What Had Happened Was: 6/13/17
Welcome to retirement, Michael Vick. In a ceremony hosted by the Atlanta Falcons, the 36-year-old, along with former Falcons wideout Roddy White, was officially retired by the organization. The former quarterback and wide receiver didn’t sign one-day contracts with the teams, but the event served the same symbolic purpose, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke openly about retiring their numbers soon and adding their names to the Ring of Honor.
Selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft, Vick played six seasons for the Falcons — earning three Pro Bowl trips and carrying Atlanta to the NFC Championship Game in 2004. Vick’s career incurred a two-year hiatus while he served prison time for his role in a dogfighting ring — in the decade since, Vick has done a ton of Humane Society work and is an advocate for animal rights.
After the conclusion of his indefinite suspension by the league, Vick spent three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, short careers with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers as a backup, and wasn’t on a roster in 2016.
