremony, let's remember him being a straight cheat code in Madden '04. pic.twitter.com/U2XQfinNg6 — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) June 12, 2017

BLESSINGS

Kevin Durant: 3rd player to win Finals MVP in 1st year with team, joining Magic Johnson (1980 Lakers) and Moses Malone (1983 76ers) pic.twitter.com/0HhhHTXGVT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2017

Kevin Durant joined 2 of the greatest players in NBA history with his combination of scoring titles and a championship pic.twitter.com/vnYlXaqx9K — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2017

SOCIAL STATUS

.@remysmidt spoke to the Dutch artist whose Obama painting has been falsely called his official WH portrait https://t.co/otyiNqYL3p pic.twitter.com/FGgdihwzso — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 12, 2017

This @BarackObama church fan by @benjaminparkk is the best thing I've seen on Twitter all day 😂🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VTCDGf7aCR — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 13, 2017

FOR THE CULTURE

How Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian leech off black creativity.

Sixteen-year-old dances to celebrate successful heart transplant after waiting months for a heart.

Man freed after 17 years in prison after lookalike found.

Lionsgate making a 2 Live Crew movie; RJ Cyler eyed to play Luther Campbell.

TOP THREE TWEETS

1. A PASSIONATE ONE, YES.

Y'all consider this a date? pic.twitter.com/fmr6uavLV5 — Lip Gallagher (@tonestradamus) June 13, 2017

2. YOU’RE ASKING FOR TOO MUCH

Just looking for someone to kiss me the way David west kisses Tristan Thompson #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/HykUzp8u80 — theandrewtobin (@theandrewtobin) June 13, 2017

3. GOTTA RISK IT FOR THE BISCUIT

when you're not really feeling it but you still want the rose pic.twitter.com/AaP9vDZrQY — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) June 13, 2017

ICYMI

It's been one year since 49 people lost their lives at Pulse nightclub in Orlando. #OrlandoUnitedDay https://t.co/WcKYHJz19V — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 12, 2017

Love will always win it will defeat hate and drive out darkness! #OrlandoUnitedDay #RememberThe49 pic.twitter.com/iE6P0dNc74 — NAACP (@NAACP) June 12, 2017

In honor of the 49 gorgeous souls lost one year ago today. (Artwork by Kelly O'Brien)#OrlandoUnitedDay #PulseNightclub pic.twitter.com/uFY81Lv4mw — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) June 12, 2017

Having graduated the day of #Pulse, my ceremony was heavy with the new weight of the words I'd written on my grad cap days prior… pic.twitter.com/O4XZ0rQaWN — Queer Xicano Chisme (@QueerXiChisme) June 12, 2017

PICTURE-PERFECT

Make sure you guys go check on the new Tupac movie #AllEyezOnMe in theaters Friday! 😛🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CVjqpLW1wc — Isaiah Howard (@isaiahxavier10) June 12, 2017